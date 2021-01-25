FOTOS | Así luce el muro fronterizo entre México y Estados Unidos en tiempos de Joe Biden

ver fotos
Muro fronterizo entre México Estados UnidosA U.S. Border Patrol vehicle is parked next to the border wall after U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order halting construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall, in Sunland Park, New Mexico U.S., January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Muro fronterizo entre México Estados UnidosHeavy machinery and bollard-type border wall segments in Sunland Park, New Mexico, U.S., are pictured from the Mexican side of the border in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Muro fronterizo entre México Estados UnidosA general view shows a border fence in Sunland Park, New Mexico, U.S., as pictured from the Mexican side of the border in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Muro fronterizo entre México Estados UnidosHeavy machinery, bollard-type border wall segments and border fence in Sunland Park, New Mexico, U.S., are pictured from the Mexican side of the border in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Muro fronterizo entre México Estados UnidosA helicopter of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) flies near the border fence in Sunland Park, New Mexico, U.S., as pictured from the Mexican side of the border in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Muro fronterizo entre México Estados UnidosA helicopter of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) flies near the border wall in Sunland Park, New Mexico, U.S., as pictured from the Mexican side of the border in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Muro fronterizo entre México Estados UnidosA U.S. Border Patrol agent watches near the border wall in Sunland Park, New Mexico, U.S., as pictured from the Mexican side of the border in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Muro fronterizo entre México Estados UnidosMinor migrants deported from the U.S. walk towards Mexico at Paso del Norte International border bridge, in this picture taken from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Muro fronterizo entre México Estados UnidosBorder wall under construction is seen abandoned after U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order halting construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall, in Sunland Park, New Mexico U.S., January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Muro fronterizo entre México Estados UnidosA tractor makes its way along older border fencing after U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order halting construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall, in Sunland Park, New Mexico U.S., January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Muro fronterizo entre México Estados UnidosThe U.S.-Mexico border wall is pictured after U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order halting construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall, in Sunland Park, New Mexico U.S., January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Muro fronterizo entre México Estados UnidosA worker hauls away work lights at a construction site which is mostly abandoned after U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order halting construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall, in Sunland Park, New Mexico U.S., January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Muro fronterizo entre México Estados UnidosA construction site is pictured mostly abandoned on the border wall after U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order halting construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall, in Sunland Park, New Mexico U.S., January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Muro fronterizo entre México Estados UnidosA construction site is pictured mostly abandoned on the border wall after U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order halting construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall, in Sunland Park, New Mexico U.S., January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Muro fronterizo entre México Estados UnidosSteel pipes for the border wall are pictured in a mostly abandoned construction site after U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order halting construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall, in Sunland Park, New Mexico U.S., January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Muro fronterizo entre México Estados UnidosA construction site is pictured mostly abandoned on the border wall after U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order halting construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall, in Sunland Park, New Mexico U.S., January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Muro fronterizo entre México Estados UnidosNew section of the border wall is pictured next to an older piece of fencing after U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order halting construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall, in Sunland Park, New Mexico U.S., January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Muro fronterizo entre México Estados UnidosA border wall construction site is seen mostly abandoned after U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order halting construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall, in Sunland Park, New Mexico U.S., January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Muro fronterizo entre México Estados UnidosNew section of the border wall is pictured next to an older piece of fencing after U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order halting construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall, in Sunland Park, New Mexico U.S., January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Muro fronterizo entre México Estados UnidosBorder wall under construction is seen abandoned after U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order halting construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall, in Sunland Park, New Mexico U.S., January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Muro fronterizo entre México Estados UnidosNew section of the border wall is pictured next to an older piece of fencing after U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order halting construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall, in Sunland Park, New Mexico U.S., January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Muro fronterizo entre México Estados UnidosA border wall construction site is seen mostly abandoned after U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order halting construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall, in Sunland Park, New Mexico U.S., January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Muro fronterizo entre México Estados UnidosA border wall construction site is seen mostly abandoned after U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order halting construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall, in Sunland Park, New Mexico U.S., January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Muro fronterizo entre México Estados UnidosBorder wall under construction is seen abandoned after U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order halting construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall, in Sunland Park, New Mexico U.S., January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Muro fronterizo entre México Estados UnidosMigrants from Central America are detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents as they turn themselves in to request asylum, after crossing into El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Muro fronterizo entre México Estados UnidosMigrants from Central America are detained by a U.S. Border Patrol agent as they turn themselves in to request asylum, after crossing into El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
FOTOS | Así luce el muro fronterizo entre México y Estados Unidos en tiempos de Joe Biden
El presidente de México, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, dijo este jueves que coincide con los planes de su colega estadounidense Joe Biden sobre el manejo de la pandemia, los estímulos económicos y la migración ligada con la cancelación de la construcción del muro fronterizo.
El miércoles fue investido en Washington el demócrata Biden como presidente de Estados Unidos, el primer socio de México en el acuerdo comercial de Norteamérica TMEC, quien en las primeras horas en el cargo revirtió varias políticas migratorias de línea dura de su antecesor Donald Trump.
Tras reiterar que tiene una “buena relación” con la nueva administración, el mandatario reconoció la decisión de Biden de darle atención prioritaria a controlar la pandemia del COVID-19, que ha dejado el mayor numero de muertes en Estados Unidos, con más de 405,800 decesos, según un conteo de Reuters.
El millonario plan de estímulos económicos y las medidas en migración, donde el demócrata buscará regularizar a residentes mexicanos en territorio estadounidense, también fueron destacados por López Obrador. “No tenemos nada qué objetar. Al contrario, coincidimos en que eso es lo que debe hacerse”, dijo.
Igualmente, el presidente mexicano celebró la decisión de Biden de terminar con el plan de su antecesor de levantar un muro a lo largo de la frontera compartida, uno de los mayores puntos de tensión en la relación con México al inicio del gobierno de Trump.
“Lo del muro es muy bueno (...) El que diga el presidente Biden que ya no se construye el muro quiere decir que en estos cuatro años cero (...) Es su compromiso y yo lo celebro”, dijo López Obrador.
<b>Joe Biden, el muro fronterizo y la última visita de Trump</b>
El demócrata Joe Biden firmó 15 decretos ejecutivos el miércoles, de los cuales al menos seis de ellos se ocuparán de la inmigración.
Las acciones incluyen el levantamiento inmediato de las prohibiciones de viajes de algunos países, en su mayoría musulmanes, detener la construcción del muro fronterizo entre Estados Unidos y México y revertir una orden de Trump que impide que los migrantes que se encuentran en el país ilegalmente sean contabilizados cuando los distritos electorales del Congreso sean redefinidos.
En sus últimas horas como presidente, Donald Trump visitó el muro fronterizo en Texas.