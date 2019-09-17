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¡Las mejores imágenes del Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona!
No se hicieron daño en el Signal Iduna Park.
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 17: Players of Borussia Dortmund react towards Referee Ovidiu Hategan as Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund is down injured during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Barcelona at Signal Iduna Park on September 17, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 17: head coach Ernesto Valverde of FC Barcelona gestures during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Barcelona at Signal Iduna Park on September 17, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
Boris Streubel/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 17: Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen of FC Barcelona saves a penalty of Marco Reus of Borussia Dortmund during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Barcelona at Signal Iduna Park on September 17, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 17: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona substitutes Ansu Fati of FC Barcelona during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Barcelona at Signal Iduna Park on September 17, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Bongarts/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 17: Marc Andre Ter Stegan of Barcelona during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Barcelona at Signal Iduna Park on September 17, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Bongarts/Getty Images)
Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 17: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona reacts after the UEFA Champions League group F match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Barcelona at Signal Iduna Park on September 17, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images)
Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 17: Frenkie de Jong of FC Barcelona assists Lionel Messi with the captain’s armband during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Barcelona at Signal Iduna Park on September 17, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images)
Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 17: Antoine Griezmann of FC Barcelona in action during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Barcelona at Signal Iduna Park on September 17, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images)
Jean Catuffe/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 17: Frenkie de Jong of Barcelona, Marco Reus of Borussia Dortmund during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Barcelona at Signal Iduna Park on September 17, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 17: A general view of match action at Signal Iduna Park , home stadium of Borussia Dortmund during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Barcelona at Signal Iduna Park on September 17, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
VI-Images/VI-Images via Getty Images | (L-R) Jordi Alba of FC Barcelona, Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Barcelona at at the BVB stadium on September 17, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany(Photo by VI Images via Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 17: Official matchball during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Barcelona at Signal Iduna Park on September 17, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
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Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 17: Players of Borussia Dortmund react towards Referee Ovidiu Hategan as Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund is down injured during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Barcelona at Signal Iduna Park on September 17, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 17: head coach Ernesto Valverde of FC Barcelona gestures during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Barcelona at Signal Iduna Park on September 17, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
Boris Streubel/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 17: Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen of FC Barcelona saves a penalty of Marco Reus of Borussia Dortmund during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Barcelona at Signal Iduna Park on September 17, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 17: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona substitutes Ansu Fati of FC Barcelona during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Barcelona at Signal Iduna Park on September 17, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Bongarts/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 17: Marc Andre Ter Stegan of Barcelona during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Barcelona at Signal Iduna Park on September 17, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Bongarts/Getty Images)
Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 17: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona reacts after the UEFA Champions League group F match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Barcelona at Signal Iduna Park on September 17, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images)
Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 17: Frenkie de Jong of FC Barcelona assists Lionel Messi with the captain’s armband during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Barcelona at Signal Iduna Park on September 17, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images)
Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 17: Antoine Griezmann of FC Barcelona in action during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Barcelona at Signal Iduna Park on September 17, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images)
Jean Catuffe/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 17: Frenkie de Jong of Barcelona, Marco Reus of Borussia Dortmund during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Barcelona at Signal Iduna Park on September 17, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 17: A general view of match action at Signal Iduna Park , home stadium of Borussia Dortmund during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Barcelona at Signal Iduna Park on September 17, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
VI-Images/VI-Images via Getty Images | (L-R) Jordi Alba of FC Barcelona, Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Barcelona at at the BVB stadium on September 17, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany(Photo by VI Images via Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 17: Official matchball during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Barcelona at Signal Iduna Park on September 17, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
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