¡Las desgarradoras imágenes del descenso del Espanyol!

Getty Images | BARCELONA, SPAIN - JULY 08: Antoine Griezmann of FC Barcelona is brought down Leandro Cabrera (L) and Pol Lozano of RCD Espanyol during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and RCD Espanyol at Camp Nou on July 08, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)