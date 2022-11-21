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Galería: Así se vivió el triunfo de Inglaterra sobre Irán
La Selección Nacional de Inglaterra derrotó si complicaciones a una Irán que simplemente no pudo hacerle frente a los “Tres Leones” y cayó por goleada
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v Iran - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 21, 2022 Iran fans hold a banner reading ‘Woman life freedom’ inside the stadium during the match REUTERS/Paul Childs
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v Iran - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 21, 2022 Iran’s Alireza Beiranvand collides into Majid Hosseini resulting in being substituted off with a concussion injury REUTERS/Paul Childs
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v Iran - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 21, 2022 England’s Kieran Trippier in action with Iran’s Ehsan Hajisafi REUTERS/Lee Smith
Reuters
| Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v Iran - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 21, 2022 England’s Harry Kane after being substituted REUTERS/Lee Smith
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v Iran - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 21, 2022 England’s Jordan Pickford remonstrates with referee Raphael Claus REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
HANNAH MCKAY/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v Iran - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 21, 2022 Iran coach Carlos Queiroz reacts REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v Iran - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 21, 2022 England’s Jack Grealish in action with Iran’s Sadegh Moharrami REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v Iran - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 21, 2022 England’s Jack Grealish celebrates scoring their sixth goal REUTERS/Carl Recine
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v Iran - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 21, 2022 England’s Jack Grealish celebrates scoring their sixth goal with Phil Foden REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v Iran - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 21, 2022 Iran’s Hossein Hosseini and Morteza Pouraliganji react after England’s Jack Grealish scored their sixth goal REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v Iran - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 21, 2022 England’s Jack Grealish scores their sixth goal past Iran’s Hossein Hosseini REUTERS/Lee Smith
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v Iran - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 21, 2022 England’s Jack Grealish celebrates scoring their sixth goal with teammates REUTERS/Lee Smith
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v Iran - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 21, 2022 England’s Jack Grealish in action with Iran’s Sadegh Moharrami REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v Iran - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 21, 2022 FIFA president Gianni Infantino, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs James Cleverly and David Beckham watch the match during the second half REUTERS/Paul Childs
En un partido que tuvo como protagonista a un solo equipo, mientras que el otro se limitó casi a ser un espectador, la Selección de Inglaterra le propinó una contundente derrota a la débil Irán de 6 goles a 2.
La expectativa por el inicio de la Copa del Mundo Qatar 2022 se vió mermada por el duelo inaugural entre la selección anfitriona y Ecuador que bajó de intensidad y se estancó, careciendo de emociones, por lo que las esperanzas estaban puestas en los siguientes encuentros, siendo Inglaterra vs Irán el que daría continuidad y abriría las acciones en el Grupo B.
Te puede interesar: Jugadores de Inglaterra se arrodillan en forma de protesta hacia Qatar
Fieles a su estilo, los ingleses se mostraron fieles a su estilo, mostrándose propositivos y muy intensos a la ofensiva en todo momento, mientras que a los iraníes les costó trabajo generar oportunidades de juego, sin embargo pudieron descontar en el marcador.
El momento lamentable del partido fue la lesión del portero titular de Irán, quién tuvo que salir de cambio apenas al minuto nueve a causa de un fuerte choque con un compañero.
Te puede interesar: ¡Tremendo choque! Así fue la primera lesión del Mundial de Qatar 2022
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v Iran - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 21, 2022 Iran fans hold a banner reading ‘Woman life freedom’ inside the stadium during the match REUTERS/Paul Childs
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v Iran - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 21, 2022 Iran’s Alireza Beiranvand collides into Majid Hosseini resulting in being substituted off with a concussion injury REUTERS/Paul Childs
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v Iran - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 21, 2022 England’s Kieran Trippier in action with Iran’s Ehsan Hajisafi REUTERS/Lee Smith
Reuters
| Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v Iran - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 21, 2022 England’s Harry Kane after being substituted REUTERS/Lee Smith
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v Iran - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 21, 2022 England’s Jordan Pickford remonstrates with referee Raphael Claus REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
HANNAH MCKAY/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v Iran - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 21, 2022 Iran coach Carlos Queiroz reacts REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v Iran - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 21, 2022 England’s Jack Grealish in action with Iran’s Sadegh Moharrami REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v Iran - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 21, 2022 England’s Jack Grealish celebrates scoring their sixth goal REUTERS/Carl Recine
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v Iran - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 21, 2022 England’s Jack Grealish celebrates scoring their sixth goal with Phil Foden REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v Iran - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 21, 2022 Iran’s Hossein Hosseini and Morteza Pouraliganji react after England’s Jack Grealish scored their sixth goal REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v Iran - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 21, 2022 England’s Jack Grealish scores their sixth goal past Iran’s Hossein Hosseini REUTERS/Lee Smith
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v Iran - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 21, 2022 England’s Jack Grealish celebrates scoring their sixth goal with teammates REUTERS/Lee Smith
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v Iran - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 21, 2022 England’s Jack Grealish in action with Iran’s Sadegh Moharrami REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v Iran - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 21, 2022 FIFA president Gianni Infantino, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs James Cleverly and David Beckham watch the match during the second half REUTERS/Paul Childs