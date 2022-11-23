Así celebró la afición de Japón el increíble triunfo ante Alemania

La Copa del Mundo Qatar 2022 no deja de sorprendernos, primero con el impensable triunfo de Arabia Saudita contra Argentina y ahora vuelve a asombrar a la afición del futbol con la derrota de la Selección de Alemania a manos de Japón en lo que fue el inicio de actividades en el Grupo E, que también conforman Costa Rica y España.

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Los seguidores del cuadro nipón que se dieron cita en el Estadio Khalifa Internacional para presenciar el encuentro de su selección, estallaron en júbilo tras el triunfo, festejando por todo lo alto lo hecho por los “Samuráis Azules” en un partido que empezaron perdieron, pero en el que mostraron carácter para sobreponerse y remontar el marcador que les daría sus primeros tres puntos en la justa mundialista.

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