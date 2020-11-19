            DRAFT NBA 2020
            Twitter: NBA
            18 noviembre, 2020
            Azteca Deportes
            Otros Deportes
            Draft de la NBA, rumbo a la temporada 2021 | Cobertura en vivo

            Sigue a través de Azteca Deportes todos los movimientos del Draft de la NBA, que esta ocasión se lleva a cabo de manera virtual.

            Ronda 1 | Décima selección: Jalen Smith va a los Soles de Phoenix.

              Ronda 1 | Novena selección: Deni Avdija va a los Washington Wizards.

            Ronda 1 | Octava selección: Obi Toppin es elegido por los Knicks.

            Ronda 1 | Séptima selección: Killian Hayes irá a los Pistons de Detroit.

            Ronda 1 | Sexta selección: Onyeka Okongwu es elegido por Atlanta.

            Ronda 1 | Quinta selección: Isaac Okoro va a los Cavaliers.

            Ronda 1 | Cuarta selección: Los Chicago Bulls eligen a Patrick Williams.

            Ronda 1 | Tercera selección: el guardia LaMelo Ball es elegido por los Charlotte Hornets.

            Ronda 1 | Segunda selección: James Wiseman es elegido por los Golden State Warriors.

            Ronda 1 | Primera selección: Los Minnesota Timberwolves eligen a Anthony Edwards.

            19:00 Comienza el evento virtual del Draft de la NBA.

            Uno de los eventos más esperados por los amantes del deporte cobra vida este miércoles, pues se llevará a cabo el Draft 2020 de la NBA, en donde se definirá el futuro inmediato de varias franquicias del baloncesto estadounidense.

            Sigue en punto de las 7:00 PM a través de Azteca Deportes todos los movimientos que se realicen de cara a la próxima campaña.

