FOTOS | Vecinos limpian sus casas luego de inundaciones en Ecatepec

Vecinos limpian sus casas luego de lluvias en EcatepecPeople look on as a digger cleans the damage caused by heavy rainfall in the municipality of Ecatepec, that left two persons missing and damaged cars and infrastructure, in the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Vecinos limpian sus casas luego de lluvias en EcatepecA woman walks after heavy rainfall caused floods during the night in the municipality of Ecatepec leaving two persons missing and damaged on cars and infrastructure on the outskirts Mexico City, Mexico, September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Vecinos limpian sus casas luego de lluvias en EcatepecA woman walks after heavy rainfall caused floods during the night in the municipality of Ecatepec leaving two persons missing and damaged on cars and infrastructure on the outskirts Mexico City, Mexico, September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Vecinos limpian sus casas luego de lluvias en EcatepecPeople stand among the debris of the damage caused by heavy rainfall during the night in the municipality of Ecatepec, leaving two persons missing and damaged on cars and infrastructure, on the outskirts Mexico City, Mexico, September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Vecinos limpian sus casas luego de lluvias en EcatepecA view shows debris of the damage caused by heavy rainfall during the night in the municipality of Ecatepec, leaving two persons missing and damaged on cars and infrastructure, on the outskirts Mexico City, Mexico, September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Vecinos limpian sus casas luego de lluvias en EcatepecDogs walk among the damage caused by heavy rainfall during the night in the municipality of Ecatepec, leaving two persons missing and damaged on cars and infrastructure, on the outskirts Mexico City, Mexico, September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Vecinos limpian sus casas luego de lluvias en EcatepecPeople clean up debris of the damage caused by heavy rainfall in the municipality of Ecatepec, that left two persons missing and damaged cars and infrastructure, in the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Vecinos limpian sus casas luego de lluvias en EcatepecPeople look at the damage caused by heavy rainfall in the municipality of Ecatepec, that left two persons missing and damaged cars and infrastructure, in the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Vecinos limpian sus casas luego de lluvias en EcatepecPeople look on as a digger cleans the damage caused by heavy rainfall in the municipality of Ecatepec, that left two persons missing and damaged cars and infrastructure, in the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Vecinos limpian sus casas luego de lluvias en EcatepecA person carries a mattress after a heavy rainfall in the municipality of Ecatepec, that left two persons missing and damaged cars and infrastructure, in the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Vecinos limpian sus casas luego de lluvias en EcatepecPeople walk in a flooded area after a heavy rainfall in the municipality of Ecatepec, that left two persons missing and damaged cars and infrastructure, in the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Vecinos limpian sus casas luego de lluvias en EcatepecPeople build a rock barrier to protect their houses from the water, after heavy rainfalls in the municipality of Ecatepec, that left two persons missing and damaged cars and infrastructure, in the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Vecinos limpian sus casas luego de lluvias en EcatepecPeople build a rock barrier to protect their houses from the water, after heavy rainfalls in the municipality of Ecatepec, that left two persons missing and damaged cars and infrastructure, in the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Vecinos limpian sus casas luego de lluvias en EcatepecA person stands on a collapsed tree after heavy rainfalls in the municipality of Ecatepec, that left two persons missing and damaged cars and infrastructure, in the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Vecinos limpian sus casas luego de lluvias en EcatepecA child cleans a mud-covered road after heavy rainfalls in the municipality of Ecatepec, that left two persons missing and damaged cars and infrastructure, in the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Vecinos limpian sus casas luego de lluvias en EcatepecPeople walk through a mud-covered alleyway after heavy rainfalls in the municipality of Ecatepec, that left two persons missing and damaged cars and infrastructure, in the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
FOTOS | Vecinos limpian sus casas luego de inundaciones en Ecatepec
Las fuertes lluvias de la tarde-noche de este lunes en Ecatepec, Estado de México, ya suman dos muertos y 15 lesionados.
De acuerdo con la Fiscalía General de Justicia del Estado de México (FGJEM) los decesos se tratan de un hombre de 73 años, quien perdió la vida luego de que su casa se desplomara y fuera arrastrado por la corriente. Por otro lado, una mujer de 39 años que caminaba sobre una calle con pendiente también fue arrastrada por el agua.
A unas horas de la tragedia, vecinos de 19 colonias que resultaron afectadas limpian los escombros de sus viviendas. Entre lodo y basura intentan rescatar algunas de sus pertenencias.
Activan Plan de emergencia Mixtil en Ecatepec
Para atender las afectaciones el Gobierno de Ecatepec activó el plan de emergencia Mixtli luego de que se presentaran anegaciones en las avenidas San Andrés, Insurgentes, Vía Morelos, Avenida Morelos, Avenida Central, R1, Boulevard de los Aztecas y Circuito Exterior Mexiquense.
Parte de las inundaciones se debieron a los escurrimientos de la parte alta de la Sierra de Guadalupe y el desbordamiento de las barrancas de Izcalli Ecatepec, Tierra Blanca y San Andrés.
Este miércoles se instalaron módulos para ofrecer atención médica a la población a través del Sistema Municipal para el Desarrollo Integral de la Familia, mientras que SAPASE y la Comisión del Agua del Estado de México (CAEM) desplegaron ocho camiones tipo Vactor para disminuir el nivel del agua.
A través del @SMDIFEcatepec, se han habilitado diversos módulos para ofrecer atención médica a la ciudadanía, como acción preventiva por el fuerte aguacero que cayó ayer sobre #Ecatepec. Este es el que se localiza sobre Avenida Insurgentes. @SaludEdomex@SSalud_mx pic.twitter.com/NWpY3R2c5k— Ecatepec (@Ecatepec) September 7, 2021
La Comisión Nacional del Agua (Conagua) informó que se prevén más lluvias con descargas eléctricas y granizadas en varios municipios del Estado de México, entre ellos Valle de Bravo, Lerma, San Mateo Atenco, Ecatepec de Morelos, Iztapaluca y La Paz.
