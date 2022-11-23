Al ingresar reconoces estar de acuerdo con el Aviso de Privacidad
Autenticando...
Así celebró la afición de Japón el increíble triunfo ante Alemania
La afición japonesa presente en el Estadio Khalifa Internacional estalló en júbilo tras la victoria de su selección frente a los teutones en Qatar 2022
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Germany v Japan - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Japan fans celebrates outside the stadium after the match REUTERS/Issei Kato
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Germany v Japan - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Japan fans with banners celebrate outside the stadium after the match REUTERS/Issei Kato
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Germany v Japan - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Japan fans celebrate outside the stadium after the match REUTERS/Issei Kato
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Germany v Japan - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Japan fans celebrates outside the stadium after the match REUTERS/Issei Kato
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Germany v Japan - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Japan fans celebrates outside the stadium after the match REUTERS/Issei Kato
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Germany v Japan - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Japan fans celebrates outside the stadium after the match REUTERS/Issei Kato
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Germany v Japan - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Japan fans celebrates outside the stadium after the match REUTERS/Issei Kato
Reuters | Japanese soccer fans react after Japan won a FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 match with Germany, at a public viewing event in Tokyo, Japan November 23, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Reuters | Japanese soccer fans react while watching a FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 match between Japan and Germany, at a public viewing event in Tokyo, Japan November 23, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Germany v Japan - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 23, 2022 General view of Japan fans celebrating after the match REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
La Copa del Mundo Qatar 2022 no deja de sorprendernos, primero con el impensable triunfo de Arabia Saudita contra Argentina y ahora vuelve a asombrar a la afición del futbol con la derrota de la Selección de Alemania a manos de Japón en lo que fue el inicio de actividades en el Grupo E, que también conforman Costa Rica y España.
Te puede interesar: Japón sorprende a Alemania y le da la vuelta en su debut en Qatar 2022
Los seguidores del cuadro nipón que se dieron cita en el Estadio Khalifa Internacional para presenciar el encuentro de su selección, estallaron en júbilo tras el triunfo, festejando por todo lo alto lo hecho por los “Samuráis Azules” en un partido que empezaron perdieron, pero en el que mostraron carácter para sobreponerse y remontar el marcador que les daría sus primeros tres puntos en la justa mundialista.
Te puede interesar: “Vamos a ganar los siguientes partidos” - Lionel Scaloni
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Germany v Japan - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Japan fans celebrates outside the stadium after the match REUTERS/Issei Kato
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Germany v Japan - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Japan fans with banners celebrate outside the stadium after the match REUTERS/Issei Kato
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Germany v Japan - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Japan fans celebrate outside the stadium after the match REUTERS/Issei Kato
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Germany v Japan - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Japan fans celebrates outside the stadium after the match REUTERS/Issei Kato
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Germany v Japan - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Japan fans celebrates outside the stadium after the match REUTERS/Issei Kato
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Germany v Japan - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Japan fans celebrates outside the stadium after the match REUTERS/Issei Kato
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Germany v Japan - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Japan fans celebrates outside the stadium after the match REUTERS/Issei Kato
Reuters | Japanese soccer fans react after Japan won a FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 match with Germany, at a public viewing event in Tokyo, Japan November 23, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Reuters | Japanese soccer fans react while watching a FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 match between Japan and Germany, at a public viewing event in Tokyo, Japan November 23, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Germany v Japan - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 23, 2022 General view of Japan fans celebrating after the match REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch