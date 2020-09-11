¡Mahomes está brillando en el inicio de la NFL!
Kansas City.- ¡Espectacular! Patrick Mahomes, MVP del pasado Super Bowl y gran figura de los Kansas City Chiefs, está brillando en el inicio de la temporada 2020-2021 de la NFL.
Los Kansas City Chiefs , campeones del último Super Bowl, reciben en un Arrowhead Stadium con 16,000 aficionados a los Houston Texans en la Semana 1 de la NFL y antes de que comenzara el encuentro, los jugadores de ambos equipos se unieron en un conmovedor homenaje para pedir igualdad en el mundo.
Unified for change.#ItTakesAllOfUs pic.twitter.com/vwwzbUtjJv— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 11, 2020
David Johnson consiguió el primer Touchdown de la temporada para darle la ventaja a los Texans.
.@DavidJohnson31 is back.— NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2020
19-yard rush for the first TD of the 2020 season! #WeAreTexans
📺: #HOUvsKC on NBC
📱: Watch free on NFL App // Yahoo Sports App: https://t.co/JE1vatFZxv pic.twitter.com/ZfczE1autr
Mahomes conectó con Travis Kelce para el TD de los Jefes.
Back like they never left.@PatrickMahomes and @TKelce connect for their first TD of the season! #ChiefsKingdom— NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2020
📺: #HOUvsKC on NBC
📱: Watch free on NFL App // Yahoo Sports App: https://t.co/JE1vatFZxv pic.twitter.com/uSBsR048EM
Antes de que finalizara el segundo cuarto, Mahomes le entregó a Sammy Watkins el TD para darle la ventaja a Kansas.
.@SammyWatkins scores!@PatrickMahomes' second TD of the half gives the @Chiefs the lead.— NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2020
📺: #HOUvsKC on NBC
📱: Watch free on NFL App // Yahoo Sports App: https://t.co/JE1vatFZxv pic.twitter.com/1mlGl3SmcL
Al medio tiempo lo ganan los Chiefs.
HALFTIME:#WeAreTexans 7#ChiefsKingdom 17— NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2020
📺: #HOUvsKC on NBC
📱: Watch free on NFL App // Yahoo Sports App: https://t.co/JE1vatFZxv pic.twitter.com/Q71xtFGu8J
Tercer TD de la noche para Mahomes.
On the run. On the money.@PatrickMahomes' third TD of the night goes to @Cheetah. #ChiefsKingdom— NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2020
📺: #HOUvsKC on NBC
📱: Watch free on NFL App // Yahoo Sports App: https://t.co/JE1vatFZxv pic.twitter.com/sOr1CaNlOI
Deshaun Watson hace lo que puede para los texanos.
.@DeshaunWatson takes it himself for the TD. #WeAreTexans— NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2020
📺: #HOUvsKC on NBC
📱: Watch free on NFL App // Yahoo Sports App: https://t.co/JE1vatFZxv pic.twitter.com/v94AXnJs5s