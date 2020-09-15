                Ritual NFL
                14 septiembre, 2020
                Azteca Deportes
                Ritual NFL

                Share

                EN VIVO - Sigue las acciones del ‘Monday Night’ de la NFL

                Los Acereros visitan a los Gigantes y los Broncos reciben a los Titanes.

                18.10 - ¡Arranca el partido entre Pittsburgh y los Gigantes de Nueva York!

                  PRIMER CUARTO - Los Giants recuperan en zona roja de Pittsburgh al inicio del partido.

                PRIMER CUARTO - ¡TOUCHDOWN DE LOS GIGANTES! Gran pase para Darius Slayton.

                PRIMER CUARTO - ¡TOUCHDOWN DE STEELERS! Big Ben responde.

                PRIMER CUARTO - ¡De nuevo Big Ben! Los Steelers le dan la vuelta a segundos de llegar a la mitad del partido.

                SEGUNDO CUARTO - ¡Medio tiempo el MetLife Stadium!

                SEGUNDO CUARTO - Intercepción en la línea de anotación. Lo Acereros recuperan el ovoide.

                -ÚLTIMO CUARTO - TD Steelers. Esto parece estar definido. Nuevamente Big Ben.

                ÚLTIMO CUARTO - Nuevamente se conectan Daniel Jones y Slayton.

