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¡Las mejores imágenes del Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona!

No se hicieron daño en el Signal Iduna Park.

Por: Azteca Deportes

Borussia Dortmund v FC Barcelona: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 17: Players of Borussia Dortmund react towards Referee Ovidiu Hategan as Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund is down injured during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Barcelona at Signal Iduna Park on September 17, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund v FC Barcelona: Group F - UEFA Champions League

TF-Images/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 17: head coach Ernesto Valverde of FC Barcelona gestures during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Barcelona at Signal Iduna Park on September 17, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund v FC Barcelona: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Boris Streubel/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 17: Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen of FC Barcelona saves a penalty of Marco Reus of Borussia Dortmund during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Barcelona at Signal Iduna Park on September 17, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund v FC Barcelona: Group F - UEFA Champions League

TF-Images/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 17: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona substitutes Ansu Fati of FC Barcelona during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Barcelona at Signal Iduna Park on September 17, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund v FC Barcelona: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Bongarts/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 17: Marc Andre Ter Stegan of Barcelona during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Barcelona at Signal Iduna Park on September 17, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund v FC Barcelona: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 17: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona reacts after the UEFA Champions League group F match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Barcelona at Signal Iduna Park on September 17, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund v FC Barcelona: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 17: Frenkie de Jong of FC Barcelona assists Lionel Messi with the captain’s armband during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Barcelona at Signal Iduna Park on September 17, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund v FC Barcelona: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 17: Antoine Griezmann of FC Barcelona in action during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Barcelona at Signal Iduna Park on September 17, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund v FC Barcelona: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 17: Frenkie de Jong of Barcelona, Marco Reus of Borussia Dortmund during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Barcelona at Signal Iduna Park on September 17, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund v FC Barcelona: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 17: A general view of match action at Signal Iduna Park , home stadium of Borussia Dortmund during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Barcelona at Signal Iduna Park on September 17, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

UEFA Champions League"Borussia Dortmund v FC Barcelona”

VI-Images/VI-Images via Getty Images | (L-R) Jordi Alba of FC Barcelona, Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Barcelona at at the BVB stadium on September 17, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany(Photo by VI Images via Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund v FC Barcelona: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 17: Official matchball during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Barcelona at Signal Iduna Park on September 17, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund v FC Barcelona: Group F - UEFA Champions League



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Borussia Dortmund v FC Barcelona: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 17: Players of Borussia Dortmund react towards Referee Ovidiu Hategan as Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund is down injured during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Barcelona at Signal Iduna Park on September 17, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund v FC Barcelona: Group F - UEFA Champions League

TF-Images/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 17: head coach Ernesto Valverde of FC Barcelona gestures during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Barcelona at Signal Iduna Park on September 17, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund v FC Barcelona: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Boris Streubel/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 17: Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen of FC Barcelona saves a penalty of Marco Reus of Borussia Dortmund during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Barcelona at Signal Iduna Park on September 17, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund v FC Barcelona: Group F - UEFA Champions League

TF-Images/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 17: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona substitutes Ansu Fati of FC Barcelona during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Barcelona at Signal Iduna Park on September 17, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund v FC Barcelona: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Bongarts/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 17: Marc Andre Ter Stegan of Barcelona during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Barcelona at Signal Iduna Park on September 17, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund v FC Barcelona: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 17: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona reacts after the UEFA Champions League group F match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Barcelona at Signal Iduna Park on September 17, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund v FC Barcelona: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 17: Frenkie de Jong of FC Barcelona assists Lionel Messi with the captain’s armband during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Barcelona at Signal Iduna Park on September 17, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund v FC Barcelona: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 17: Antoine Griezmann of FC Barcelona in action during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Barcelona at Signal Iduna Park on September 17, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund v FC Barcelona: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 17: Frenkie de Jong of Barcelona, Marco Reus of Borussia Dortmund during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Barcelona at Signal Iduna Park on September 17, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund v FC Barcelona: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 17: A general view of match action at Signal Iduna Park , home stadium of Borussia Dortmund during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Barcelona at Signal Iduna Park on September 17, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

UEFA Champions League"Borussia Dortmund v FC Barcelona”

VI-Images/VI-Images via Getty Images | (L-R) Jordi Alba of FC Barcelona, Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Barcelona at at the BVB stadium on September 17, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany(Photo by VI Images via Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund v FC Barcelona: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 17: Official matchball during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Barcelona at Signal Iduna Park on September 17, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund v FC Barcelona: Group F - UEFA Champions League



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Borussia Dortmund v FC Barcelona: Group F - UEFA Champions League
Borussia Dortmund v FC Barcelona: Group F - UEFA Champions League
Borussia Dortmund v FC Barcelona: Group F - UEFA Champions League
Borussia Dortmund v FC Barcelona: Group F - UEFA Champions League
Borussia Dortmund v FC Barcelona: Group F - UEFA Champions League
Borussia Dortmund v FC Barcelona: Group F - UEFA Champions League
Borussia Dortmund v FC Barcelona: Group F - UEFA Champions League
Borussia Dortmund v FC Barcelona: Group F - UEFA Champions League
Borussia Dortmund v FC Barcelona: Group F - UEFA Champions League
Borussia Dortmund v FC Barcelona: Group F - UEFA Champions League
UEFA Champions League"Borussia Dortmund v FC Barcelona”
Borussia Dortmund v FC Barcelona: Group F - UEFA Champions League
Borussia Dortmund v FC Barcelona: Group F - UEFA Champions League