The Weekend en el show de medio tiempo
The Weekend en el show de medio tiempo SB LVNFL Football - Super Bowl LV Halftime Show - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Kansas City Chiefs - Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida, U.S. - February 7, 2021 Performers during the halftime show REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The Weekend Show de medio tiempoNFL Football - Super Bowl LV Halftime Show - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Kansas City Chiefs - Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida, U.S. - February 7, 2021 The Weeknd performs during the halftime show REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Cierre del Show de medio tiempo
The Weeknd puso a bailar a todos en el show de medio tiempo del Super Bowl LV
Así quedó capturado el impresionantes show de medio tiempo del Super Bowl LV entre Kansas City Chiefs y Tampa Bay Buccaneers