Cobertura en vivo - Green Bay @ Nueva Orleans
ÚLTIMO CUARTO - ¡Parece que los Empacadores se llevarán el partido!
Rodgers to Tonyan puts the @Packers up by 10! #GoPackGo— NFL (@NFL) September 28, 2020
ÚLTIMO CUARTO - ¡Excelente patada que vuelve a poner al frente a Green Bay!
.@Packers take a 30-27 lead on the 49-yard FG by Mason Crosby. #GoPackGo— NFL (@NFL) September 28, 2020
TERCER CUARTO - ¡Imparable Alvin Kamara!
.@A_Kamara6 made this look EFFORTLESS. #Saints— NFL (@NFL) September 28, 2020
TERCER CUARTO - ¡Nuevamente Green Bay se pone al frente!
.@Packers take the lead on the TD pass to Marcedes Lewis. #GoPackGo— NFL (@NFL) September 28, 2020
TERCER CUARTO - Nueva Orleans empata con un gol de campo.
Lutz kicks a 35-yd FG to tie the game at 20 with 5:55 left in the third!#Saints pic.twitter.com/hGfBQj9QAL— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 28, 2020
TERCER CUARTO - ¡Green Bay vuelve a ponerse al frente!
Aaron Jones converts the TD on 4th and Goal! #GoPackGo @Showtyme_33— NFL (@NFL) September 28, 2020
SEGUNDO CUARTO - ¡Justo antes del medio tiempo!
.@DrewBrees to @ESanders_10 to give the #Saints the lead before halftime!— NFL (@NFL) September 28, 2020
SEGUNDO CUARTO - ¡Touchdown de Green Bay!
Rodgers and Lazard finish the drive with the five-yard score! #GoPackGo— NFL (@NFL) September 28, 2020
PRIMER CUARTO - ¡Touchdown de Kamara!
Can't Stop Kamara. 💪— NFL (@NFL) September 28, 2020
The #Saints are on the board!
Green Bay busca su tercera victoria, mientras Nueva Orleans y Drew Brees se quieren reivindicar tras recibir muchas críticas en los últimos días.