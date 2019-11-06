Atlético de Madrid se queda en la orilla

Getty Images | LEVERKUSEN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 06: Santiago Arias of Atletico Madrid, Koke of Atletico Madrid and Karim Bellarabi of Bayer 04 Leverkusen battle for the ball during the UEFA Champions League group D match between Bayer Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid at BayArena on November 6, 2019 in Leverkusen, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)