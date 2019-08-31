¡Las mejores imágenes del Juventus vs Napoli en el debut de Hirving Lozano!

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images | TURIN, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Hirving Lozano of SSC Napoli celebrates after scoring the second goal of his team with his team-mate Fabian Ruiz during the Serie A match between Juventus and SSC Napoli at Allianz Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images )