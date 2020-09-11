                ¡Mahomes está brillando en el inicio de la NFL!
                10 septiembre, 2020
                Azteca Deportes
                Ritual NFL

                ¡Mahomes está brillando en el inicio de la NFL!

                El QB de los Kansas City Chiefs demuestra que sigue en plan grande.

                Kansas City.- ¡Espectacular! Patrick Mahomes, MVP del pasado Super Bowl y gran figura de los Kansas City Chiefs, está brillando en el inicio de la temporada 2020-2021 de la NFL.

                  Los Kansas City Chiefs , campeones del último Super Bowl, reciben en un Arrowhead Stadium con 16,000 aficionados a los Houston Texans en la Semana 1 de la NFL y antes de que comenzara el encuentro, los jugadores de ambos equipos se unieron en un conmovedor homenaje para pedir igualdad en el mundo.

                David Johnson consiguió el primer Touchdown de la temporada para darle la ventaja a los Texans.

                Mahomes conectó con Travis Kelce para el TD de los Jefes.

                Antes de que finalizara el segundo cuarto, Mahomes le entregó a Sammy Watkins el TD para darle la ventaja a Kansas.

                Al medio tiempo lo ganan los Chiefs.

                Tercer TD de la noche para Mahomes.

                Deshaun Watson hace lo que puede para los texanos.

