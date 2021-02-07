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The Weeknd en el show de medio tiempo del Super Bowl LV

Así quedó capturado el impresionantes show de medio tiempo del Super Bowl LV entre Kansas City Chiefs y Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Por: Azteca Deportes

The Weekend en el show de medio tiempo

Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports |

The Weekend

BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS |

The Weekend en el show de medio tiempo SB LV




| NFL Football - Super Bowl LV Halftime Show - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Kansas City Chiefs - Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida, U.S. - February 7, 2021 Performers during the halftime show REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The Weekend

BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS |

The Weekend Show de medio tiempo




| NFL Football - Super Bowl LV Halftime Show - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Kansas City Chiefs - Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida, U.S. - February 7, 2021 The Weeknd performs during the halftime show REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Cierre del Show de medio tiempo

EVE EDELHEIT/REUTERS |

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The Weekend en el show de medio tiempo

Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports |

The Weekend

BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS |

The Weekend en el show de medio tiempo SB LV




| NFL Football - Super Bowl LV Halftime Show - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Kansas City Chiefs - Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida, U.S. - February 7, 2021 Performers during the halftime show REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The Weekend

BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS |

The Weekend Show de medio tiempo




| NFL Football - Super Bowl LV Halftime Show - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Kansas City Chiefs - Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida, U.S. - February 7, 2021 The Weeknd performs during the halftime show REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Cierre del Show de medio tiempo

EVE EDELHEIT/REUTERS |

The Weekend en el show de medio tiempo
The Weekend
The Weekend en el show de medio tiempo SB LV
The Weekend
The Weekend Show de medio tiempo
Cierre del Show de medio tiempo

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