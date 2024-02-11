Así se vivió el emocionante triunfo de los Chiefs en el Super Bowl LVIII

Revive las mejores imágenes de la victoria de Kansas City ante los 49ers en el Super Bowl LVIII disputado en el Allegiant Stadium de Las Vegas, Nevada

Oscar Rodríguez
Ritual NFL
  • Super Bowl LVIII.jpg

    Super Bowl LVIII.jpg

  • Super Bowl LVIII, 2.jpg

    Super Bowl LVIII, 2.jpg

  • Super Bowl LVIII, 3.jpg

    Super Bowl LVIII, 3.jpg

  • Super Bowl LVIII, 4.jpg

    Super Bowl LVIII, 4.jpg

  • Super Bowl LVIII, 5.jpg

    Super Bowl LVIII, 5.jpg

  • Usher, Super Bowl LVIII.jpg

    Usher, Super Bowl LVIII.jpg

  • Alicia Keys, Super Bowl LVIII.jpg

    Alicia Keys, Super Bowl LVIII.jpg

  • Super Bowl LVIII, 6.jpg

    Super Bowl LVIII, 6.jpg

  • Super Bowl LVIII, 7.jpg

    Super Bowl LVIII, 7.jpg

  • Super Bowl LVIII, 8.jpg

    Super Bowl LVIII, 8.jpg

Kansas City Chiefs (Pertenece a NFL)
San Francisco 49ers (Pertenece a NFL)
