Al ingresar reconoces estar de acuerdo con el Aviso de Privacidad
Autenticando...
Los 5 mejores jugadores de San Francisco 49ers en la temporada 100 de la NFL
Los 49ers buscarán igualar a Steelers y Patriots como uno de los equipos más ganadores en la historia de la NFL.
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images | SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to their game against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images | SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 21: Kicker Robbie Gould #9 of the San Francisco 49ers kicks the game-winning field goal at the end of the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi’s Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images | SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers runs after a catch against the Green Bay Packers during the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Getty | Raheem Mostert #31 of the San Francisco 49ers
Getty Images |
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images | SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to their game against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images | SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 21: Kicker Robbie Gould #9 of the San Francisco 49ers kicks the game-winning field goal at the end of the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi’s Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images | SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers runs after a catch against the Green Bay Packers during the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Getty | Raheem Mostert #31 of the San Francisco 49ers
Getty Images |