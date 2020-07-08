Al ingresar reconoces estar de acuerdo con el Aviso de Privacidad
Autenticando...
¡Las desgarradoras imágenes del descenso del Espanyol!
Los ‘Periquitos’ cayeron en el Camp Nou frente a su acérrimo rival, el FC Barcelona.
Getty Images | BARCELONA, SPAIN - JULY 08: Bernardo Espinosa of RCD Espanyol shows his dejection during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and RCD Espanyol at Camp Nou on July 08, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)
Getty Images | 24 Calero of RCD Espanyol regretting a goal opportunity during La Liga match between FC Barcelona and RCD Espanyol behind closed doors due to Coronavirus at Camp Nou Stadium on July 08, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Xavier Bonilla/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Getty Images | BARCELONA, SPAIN - JULY 08: Luis Suarez of FC Barcelona scores his team’s first goal during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and RCD Espanyol at Camp Nou on July 08, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)
Getty Images | 09 Luis Suarez of FC Barcelona and 13 Diego Lopez od RCD Espanyol during La Liga match between FC Barcelona and RCD Espanyol behind closed doors due to Coronavirus at Camp Nou Stadium on July 08, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Xavier Bonilla/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Getty Images | BARCELONA, SPAIN - JULY 08: Luis Suarez of FC Barcelona celebrates a goal during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and RCD Espanyol de Barcelona at Camp Nou Stadium on July 8, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Xavi B. / AFP7 / Europa Press Sports via Getty Images)
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Getty Images | RCD Espanyol player regretting a goal opportunity during La Liga match between FC Barcelona and RCD Espanyol behind closed doors due to Coronavirus at Camp Nou Stadium on July 08, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Xavier Bonilla/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Getty Images | BARCELONA, SPAIN - JULY 08: Antoine Griezmann of FC Barcelona is brought down Leandro Cabrera (L) and Pol Lozano of RCD Espanyol during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and RCD Espanyol at Camp Nou on July 08, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)
Getty Images | 10 Leo Messi of FC Barcelona defended by RCD Espanyol players during La Liga match between FC Barcelona and RCD Espanyol behind closed doors due to Coronavirus at Camp Nou Stadium on July 08, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Xavier Bonilla/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Getty Images | BARCELONA, SPAIN - JULY 08: Sergio Roberto of FC Barcelona competes for the ball with Pol Lozano of RCD Espanyol during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and RCD Espanyol at Camp Nou on July 08, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)
Getty Images | BARCELONA, SPAIN - JULY 08: General view of the stadium prior to the Liga match between FC Barcelona and RCD Espanyol at Camp Nou on July 08, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)
Getty Images | BARCELONA, SPAIN - JULY 08: Bernardo Espinosa of RCD Espanyol shows his dejection during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and RCD Espanyol at Camp Nou on July 08, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)
Getty Images | 24 Calero of RCD Espanyol regretting a goal opportunity during La Liga match between FC Barcelona and RCD Espanyol behind closed doors due to Coronavirus at Camp Nou Stadium on July 08, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Xavier Bonilla/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Getty Images | BARCELONA, SPAIN - JULY 08: Luis Suarez of FC Barcelona scores his team’s first goal during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and RCD Espanyol at Camp Nou on July 08, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)
Getty Images | 09 Luis Suarez of FC Barcelona and 13 Diego Lopez od RCD Espanyol during La Liga match between FC Barcelona and RCD Espanyol behind closed doors due to Coronavirus at Camp Nou Stadium on July 08, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Xavier Bonilla/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Getty Images | BARCELONA, SPAIN - JULY 08: Luis Suarez of FC Barcelona celebrates a goal during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and RCD Espanyol de Barcelona at Camp Nou Stadium on July 8, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Xavi B. / AFP7 / Europa Press Sports via Getty Images)
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Getty Images | RCD Espanyol player regretting a goal opportunity during La Liga match between FC Barcelona and RCD Espanyol behind closed doors due to Coronavirus at Camp Nou Stadium on July 08, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Xavier Bonilla/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Getty Images | BARCELONA, SPAIN - JULY 08: Antoine Griezmann of FC Barcelona is brought down Leandro Cabrera (L) and Pol Lozano of RCD Espanyol during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and RCD Espanyol at Camp Nou on July 08, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)
Getty Images | 10 Leo Messi of FC Barcelona defended by RCD Espanyol players during La Liga match between FC Barcelona and RCD Espanyol behind closed doors due to Coronavirus at Camp Nou Stadium on July 08, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Xavier Bonilla/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Getty Images | BARCELONA, SPAIN - JULY 08: Sergio Roberto of FC Barcelona competes for the ball with Pol Lozano of RCD Espanyol during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and RCD Espanyol at Camp Nou on July 08, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)
Getty Images | BARCELONA, SPAIN - JULY 08: General view of the stadium prior to the Liga match between FC Barcelona and RCD Espanyol at Camp Nou on July 08, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)