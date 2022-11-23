Galería: España vs Costa Rica I Grupo E I Qatar 2022

La Copa del Mundo Qatar 2022 continúa dando de que hablar por sus sorpresivos marcadores en algunos partidos, tal como lo fue el encuentro que enfrentó a la Selección de España frente a Costa Rica en donde el conjunto ibérico que dirige Luis Enrique Martínez, no tuvo piedad ante los ticos y los derrotó por un aplastante marcador de siete goles a cero en el cotejo que abrió las acciones dentro del Grupo E de la justa mundialista.

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Difícil misión la que tendrán los costarricenses con esta diferencia de goles en contra y con partidos por jugarse ante la Selección de Alemania y los “Samuráis Azules” de Japón en la fase de grupos, mientras que los españoles lo afrontarán con un pequeño colchón que les puede proveer este abultado marcador a su favor.

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