Al ingresar reconoces estar de acuerdo con el Aviso de Privacidad
Autenticando...
¡Las mejores imágenes del Juventus vs Napoli en el debut de Hirving Lozano!
Al minuto 67', Chucky se estrenó como ‘azzurri’.
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Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images | TURIN, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Juventus players celebrate the victory at the end of the Serie A match between Juventus and SSC Napoli at Allianz Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images )
Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images | TURIN, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Hirving Lozano of SSC Napoli celebrates after scoring the second goal of his team with his team-mate Fabian Ruiz during the Serie A match between Juventus and SSC Napoli at Allianz Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images )
Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images | TURIN, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Dries Mertens of SSC Napoli shows his dejection after missing a chance of a goal during the Serie A match between Juventus and SSC Napoli at Allianz Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images )
Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images | TURIN, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Gonzalo Higuain of Juventus is challenged by Kalidou Koulibaly of SSC Napoli during the Serie A match between Juventus and SSC Napoli at Allianz Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images )
Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images | TURIN, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus reacts during the Serie A match between Juventus and SSC Napoli at Allianz Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images )
Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images | TURIN, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Danilo Luiz da Silva of Juventus celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Serie A match between Juventus and SSC Napoli at Allianz Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images )
Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images | TURIN, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Gonzalo Higuain of Juventus celebrates after scoring the second goal of hi steam with his team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo during the Serie A match between Juventus and SSC Napoli at Allianz Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images )
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Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images | TURIN, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Giovanni Di Lorenzo (R) of SSC Napoli celebrates after scoring the third goal of his team with his team-mate Hirving Lozano during the Serie A match between Juventus and SSC Napoli at Allianz Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images )
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Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images | TURIN, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Juventus players celebrate the victory at the end of the Serie A match between Juventus and SSC Napoli at Allianz Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images )
Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images | TURIN, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Hirving Lozano of SSC Napoli celebrates after scoring the second goal of his team with his team-mate Fabian Ruiz during the Serie A match between Juventus and SSC Napoli at Allianz Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images )
Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images | TURIN, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Dries Mertens of SSC Napoli shows his dejection after missing a chance of a goal during the Serie A match between Juventus and SSC Napoli at Allianz Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images )
Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images | TURIN, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Gonzalo Higuain of Juventus is challenged by Kalidou Koulibaly of SSC Napoli during the Serie A match between Juventus and SSC Napoli at Allianz Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images )
Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images | TURIN, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus reacts during the Serie A match between Juventus and SSC Napoli at Allianz Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images )
Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images | TURIN, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Danilo Luiz da Silva of Juventus celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Serie A match between Juventus and SSC Napoli at Allianz Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images )
Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images | TURIN, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Gonzalo Higuain of Juventus celebrates after scoring the second goal of hi steam with his team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo during the Serie A match between Juventus and SSC Napoli at Allianz Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images )
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Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images | TURIN, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Giovanni Di Lorenzo (R) of SSC Napoli celebrates after scoring the third goal of his team with his team-mate Hirving Lozano during the Serie A match between Juventus and SSC Napoli at Allianz Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images )