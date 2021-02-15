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21 CRACKS que disfrutaremos en los Octavos de la Champions League | FOTOS

La Champions League regresa este 16 de febrero con los Octavos de Final de su edición 2020-2021 y estos son cracks mundiales que estarán presentes.

1 Futbolistas que acaban contrato 2021 Messi.jpg
1 Kylian Mbappé.jpg
Napoli vs Juventus
6 Bayern Munich Robert Lewandowski.jpg
Mohamed Salah pieza clave en el triunfo del Liverpool

REUTERS | .

4 Sadio Mane.jpg
ciro inmobile
Luis Suárez festeja su gol
1 Dayot Upamecano.jpg
Barcelona vs Real Sociedad

- | Barcelona vs Real Sociedad

Papu Gómez parte de Atalanta con destino a LaLiga
Haaland se destapó con dos golazos ante el Borussia Mönchengladbach
2 Joyas del futbol inglés Jadon Sancho.jpg
3 Futbolistas mexicanos en Europa Tecatito Corona.jpg
Juventus derrotó al Lecce 4-0 en casa.

NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images | Matthijs De Ligt of Juventus celebrates after scoring the his goal during the Serie A match between Juventus and US Lecce at Allianz Stadium on June 26, 2020 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Giuseppe Cottini/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

10 Joao Felix.jpg
5 Christian Pulisic.jpg
2 Bayern Munich Manuel Neuer.jpg
Karim Benzema

Reuters |

7 Kevin De Bruyne.jpg
2 Futbolistas que acaban contrato 2021 Modric.jpg
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1 Futbolistas que acaban contrato 2021 Messi.jpg
1 Kylian Mbappé.jpg
Napoli vs Juventus
6 Bayern Munich Robert Lewandowski.jpg
Mohamed Salah pieza clave en el triunfo del Liverpool

REUTERS | .

4 Sadio Mane.jpg
ciro inmobile
Luis Suárez festeja su gol
1 Dayot Upamecano.jpg
Barcelona vs Real Sociedad

- | Barcelona vs Real Sociedad

Papu Gómez parte de Atalanta con destino a LaLiga
Haaland se destapó con dos golazos ante el Borussia Mönchengladbach
2 Joyas del futbol inglés Jadon Sancho.jpg
3 Futbolistas mexicanos en Europa Tecatito Corona.jpg
Juventus derrotó al Lecce 4-0 en casa.

NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images | Matthijs De Ligt of Juventus celebrates after scoring the his goal during the Serie A match between Juventus and US Lecce at Allianz Stadium on June 26, 2020 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Giuseppe Cottini/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

10 Joao Felix.jpg
5 Christian Pulisic.jpg
2 Bayern Munich Manuel Neuer.jpg
Karim Benzema

Reuters |

7 Kevin De Bruyne.jpg
2 Futbolistas que acaban contrato 2021 Modric.jpg
1 Futbolistas que acaban contrato 2021 Messi.jpg
1 Kylian Mbappé.jpg
Napoli vs Juventus
6 Bayern Munich Robert Lewandowski.jpg
Mohamed Salah pieza clave en el triunfo del Liverpool
4 Sadio Mane.jpg
ciro inmobile
Luis Suárez festeja su gol
1 Dayot Upamecano.jpg
Barcelona vs Real Sociedad
Papu Gómez parte de Atalanta con destino a LaLiga
Haaland se destapó con dos golazos ante el Borussia Mönchengladbach
2 Joyas del futbol inglés Jadon Sancho.jpg
3 Futbolistas mexicanos en Europa Tecatito Corona.jpg
Juventus derrotó al Lecce 4-0 en casa.
10 Joao Felix.jpg
5 Christian Pulisic.jpg
2 Bayern Munich Manuel Neuer.jpg
Karim Benzema
7 Kevin De Bruyne.jpg
2 Futbolistas que acaban contrato 2021 Modric.jpg