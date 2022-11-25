GALERÍA: Así se vivió el triunfo de Irán frente a Gales

La Copa del Mundo Qatar 2022 no deja de sorprendernos, en el primer partido de la segunda jornada de la fase de grupos, Irán dio la campanada al vencer a la Selección de Gales por dos goles a cero en tiempo de compensación.

Ambos equipos llegaban a este partido con la misión de obtener una victoria, en el caso de los asiáticos, era fundamental sumar en este encuentro tras su derrota por goleada frente a Inglaterra en su primer partido, mientras que para los galeses, capitaneados por Gareth Bale.

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Con este resultado, los iraníes se posicionan en el segundo puesto de su sector y enfentarán a Estados Unidos en el último compromiso de la primera ronda con la ilusión de superar la fase de grupos por primera vez en su historia.

Por su parte, Gales cerrará la primera ronda ante Inglaterra con el mismo objetivo.

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