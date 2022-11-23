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Galería: España vs Costa Rica I Grupo E I Qatar 2022
Te dejamos las mejores postales del aplastante triunfo de España ante Costa Rica en su debut en la Copa del Mundo Qatar 2022 entro del Grupo E
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Costa Rica - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Spain coach Luis Enrique celebrates their fourth goal, scored by Ferran Torres REUTERS/Carl Recine
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Costa Rica - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Spain’s Sergio Busquets in action with Costa Rica’s Jewison Bennette REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Costa Rica - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Spain’s Ferran Torres in action before he scores their fourth goal REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Costa Rica - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Costa Rica’s Bryan Ruiz in action REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Costa Rica - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Spain’s Gavi celebrates scoring their fifth goal with Alejandro Balde REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Costa Rica - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Spain’s Gavi celebrates scoring their fifth goal REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Costa Rica - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Costa Rica’s Joel Campbell in action with Spain’s Aymeric Laporte REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Costa Rica - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Spain’s Carlos Soler scores their sixth goal REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Costa Rica - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Spain’s Carlos Soler scores celebrates scoring their sixth goal with Alvaro Morata REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - FIFA Fan Festival Opening - FIFA Fan Festival at Al Bidda Park, Doha, Qatar - November 19, 2022 A Spain fan is pictured at the opening of the FIFA fan festival REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Costa Rica - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Costa Rica’s Keylor Navas looks dejected after Spain’s Alvaro Morata scores their seventh goal REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 27, 2022 Spain’s Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Costa Rica - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Costa Rica’s AlvaroZamora looks dejected as Spain’s Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring their seventh goal with teammates REUTERS/Albert Gea
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Costa Rica - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Costa Rica’s Keylor Navas looks dejected after Spain’s Alvaro Morata scores their seventh goal REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Costa Rica - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Spain’s Ferran Torres scores their fourth goal REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Costa Rica - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Costa Rica’s Alvaro Zamora reacts REUTERS/Albert Gea
La Copa del Mundo Qatar 2022 continúa dando de que hablar por sus sorpresivos marcadores en algunos partidos, tal como lo fue el encuentro que enfrentó a la Selección de España frente a Costa Rica en donde el conjunto ibérico que dirige Luis Enrique Martínez, no tuvo piedad ante los ticos y los derrotó por un aplastante marcador de siete goles a cero en el cotejo que abrió las acciones dentro del Grupo E de la justa mundialista.
Te puede interesar: ¿Quiénes son los máximos goleadores en las Copas del Mundo?
Difícil misión la que tendrán los costarricenses con esta diferencia de goles en contra y con partidos por jugarse ante la Selección de Alemania y los “Samuráis Azules” de Japón en la fase de grupos, mientras que los españoles lo afrontarán con un pequeño colchón que les puede proveer este abultado marcador a su favor.
Te puede interesar: El récord que alcanzó España con el gol de Dani Olmo en Qatar 2022
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Costa Rica - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Spain coach Luis Enrique celebrates their fourth goal, scored by Ferran Torres REUTERS/Carl Recine
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Costa Rica - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Spain’s Sergio Busquets in action with Costa Rica’s Jewison Bennette REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Costa Rica - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Spain’s Ferran Torres in action before he scores their fourth goal REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Costa Rica - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Costa Rica’s Bryan Ruiz in action REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Costa Rica - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Spain’s Gavi celebrates scoring their fifth goal with Alejandro Balde REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Costa Rica - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Spain’s Gavi celebrates scoring their fifth goal REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Costa Rica - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Costa Rica’s Joel Campbell in action with Spain’s Aymeric Laporte REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Costa Rica - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Spain’s Carlos Soler scores their sixth goal REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Costa Rica - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Spain’s Carlos Soler scores celebrates scoring their sixth goal with Alvaro Morata REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - FIFA Fan Festival Opening - FIFA Fan Festival at Al Bidda Park, Doha, Qatar - November 19, 2022 A Spain fan is pictured at the opening of the FIFA fan festival REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Costa Rica - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Costa Rica’s Keylor Navas looks dejected after Spain’s Alvaro Morata scores their seventh goal REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 27, 2022 Spain’s Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Costa Rica - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Costa Rica’s AlvaroZamora looks dejected as Spain’s Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring their seventh goal with teammates REUTERS/Albert Gea
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Costa Rica - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Costa Rica’s Keylor Navas looks dejected after Spain’s Alvaro Morata scores their seventh goal REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Costa Rica - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Spain’s Ferran Torres scores their fourth goal REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Costa Rica - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Costa Rica’s Alvaro Zamora reacts REUTERS/Albert Gea