EN VIVO - Sigue las acciones del ‘Monday Night’ de la NFL
18.10 - ¡Arranca el partido entre Pittsburgh y los Gigantes de Nueva York!
PRIMER CUARTO - Los Giants recuperan en zona roja de Pittsburgh al inicio del partido.
The @Giants recover the muffed punt inside the five-yard line! #TogetherBlue— NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2020
📺: #PITvsNYG on ESPN
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/jSG62oMhon pic.twitter.com/z5iBM5vNii
PRIMER CUARTO - ¡TOUCHDOWN DE LOS GIGANTES! Gran pase para Darius Slayton.
Danny Dimes. Darius Slayton.— NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2020
The @Giants have their first TD of the season. #TogetherBlue
📺: #PITvsNYG on ESPN
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/jSG62oMhon pic.twitter.com/kTAGh0LsyA
PRIMER CUARTO - ¡TOUCHDOWN DE STEELERS! Big Ben responde.
Big Ben to @TeamJuJu off his back foot! #HereWeGo— NFL (@NFL) September 15, 2020
📺: #PITvsNYG on ESPN
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/jSG62oMhon pic.twitter.com/JikSNSIOd0
PRIMER CUARTO - ¡De nuevo Big Ben! Los Steelers le dan la vuelta a segundos de llegar a la mitad del partido.
.@JamesWashington refuses to go down.@Steelers take the lead before halftime. #HereWeGo— NFL (@NFL) September 15, 2020
📺: #PITvsNYG on ESPN
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/jSG62oMhon pic.twitter.com/PZz32Hy9TV
SEGUNDO CUARTO - ¡Medio tiempo el MetLife Stadium!
HALFTIME:#HereWeGo 16#TogetherBlue 10— NFL (@NFL) September 15, 2020
📺: #PITvsNYG on ESPN
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/jSG62oMhon pic.twitter.com/0JXEccY0UA
SEGUNDO CUARTO - Intercepción en la línea de anotación. Lo Acereros recuperan el ovoide.
.@Bud_Dupree and @CamHeyward force the goal line INT! #HereWeGo— NFL (@NFL) September 15, 2020
📺: #PITvsNYG on ESPN
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/jSG62oMhon pic.twitter.com/qBQHmyoM4C
-ÚLTIMO CUARTO - TD Steelers. Esto parece estar definido. Nuevamente Big Ben.
.@TeamJuJu's ready for his Pylon Cam close up. 😂— NFL (@NFL) September 15, 2020
📺: #PITvsNYG on ESPN
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/jSG62oMhon pic.twitter.com/K4FXa2XLqv
ÚLTIMO CUARTO - Nuevamente se conectan Daniel Jones y Slayton.
.@Daniel_Jones10 and Darius Slayton connect for their second TD of the night. #TogetherBlue @Young_Slay2— NFL (@NFL) September 15, 2020
📺: #PITvsNYG on ESPN
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/jSG62oMhon pic.twitter.com/nM7kqvD57S