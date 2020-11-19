Draft de la NBA, rumbo a la temporada 2021 | Cobertura en vivo
Ronda 1 | Décima selección: Jalen Smith va a los Soles de Phoenix.
With the 10th pick of the @NBADraft, the @Suns select Jalen Smith (@thejalen_smith)!— NBA (@NBA) November 19, 2020
2020 #NBADraft presented by State Farm on ESPN pic.twitter.com/iBnZVuHu86
Ronda 1 | Novena selección: Deni Avdija va a los Washington Wizards.
With the 9th pick of the @NBADraft, the @WashWizards select Deni Avdija!— NBA (@NBA) November 19, 2020
2020 #NBADraft presented by State Farm on ESPN pic.twitter.com/NRVqQK5z1M
Ronda 1 | Octava selección: Obi Toppin es elegido por los Knicks.
With the 8th pick of the @NBADraft, the @nyknicks select Obi Toppin (@obitoppin1)!— NBA (@NBA) November 19, 2020
2020 #NBADraft presented by State Farm on ESPN pic.twitter.com/WQnz5sFBkR
Ronda 1 | Séptima selección: Killian Hayes irá a los Pistons de Detroit.
With the 7th pick of the @NBADraft, the @DetroitPistons select Killian Hayes (@iam_killian)!— NBA (@NBA) November 19, 2020
2020 #NBADraft presented by State Farm on ESPN pic.twitter.com/4CxEbiXn6C
Ronda 1 | Sexta selección: Onyeka Okongwu es elegido por Atlanta.
With the 6th pick of the @NBADraft, the @ATLHawks select Onyeka Okongwu (@BigO21_)!— NBA (@NBA) November 19, 2020
2020 #NBADraft presented by State Farm on ESPN pic.twitter.com/MJh38R60QO
Ronda 1 | Quinta selección: Isaac Okoro va a los Cavaliers.
With the 5th pick of the @NBADraft, the @cavs select Isaac Okoro (@isaacokoro303)!— NBA (@NBA) November 19, 2020
2020 #NBADraft presented by State Farm on ESPN pic.twitter.com/mH9BdEj3v4
Ronda 1 | Cuarta selección: Los Chicago Bulls eligen a Patrick Williams.
Patrick Williams in a Bulls jersey 🔥@ATT | @PatrickLW4 pic.twitter.com/hYQfyHSoLf— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) November 19, 2020
Ronda 1 | Tercera selección: el guardia LaMelo Ball es elegido por los Charlotte Hornets.
With the 3rd pick of the @NBADraft, the @hornets select LaMelo Ball (@MELOD1P)!— NBA (@NBA) November 19, 2020
2020 #NBADraft presented by State Farm on ESPN pic.twitter.com/B8h6UgCg9Y
Ronda 1 | Segunda selección: James Wiseman es elegido por los Golden State Warriors.
With the 2nd pick of the @NBADraft, the @warriors select James Wiseman (@BigTicket_JW)!— NBA (@NBA) November 19, 2020
2020 #NBADraft presented by State Farm on ESPN pic.twitter.com/WUMICmrzdL
Ronda 1 | Primera selección: Los Minnesota Timberwolves eligen a Anthony Edwards.
With the 1st pick of the @NBADraft, the @Timberwolves select Anthony Edwards (@theantman05)!— NBA (@NBA) November 19, 2020
2020 #NBADraft presented by State Farm on ESPN pic.twitter.com/8fIzqgodnO
19:00 Comienza el evento virtual del Draft de la NBA.
🚨 WATCH THE 2020 NBA DRAFT UNDERWAY NOW ON ESPN! 🚨— NBA (@NBA) November 19, 2020
Anthony Edwards (@theantman05) gets selected 1st overall by the @Timberwolves!
2020 #NBADraft presented by State Farm pic.twitter.com/8OwRcb4vHw
Uno de los eventos más esperados por los amantes del deporte cobra vida este miércoles, pues se llevará a cabo el Draft 2020 de la NBA, en donde se definirá el futuro inmediato de varias franquicias del baloncesto estadounidense.
Sigue en punto de las 7:00 PM a través de Azteca Deportes todos los movimientos que se realicen de cara a la próxima campaña.