                09 marzo, 2021
                Azteca Noticias
                BAFTA 2021 Estos son los nominados y la fecha de la ceremonia

                La Academia Británica de Cinematografía y Televisión, BAFTA, dio a conocer los nominados para su premiación de 2021; destacando ‘Nomadland’ como la favorita.

                La Academia Británica de Cinematografía y Televisión (BAFTA) dio a conocer a los nominados para la premiación de este año, que por primera vez se llevará a cabo a distancia en sábado y domingo, los próximos 10 y 11 de abril, por la pandemia de Covid-19, y que además pueden considerarse como una muestra de lo que serán los Óscar, de la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Estados Unidos (AMPAS).

                  Entre los nominados, destaca que ‘Nomadland’ y el fallecido Chadwick Boseman se mantienen como candidatos constantes en la presente temporada de premios. A continuación la lista de nominados:

                MEJOR PELÍCULA

                • The Father
                • The Mauritanian
                • Nomadland
                • Promising Young Woman
                • El Juicio de los 7 de Chicago

                MEJOR PELÍCULA BRITÁNICA

                • Calm With Horses
                • La Excavación
                • The Father
                • His House
                • Limbo
                • The Mauritanian
                • Mogul Mowgli
                • Promising Young Woman
                • Rocks
                • Saint Maud

                MEJOR ACTRIZ

                • Bukky Bakray - Rocks
                • Radha Blank - The Forty-Year-Old Version
                • Vanessa Kirby - Fragmentos de una Mujer
                • Frances McDormand - Nomadland
                • Wunmi Mosaku - His House
                • Alfre Woodard - Clemency

                MEJOR ACTOR

                • Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal
                • Chadwick Boseman - La Madre del Soul
                • Adarsh Gourav - The White Tiger
                • Anthony Hopkins - The Father
                • Mads Mikkelsen - Another Round
                • Tahar Rahim - The Mauritanian

                ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

                • Niamh Algar - Calm With Horses
                • Kosar Ali - Rocks
                • Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
                • Dominique Fishback - Judas and the Black Messiah
                • Ashley Madekwe - County Lines
                • Yuh-Jung Youn - Minari

                ACTOR DE REPARTO

                • Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah
                • Barry Keoghan - Calm With Horses
                • Alan Kim - Minari
                • Leslie Odom Jr - Una Noche en Miami
                • Clarke Peters - Da 5 Bloods
                • Paul Raci - Sound of Metal

                MEJOR DIRECTOR

                • Another Round - Thomas Vinterberg
                • Babyteeth - Shannon Murphy
                • Minari - Lee Isaac Chung
                • Nomadland - Chloé Zhao
                • Quo Vadis, Aida? - Jasmila Žbanić
                • Rocks - Sarah Gavron

                ESTRELLA EMERGENTE (voto del público)

                • Kingsley Ben-Adir
                • Morfydd Clark
                • Bukky Bakray
                • Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù
                • Conrad Khan

                MEJOR DEBUT DE UN ESCRITOR, DIRECTOR O PRODUCTOR BRITÁNICO

                • His House - Remi Weekes (escritor/director)
                • Limbo - Ben Sharrock (escritor/director), Irune Gurtubai (productor)
                • Moffie - Jack Sidey (escritor/producer)
                • Rocks - Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (escritores)
                • Saint Maud - Rose Glass (escritor/director), Oliver Kassman (productor)

                MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INLGESA

                • Another Round
                • Dear Comrades!
                • Les Misérables
                • Minari
                • Quo Vadis, Aida?

                MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

                • Collective
                • David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
                • The Dissident
                • My Octopus Teacher
                • The Social Dilemma

                MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

                • Unidos
                • Soul
                • Wolfwalkers: el Espíritu de los Lobos

                GUION ORIGINAL

                • Another Round - Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg
                • Mank - Jack Fincher
                • Promising Young Woman - Emerald Fennell
                • Rocks - Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson
                • El Juicio de los 7 de Chicago - Aaron Sorkin

                GUION ADAPTADO

                • La Excavación - Moira Buffini
                • The Father - Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller
                • The Mauritanian - Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven
                • Nomadland - Chloé Zhao
                • The White Tiger - Ramin Bahrani

                MÚSICA ORIGINAL

                • Mank - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
                • Minari - Emile Mosseri
                • News of the World - James Newton Howard
                • Promising Young Woman - Anthony Willis
                • Soul - Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

                MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

                • Judas and the Black Messiah - Sean Bobbitt
                • Mank - Erik Messerschmidt
                • The Mauritanian - Alwin H Küchler
                • News of the World - Dariusz Wolski
                • Nomadland - Joshua James Richards

                MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

                • Ammonite - Michael O’Connor
                • La Excavación - Alice Babidge
                • Emma - Alexandra Byrne
                • La Madre del Blues - Ann Roth
                • Mank - Trish Summerville

                EDICIÓN

                • The Father - Yorgos Lamprinos
                • Nomadland - Chloé Zhao
                • Promising Young Woman - Frédéric Thoraval
                • Sound of Metal - Mikkel EG Nielsen
                • El Juicio de los 7 de Chicago - Alan Baumgarten

                DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

                • La Excavación - Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald
                • The Father - Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone
                • Mank - Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale
                • Noticias del Gran Mundo - David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan
                • Rebecca - Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

                MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO

                • La Excavación - Jenny Shircore
                • Hillbilly Elegy - Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle
                • La Madre del Soul - Matiki Anoff, Larry M Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal
                • Mank - Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams
                • Pinocchio - Mark Coulier

                EDICIÓN DE SONIDO

                • Greyhound - nominados por confirmar
                • Noticias del Gran Mundo - Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney
                • Nomadland - Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M Wolf Snyder
                • Soul - Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker
                • Sound of Metal - Jamie Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortes, Michelle Couttolenc

                EFECTOS VISUALES

                • Greyhound - Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness, Sebastian von Overheidt
                • The Midnight Sky - Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins
                • Mulan - Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury
                • The One and Only Ivan - Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher
                • Tenet - Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley

                MEJOR CASTING

                • Calm With Horses - Shaheen Baig
                • Judas and the Black Messiah - Alexa L Fogel
                • Minari - Julia Kim
                • Promising Young Woman - Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu
                • Rocks - Lucy Pardee

                MEJOR CORTO BRITÁNICO

                • Eyelash
                • Lizard
                • Lucky Break
                • Miss Curvy
                • The Present

                MEJOR CORTO BRITÁNICO ANIMADO

                • The Fire Next Time
                • The Owl and the Pussycat
                • The Song of A Lost Boy

