¡Las mejores imágenes del Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona!

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 17: Players of Borussia Dortmund react towards Referee Ovidiu Hategan as Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund is down injured during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Barcelona at Signal Iduna Park on September 17, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)