Galería: Así se vivió el triunfo de Inglaterra sobre Irán

En un partido que tuvo como protagonista a un solo equipo, mientras que el otro se limitó casi a ser un espectador, la Selección de Inglaterra le propinó una contundente derrota a la débil Irán de 6 goles a 2.

La expectativa por el inicio de la Copa del Mundo Qatar 2022 se vió mermada por el duelo inaugural entre la selección anfitriona y Ecuador que bajó de intensidad y se estancó, careciendo de emociones, por lo que las esperanzas estaban puestas en los siguientes encuentros, siendo Inglaterra vs Irán el que daría continuidad y abriría las acciones en el Grupo B.

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Fieles a su estilo, los ingleses se mostraron fieles a su estilo, mostrándose propositivos y muy intensos a la ofensiva en todo momento, mientras que a los iraníes les costó trabajo generar oportunidades de juego, sin embargo pudieron descontar en el marcador.

El momento lamentable del partido fue la lesión del portero titular de Irán, quién tuvo que salir de cambio apenas al minuto nueve a causa de un fuerte choque con un compañero.

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