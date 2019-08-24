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Las mejores imágenes del partidazo entre Fiorentina y Napoli
El partido fue para los azzurri por marcador de 4-3 a su favor.
Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images | FLORENCE, ITALY - AUGUST 24: Lorenzo Insigne of SSC Napoli celebrates after scoring the equalizing goal during the Serie A match between ACF Fiorentina and SSC Napoli at Stadio Artemio Franchi on August 24, 2019 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)
SSC NAPOLI/Getty Images | FLORENCE, ITALY - AUGUST 24: Carlo Ancelotti head coach of Napoli acknowledges the fans after the Serie A match between ACF Fiorentina and SSC Napoli at Stadio Artemio Franchi on August 24, 2019 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by SSC NAPOLI/Getty Images)
Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images | FLORENCE, ITALY - AUGUST 24: Frank Ribery of ACF Fiorentina in action during the Serie A match between ACF Fiorentina and SSC Napoli at Stadio Artemio Franchi on August 24, 2019 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)
Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images | FLORENCE, ITALY - AUGUST 24: Frank Ribery of ACF Fiorentina reacts after the Serie A match between ACF Fiorentina and SSC Napoli at Stadio Artemio Franchi on August 24, 2019 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)
SSC NAPOLI/Getty Images | FLORENCE, ITALY - AUGUST 24: Jose Callejon of Napoli celebrates with teammates after scoring the third goal of his team during the Serie A match between ACF Fiorentina and SSC Napoli at Stadio Artemio Franchi on August 24, 2019 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by SSC NAPOLI/Getty Images)
Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images | FLORENCE, ITALY - AUGUST 24: Nikola Milenkovic of ACF Fiorentina celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the Serie A match between ACF Fiorentina and SSC Napoli at Stadio Artemio Franchi on August 24, 2019 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)
Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images | FLORENCE, ITALY - AUGUST 24: Jose Maria Callejon of SSC Napoli celebrates after scoring the third goal of his team during the Serie A match between ACF Fiorentina and SSC Napoli at Stadio Artemio Franchi on August 24, 2019 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)
SSC NAPOLI/Getty Images | FLORENCE, ITALY - AUGUST 24: Dries Mertens of Napoli celebrates after scoring the equalizing goal during the Serie A match between ACF Fiorentina and SSC Napoli at Stadio Artemio Franchi on August 24, 2019 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by SSC NAPOLI/Getty Images)
SSC NAPOLI/Getty Images | FLORENCE, ITALY - AUGUST 24: Lorenzo Insigne of Napoli celebrates after scoring the second goal of his team via penalty during the Serie A match between ACF Fiorentina and SSC Napoli at Stadio Artemio Franchi on August 24, 2019 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by SSC NAPOLI/Getty Images)
SSC NAPOLI/Getty Images | FLORENCE, ITALY - AUGUST 24: Lorenzo Insigne of Napoli celebrates with teammates after scoring the second goal of his team during the Serie A match between ACF Fiorentina and SSC Napoli at Stadio Artemio Franchi on August 24, 2019 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by SSC NAPOLI/Getty Images)
Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images | FLORENCE, ITALY - AUGUST 24: Lorenzo Insigne of SSC Napoli celebrates after scoring the equalizing goal during the Serie A match between ACF Fiorentina and SSC Napoli at Stadio Artemio Franchi on August 24, 2019 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)
SSC NAPOLI/Getty Images | FLORENCE, ITALY - AUGUST 24: Carlo Ancelotti head coach of Napoli acknowledges the fans after the Serie A match between ACF Fiorentina and SSC Napoli at Stadio Artemio Franchi on August 24, 2019 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by SSC NAPOLI/Getty Images)
Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images | FLORENCE, ITALY - AUGUST 24: Frank Ribery of ACF Fiorentina in action during the Serie A match between ACF Fiorentina and SSC Napoli at Stadio Artemio Franchi on August 24, 2019 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)
Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images | FLORENCE, ITALY - AUGUST 24: Frank Ribery of ACF Fiorentina reacts after the Serie A match between ACF Fiorentina and SSC Napoli at Stadio Artemio Franchi on August 24, 2019 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)
SSC NAPOLI/Getty Images | FLORENCE, ITALY - AUGUST 24: Jose Callejon of Napoli celebrates with teammates after scoring the third goal of his team during the Serie A match between ACF Fiorentina and SSC Napoli at Stadio Artemio Franchi on August 24, 2019 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by SSC NAPOLI/Getty Images)
Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images | FLORENCE, ITALY - AUGUST 24: Nikola Milenkovic of ACF Fiorentina celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the Serie A match between ACF Fiorentina and SSC Napoli at Stadio Artemio Franchi on August 24, 2019 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)
Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images | FLORENCE, ITALY - AUGUST 24: Jose Maria Callejon of SSC Napoli celebrates after scoring the third goal of his team during the Serie A match between ACF Fiorentina and SSC Napoli at Stadio Artemio Franchi on August 24, 2019 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)
SSC NAPOLI/Getty Images | FLORENCE, ITALY - AUGUST 24: Dries Mertens of Napoli celebrates after scoring the equalizing goal during the Serie A match between ACF Fiorentina and SSC Napoli at Stadio Artemio Franchi on August 24, 2019 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by SSC NAPOLI/Getty Images)
SSC NAPOLI/Getty Images | FLORENCE, ITALY - AUGUST 24: Lorenzo Insigne of Napoli celebrates after scoring the second goal of his team via penalty during the Serie A match between ACF Fiorentina and SSC Napoli at Stadio Artemio Franchi on August 24, 2019 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by SSC NAPOLI/Getty Images)
SSC NAPOLI/Getty Images | FLORENCE, ITALY - AUGUST 24: Lorenzo Insigne of Napoli celebrates with teammates after scoring the second goal of his team during the Serie A match between ACF Fiorentina and SSC Napoli at Stadio Artemio Franchi on August 24, 2019 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by SSC NAPOLI/Getty Images)