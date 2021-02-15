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21 CRACKS que disfrutaremos en los Octavos de la Champions League | FOTOS
La Champions League regresa este 16 de febrero con los Octavos de Final de su edición 2020-2021 y estos son cracks mundiales que estarán presentes.
REUTERS | .
- | Barcelona vs Real Sociedad
NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images | Matthijs De Ligt of Juventus celebrates after scoring the his goal during the Serie A match between Juventus and US Lecce at Allianz Stadium on June 26, 2020 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Giuseppe Cottini/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Reuters |
REUTERS | .
- | Barcelona vs Real Sociedad
NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images | Matthijs De Ligt of Juventus celebrates after scoring the his goal during the Serie A match between Juventus and US Lecce at Allianz Stadium on June 26, 2020 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Giuseppe Cottini/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Reuters |