BAFTA 2021 Estos son los nominados y la fecha de la ceremonia
La Academia Británica de Cinematografía y Televisión (BAFTA) dio a conocer a los nominados para la premiación de este año, que por primera vez se llevará a cabo a distancia en sábado y domingo, los próximos 10 y 11 de abril, por la pandemia de Covid-19, y que además pueden considerarse como una muestra de lo que serán los Óscar, de la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Estados Unidos (AMPAS).
Entre los nominados, destaca que ‘Nomadland’ y el fallecido Chadwick Boseman se mantienen como candidatos constantes en la presente temporada de premios. A continuación la lista de nominados:
MEJOR PELÍCULA
- The Father
- The Mauritanian
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- El Juicio de los 7 de Chicago
MEJOR PELÍCULA BRITÁNICA
- Calm With Horses
- La Excavación
- The Father
- His House
- Limbo
- The Mauritanian
- Mogul Mowgli
- Promising Young Woman
- Rocks
- Saint Maud
MEJOR ACTRIZ
- Bukky Bakray - Rocks
- Radha Blank - The Forty-Year-Old Version
- Vanessa Kirby - Fragmentos de una Mujer
- Frances McDormand - Nomadland
- Wunmi Mosaku - His House
- Alfre Woodard - Clemency
MEJOR ACTOR
- Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman - La Madre del Soul
- Adarsh Gourav - The White Tiger
- Anthony Hopkins - The Father
- Mads Mikkelsen - Another Round
- Tahar Rahim - The Mauritanian
ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
- Niamh Algar - Calm With Horses
- Kosar Ali - Rocks
- Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Dominique Fishback - Judas and the Black Messiah
- Ashley Madekwe - County Lines
- Yuh-Jung Youn - Minari
ACTOR DE REPARTO
- Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah
- Barry Keoghan - Calm With Horses
- Alan Kim - Minari
- Leslie Odom Jr - Una Noche en Miami
- Clarke Peters - Da 5 Bloods
- Paul Raci - Sound of Metal
MEJOR DIRECTOR
- Another Round - Thomas Vinterberg
- Babyteeth - Shannon Murphy
- Minari - Lee Isaac Chung
- Nomadland - Chloé Zhao
- Quo Vadis, Aida? - Jasmila Žbanić
- Rocks - Sarah Gavron
ESTRELLA EMERGENTE (voto del público)
- Kingsley Ben-Adir
- Morfydd Clark
- Bukky Bakray
- Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù
- Conrad Khan
MEJOR DEBUT DE UN ESCRITOR, DIRECTOR O PRODUCTOR BRITÁNICO
- His House - Remi Weekes (escritor/director)
- Limbo - Ben Sharrock (escritor/director), Irune Gurtubai (productor)
- Moffie - Jack Sidey (escritor/producer)
- Rocks - Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (escritores)
- Saint Maud - Rose Glass (escritor/director), Oliver Kassman (productor)
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INLGESA
- Another Round
- Dear Comrades!
- Les Misérables
- Minari
- Quo Vadis, Aida?
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
- Collective
- David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
- The Dissident
- My Octopus Teacher
- The Social Dilemma
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
- Unidos
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers: el Espíritu de los Lobos
GUION ORIGINAL
- Another Round - Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg
- Mank - Jack Fincher
- Promising Young Woman - Emerald Fennell
- Rocks - Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson
- El Juicio de los 7 de Chicago - Aaron Sorkin
GUION ADAPTADO
- La Excavación - Moira Buffini
- The Father - Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller
- The Mauritanian - Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven
- Nomadland - Chloé Zhao
- The White Tiger - Ramin Bahrani
MÚSICA ORIGINAL
- Mank - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
- Minari - Emile Mosseri
- News of the World - James Newton Howard
- Promising Young Woman - Anthony Willis
- Soul - Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
- Judas and the Black Messiah - Sean Bobbitt
- Mank - Erik Messerschmidt
- The Mauritanian - Alwin H Küchler
- News of the World - Dariusz Wolski
- Nomadland - Joshua James Richards
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
- Ammonite - Michael O’Connor
- La Excavación - Alice Babidge
- Emma - Alexandra Byrne
- La Madre del Blues - Ann Roth
- Mank - Trish Summerville
EDICIÓN
- The Father - Yorgos Lamprinos
- Nomadland - Chloé Zhao
- Promising Young Woman - Frédéric Thoraval
- Sound of Metal - Mikkel EG Nielsen
- El Juicio de los 7 de Chicago - Alan Baumgarten
DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
- La Excavación - Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald
- The Father - Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone
- Mank - Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale
- Noticias del Gran Mundo - David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan
- Rebecca - Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO
- La Excavación - Jenny Shircore
- Hillbilly Elegy - Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle
- La Madre del Soul - Matiki Anoff, Larry M Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal
- Mank - Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams
- Pinocchio - Mark Coulier
Te puede interesar: Major y Champ, mascotas de Joe Biden, dejan la Casa Blanca
EDICIÓN DE SONIDO
- Greyhound - nominados por confirmar
- Noticias del Gran Mundo - Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney
- Nomadland - Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M Wolf Snyder
- Soul - Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker
- Sound of Metal - Jamie Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortes, Michelle Couttolenc
EFECTOS VISUALES
- Greyhound - Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness, Sebastian von Overheidt
- The Midnight Sky - Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins
- Mulan - Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury
- The One and Only Ivan - Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher
- Tenet - Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley
MEJOR CASTING
- Calm With Horses - Shaheen Baig
- Judas and the Black Messiah - Alexa L Fogel
- Minari - Julia Kim
- Promising Young Woman - Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu
- Rocks - Lucy Pardee
MEJOR CORTO BRITÁNICO
- Eyelash
- Lizard
- Lucky Break
- Miss Curvy
- The Present
MEJOR CORTO BRITÁNICO ANIMADO
- The Fire Next Time
- The Owl and the Pussycat
- The Song of A Lost Boy
Te puede interesar: Detienen a dos hombres con armas blancas en marcha del #8M