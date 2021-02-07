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The Weeknd en el show de medio tiempo del Super Bowl LV
Así quedó capturado el impresionantes show de medio tiempo del Super Bowl LV entre Kansas City Chiefs y Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports |
BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS |
| NFL Football - Super Bowl LV Halftime Show - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Kansas City Chiefs - Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida, U.S. - February 7, 2021 Performers during the halftime show REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS |
| NFL Football - Super Bowl LV Halftime Show - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Kansas City Chiefs - Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida, U.S. - February 7, 2021 The Weeknd performs during the halftime show REUTERS/Brian Snyder
EVE EDELHEIT/REUTERS |
Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports |
BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS |
| NFL Football - Super Bowl LV Halftime Show - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Kansas City Chiefs - Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida, U.S. - February 7, 2021 Performers during the halftime show REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS |
| NFL Football - Super Bowl LV Halftime Show - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Kansas City Chiefs - Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida, U.S. - February 7, 2021 The Weeknd performs during the halftime show REUTERS/Brian Snyder
EVE EDELHEIT/REUTERS |