FOTOS | Vecinos limpian sus casas luego de inundaciones en Ecatepec

                      Vecinos limpian sus casas luego de lluvias en Ecatepec
                      People look on as a digger cleans the damage caused by heavy rainfall in the municipality of Ecatepec, that left two persons missing and damaged cars and infrastructure, in the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
                      Vecinos limpian sus casas luego de lluvias en Ecatepec
                      A woman walks after heavy rainfall caused floods during the night in the municipality of Ecatepec leaving two persons missing and damaged on cars and infrastructure on the outskirts Mexico City, Mexico, September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
                      Vecinos limpian sus casas luego de lluvias en Ecatepec
                      A woman walks after heavy rainfall caused floods during the night in the municipality of Ecatepec leaving two persons missing and damaged on cars and infrastructure on the outskirts Mexico City, Mexico, September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
                      Vecinos limpian sus casas luego de lluvias en Ecatepec
                      People stand among the debris of the damage caused by heavy rainfall during the night in the municipality of Ecatepec, leaving two persons missing and damaged on cars and infrastructure, on the outskirts Mexico City, Mexico, September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
                      Vecinos limpian sus casas luego de lluvias en Ecatepec
                      A view shows debris of the damage caused by heavy rainfall during the night in the municipality of Ecatepec, leaving two persons missing and damaged on cars and infrastructure, on the outskirts Mexico City, Mexico, September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
                      Vecinos limpian sus casas luego de lluvias en Ecatepec
                      Dogs walk among the damage caused by heavy rainfall during the night in the municipality of Ecatepec, leaving two persons missing and damaged on cars and infrastructure, on the outskirts Mexico City, Mexico, September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
                      Vecinos limpian sus casas luego de lluvias en Ecatepec
                      People clean up debris of the damage caused by heavy rainfall in the municipality of Ecatepec, that left two persons missing and damaged cars and infrastructure, in the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
                      Vecinos limpian sus casas luego de lluvias en Ecatepec
                      People look at the damage caused by heavy rainfall in the municipality of Ecatepec, that left two persons missing and damaged cars and infrastructure, in the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
                      Vecinos limpian sus casas luego de lluvias en Ecatepec
                      People look on as a digger cleans the damage caused by heavy rainfall in the municipality of Ecatepec, that left two persons missing and damaged cars and infrastructure, in the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
                      Vecinos limpian sus casas luego de lluvias en Ecatepec
                      A person carries a mattress after a heavy rainfall in the municipality of Ecatepec, that left two persons missing and damaged cars and infrastructure, in the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
                      Vecinos limpian sus casas luego de lluvias en Ecatepec
                      People walk in a flooded area after a heavy rainfall in the municipality of Ecatepec, that left two persons missing and damaged cars and infrastructure, in the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
                      Vecinos limpian sus casas luego de lluvias en Ecatepec
                      People build a rock barrier to protect their houses from the water, after heavy rainfalls in the municipality of Ecatepec, that left two persons missing and damaged cars and infrastructure, in the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
                      Vecinos limpian sus casas luego de lluvias en Ecatepec
                      People build a rock barrier to protect their houses from the water, after heavy rainfalls in the municipality of Ecatepec, that left two persons missing and damaged cars and infrastructure, in the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
                      Vecinos limpian sus casas luego de lluvias en Ecatepec
                      A person stands on a collapsed tree after heavy rainfalls in the municipality of Ecatepec, that left two persons missing and damaged cars and infrastructure, in the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
                      Vecinos limpian sus casas luego de lluvias en Ecatepec
                      A child cleans a mud-covered road after heavy rainfalls in the municipality of Ecatepec, that left two persons missing and damaged cars and infrastructure, in the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
                      Vecinos limpian sus casas luego de lluvias en Ecatepec
                      People walk through a mud-covered alleyway after heavy rainfalls in the municipality of Ecatepec, that left two persons missing and damaged cars and infrastructure, in the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
                    FOTOS | Vecinos limpian sus casas luego de inundaciones en Ecatepec

                    Hasta el momento se reportan dos muertos y 15 lesionados por las lluvias e inundaciones en Ecatepec, Edomex. Hay 15 colonias con afectaciones.

                    Las fuertes lluvias de la tarde-noche de este lunes en Ecatepec, Estado de México, ya suman dos muertos y 15 lesionados.

                    De acuerdo con la Fiscalía General de Justicia del Estado de México (FGJEM) los decesos se tratan de un hombre de 73 años, quien perdió la vida luego de que su casa se desplomara y fuera arrastrado por la corriente. Por otro lado, una mujer de 39 años que caminaba sobre una calle con pendiente también fue arrastrada por el agua.

                    Lluvias en Ecatepec dejan 15 heridos; rescatan a bebé

                    Te puede intersar: Rescatan a bebé en incubadora por lluvias en Tula, Hidalgo

                    A unas horas de la tragedia, vecinos de 19 colonias que resultaron afectadas limpian los escombros de sus viviendas. Entre lodo y basura intentan rescatar algunas de sus pertenencias.

                    Activan Plan de emergencia Mixtil en Ecatepec

                    Para atender las afectaciones el Gobierno de Ecatepec activó el plan de emergencia Mixtli luego de que se presentaran anegaciones en las avenidas San Andrés, Insurgentes, Vía Morelos, Avenida Morelos, Avenida Central, R1, Boulevard de los Aztecas y Circuito Exterior Mexiquense.

                    Elementos de emergencia atienden afectaciones por lluvias en Ecatepec

                    Te puede interesar: Lluvias en Ecatepec dejan 15 heridos; rescatan a bebé

                    Parte de las inundaciones se debieron a los escurrimientos de la parte alta de la Sierra de Guadalupe y el desbordamiento de las barrancas de Izcalli Ecatepec, Tierra Blanca y San Andrés.

                    Este miércoles se instalaron módulos para ofrecer atención médica a la población a través del Sistema Municipal para el Desarrollo Integral de la Familia, mientras que SAPASE y la Comisión del Agua del Estado de México (CAEM) desplegaron ocho camiones tipo Vactor para disminuir el nivel del agua.

                    La Comisión Nacional del Agua (Conagua) informó que se prevén más lluvias con descargas eléctricas y granizadas en varios municipios del Estado de México, entre ellos Valle de Bravo, Lerma, San Mateo Atenco, Ecatepec de Morelos, Iztapaluca y La Paz.

                    Te puede interesar: Suman 17 muertos por lluvias e inundaciones en Tula, Hidalgo

                    07 septiembre 2021 18:09hrs
                    07 septiembre 2021 18:09hrs
                    Azteca Noticias
                    Estados - Galerias
