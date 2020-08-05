                Fórmula E
                05 agosto, 2020
                Antonio Felix da Costa se lleva primera victoria

                Inició la Fórmula E con la primera carrera en Berlín

                Termina la carrera en en el circuito de Tempelhoff donde el líder del campeonato, Antonio Felix da Costa, se lleva la victoria.

                 

