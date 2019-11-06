Al ingresar reconoces estar de acuerdo con el Aviso de Privacidad
Autenticando...
Atlético de Madrid se queda en la orilla
Atlético de Madrid no le alcanzó el tiempo para empatar al Leverkusen
Getty Images | Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Atlético de Madrid
Getty Images | LEVERKUSEN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 06: Santiago Arias of Atletico Madrid, Koke of Atletico Madrid and Karim Bellarabi of Bayer 04 Leverkusen battle for the ball during the UEFA Champions League group D match between Bayer Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid at BayArena on November 6, 2019 in Leverkusen, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
Getty Images | LEVERKUSEN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 06: Kevin Volland of Bayer 04 Leverkusen scores his team’s second goal during the UEFA Champions League group D match between Bayer Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid at BayArena on November 06, 2019 in Leverkusen, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Bongarts/Getty Images)
Getty Images | LEVERKUSEN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 06: Koke of Atletico Madrid during the UEFA Champions League group D match between Bayer Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid at BayArena on November 6, 2019 in Leverkusen, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
Getty Images | LEVERKUSEN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 06: Nadiem Amiri of Bayer 04 Leverkusen battles for possession with Santiago Arias of Atletico Madrid during the UEFA Champions League group D match between Bayer Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid at BayArena on November 06, 2019 in Leverkusen, Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron/Bongarts/Getty Images)
Getty Images | LEVERKUSEN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 06: Nadiem Amiri of Bayer 04 Leverkusen challenges for the ball with Koke of Atletico Madrid during the UEFA Champions League group D match between Bayer Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid at BayArena on November 06, 2019 in Leverkusen, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Bongarts/Getty Images)
Getty Images | LEVERKUSEN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 06: Renan Lodi of Atletico Madrid is tackled by Mitchell-Elijah Weiser of Bayer 04 Leverkusen during the UEFA Champions League group D match between Bayer Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid at BayArena on November 06, 2019 in Leverkusen, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Bongarts/Getty Images)
Getty Images | Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Atlético de Madrid
Getty Images | LEVERKUSEN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 06: Santiago Arias of Atletico Madrid, Koke of Atletico Madrid and Karim Bellarabi of Bayer 04 Leverkusen battle for the ball during the UEFA Champions League group D match between Bayer Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid at BayArena on November 6, 2019 in Leverkusen, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
Getty Images | LEVERKUSEN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 06: Kevin Volland of Bayer 04 Leverkusen scores his team’s second goal during the UEFA Champions League group D match between Bayer Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid at BayArena on November 06, 2019 in Leverkusen, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Bongarts/Getty Images)
Getty Images | LEVERKUSEN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 06: Koke of Atletico Madrid during the UEFA Champions League group D match between Bayer Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid at BayArena on November 6, 2019 in Leverkusen, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
Getty Images | LEVERKUSEN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 06: Nadiem Amiri of Bayer 04 Leverkusen battles for possession with Santiago Arias of Atletico Madrid during the UEFA Champions League group D match between Bayer Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid at BayArena on November 06, 2019 in Leverkusen, Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron/Bongarts/Getty Images)
Getty Images | LEVERKUSEN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 06: Nadiem Amiri of Bayer 04 Leverkusen challenges for the ball with Koke of Atletico Madrid during the UEFA Champions League group D match between Bayer Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid at BayArena on November 06, 2019 in Leverkusen, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Bongarts/Getty Images)
Getty Images | LEVERKUSEN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 06: Renan Lodi of Atletico Madrid is tackled by Mitchell-Elijah Weiser of Bayer 04 Leverkusen during the UEFA Champions League group D match between Bayer Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid at BayArena on November 06, 2019 in Leverkusen, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Bongarts/Getty Images)