                  27 septiembre, 2020
                  Cobertura en vivo - Green Bay @ Nueva Orleans

                  Sigue aquí todas las acciones del cierre de la jornada dominical de la NFL.

                  ÚLTIMO CUARTO - ¡Parece que los Empacadores se llevarán el partido!

                    ÚLTIMO CUARTO - ¡Excelente patada que vuelve a poner al frente a Green Bay!

                  TERCER CUARTO - ¡Imparable Alvin Kamara!

                  TERCER CUARTO - ¡Nuevamente Green Bay se pone al frente!

                  TERCER CUARTO - Nueva Orleans empata con un gol de campo.

                  TERCER CUARTO - ¡Green Bay vuelve a ponerse al frente!

                  SEGUNDO CUARTO - ¡Justo antes del medio tiempo!

                  SEGUNDO CUARTO - ¡Touchdown de Green Bay!

                  PRIMER CUARTO - ¡Touchdown de Kamara!

                  Green Bay busca su tercera victoria, mientras Nueva Orleans y Drew Brees se quieren reivindicar tras recibir muchas críticas en los últimos días.

