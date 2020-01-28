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Los 5 mejores jugadores de San Francisco 49ers en la temporada 100 de la NFL

Los 49ers buscarán igualar a Steelers y Patriots como uno de los equipos más ganadores en la historia de la NFL.

Por: Azteca Deportes

Los 5 mejores jugadores de San Francisco 49ers en la temporada 100 de la NFL
Jimmy Garoppolo jugará por primera vez un Super Bowl como titular. Pese a la experiencia adquirida con su ex equipo (New England Patriots), el egresado de la Universidad de Illinois nunca pudo jugar en el gran emparrillado. Este domingo, Garoppolo tiene una responsabilidad importante, ya que deberá liderar a un equipo histórico en el Super Bowl LIV.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images | SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to their game against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Robbie Gould ha demostrado que no importa el escenario que se le presente, él siempre responderá cuando su ayuda sea requerida. El número 9 fue fundamental para el buen récord de los 49ers en la temporada regular.

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images | SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 21: Kicker Robbie Gould #9 of the San Francisco 49ers kicks the game-winning field goal at the end of the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi’s Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

NFC Championship - Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images | SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers runs after a catch against the Green Bay Packers during the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Raheem Mostert

Getty | Raheem Mostert #31 of the San Francisco 49ers

Richard Sherman

Getty Images |

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Los 5 mejores jugadores de San Francisco 49ers en la temporada 100 de la NFL
Jimmy Garoppolo jugará por primera vez un Super Bowl como titular. Pese a la experiencia adquirida con su ex equipo (New England Patriots), el egresado de la Universidad de Illinois nunca pudo jugar en el gran emparrillado. Este domingo, Garoppolo tiene una responsabilidad importante, ya que deberá liderar a un equipo histórico en el Super Bowl LIV.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images | SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to their game against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Robbie Gould ha demostrado que no importa el escenario que se le presente, él siempre responderá cuando su ayuda sea requerida. El número 9 fue fundamental para el buen récord de los 49ers en la temporada regular.

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images | SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 21: Kicker Robbie Gould #9 of the San Francisco 49ers kicks the game-winning field goal at the end of the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi’s Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

NFC Championship - Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images | SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers runs after a catch against the Green Bay Packers during the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Raheem Mostert

Getty | Raheem Mostert #31 of the San Francisco 49ers

Richard Sherman

Getty Images |

Los 5 mejores jugadores de San Francisco 49ers en la temporada 100 de la NFL
Jimmy Garoppolo jugará por primera vez un Super Bowl como titular. Pese a la experiencia adquirida con su ex equipo (New England Patriots), el egresado de la Universidad de Illinois nunca pudo jugar en el gran emparrillado. Este domingo, Garoppolo tiene una responsabilidad importante, ya que deberá liderar a un equipo histórico en el Super Bowl LIV.
Robbie Gould ha demostrado que no importa el escenario que se le presente, él siempre responderá cuando su ayuda sea requerida. El número 9 fue fundamental para el buen récord de los 49ers en la temporada regular.
NFC Championship - Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers
Raheem Mostert
Richard Sherman

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