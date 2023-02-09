Al ingresar reconoces estar de acuerdo con el Aviso de Privacidad
Autenticando...
¡Estos son los imperdibles del Super Tazón a disputarse en Arizona!
No te pierdas el Super Tazón 57 por las pantallas de Azteca Deportes: Azteca 7, aztecadeportes.com y la App Oficial de Azteca Deportes en compañía de Ritual NFL
Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports | Jan 29, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter of the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports | Jan 29, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter of the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
REUTERS |
Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports | Jan 8, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Estos jugadores lo darán todo el próximo domingo 12 de febrero en Phoenix, Arizona. Buscarán conseguir el trofeo más anhelado, después de varias semanas de temporada regular, se definieron los boletos y próximamente conoceremos al equipo que se coronará campeón.
No te pierdas el Super Tazón 57 por las pantallas de Azteca Deportes: Azteca 7, aztecadeportes.com y la App Oficial de Azteca Deportes, junto a todo el Ritual: Enrique Garay, Inés Sainz, el Coach Castillo, Pablo de Rubens, Andy Sola y Eduardo Ruiz, desde el State Farm Stadium, casa de los Cardinals, en Phoenix Arizona. El inédito duelo entre Kansas y Pila, será histórico, pues Mahomes buscará dejar claro de una vez por todas que busca ser el nuevo Brady. Hurts busca su primer trofeo y empezar a escribir su propia historia.
¿Listo para hacer un touchdown? Inscríbete hoy en UNIDEP y anota más que un gol de campo en tu vida profesional. https://bit.ly/unidep-sprbwl #SéQuePuedo #NadaMeDetendrá Facebook: @UnidepOficial
Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports | Jan 29, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter of the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports | Jan 29, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter of the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
REUTERS |
Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports | Jan 8, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports