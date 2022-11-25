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GALERÍA: Así se vivió el triunfo de Irán frente a Gales
El inicio de la segunda jornada de la fase de grupos dió de que hablar tras la victoria del combinado de Irán ante Gales dentro del Grupo B de Qatar 2022
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v Iran - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 25, 2022 Iran coach Carlos Queiroz celebrates with the players after the match REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v Iran - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 25, 2022 Wales’ Gareth Bale looks dejected after Iran’s second goal REUTERS/Carl Recine
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v Iran - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 25, 2022 Iran’s Ramin Rezaeian celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v Iran - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 25, 2022 Wales’ Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon and Danny Ward look dejected after Iran’s Ramin Rezaeian scored their second goal REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v Iran - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 25, 2022 Wales’ Gareth Bale looks dejected after Iran’s second goal REUTERS/Carl Recine
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v Iran - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 25, 2022 Wales’ Joe Rodon looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Carl Recine
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v Iran - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 25, 2022 Iran’s Mehdi Torabi celebrates after the match REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v Iran - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 25, 2022 Wales’ Gareth Bale looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Carl Recine
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v Iran - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 25, 2022 Wales’ Gareth Bale applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v Iran - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 25, 2022 Wales’ Gareth Bale and Joe Rodon look dejected after the match REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v Iran - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 25, 2022 Wales’ Wayne Hennessey fouls Iran’s Mehdi Taremi leading to a red card REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v Iran - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 25, 2022 Iran’s Mehdi Taremi and Karim Ansarifard celebrate after the match REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v Iran - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 25, 2022 Iran players celebrate after the match REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v Iran - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 25, 2022 Iran players celebrate after the match REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v Iran - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 25, 2022 Iran’s Karim Ansarifard and teammates celebrate after the match REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
La Copa del Mundo Qatar 2022 no deja de sorprendernos, en el primer partido de la segunda jornada de la fase de grupos, Irán dio la campanada al vencer a la Selección de Gales por dos goles a cero en tiempo de compensación.
Ambos equipos llegaban a este partido con la misión de obtener una victoria, en el caso de los asiáticos, era fundamental sumar en este encuentro tras su derrota por goleada frente a Inglaterra en su primer partido, mientras que para los galeses, capitaneados por Gareth Bale.
Te puede interesar: Las palabras de Gareth Bale tras la derrota de Gales vs Irán
Con este resultado, los iraníes se posicionan en el segundo puesto de su sector y enfentarán a Estados Unidos en el último compromiso de la primera ronda con la ilusión de superar la fase de grupos por primera vez en su historia.
Por su parte, Gales cerrará la primera ronda ante Inglaterra con el mismo objetivo.
Te puede interesar: Harry Kane, listo para jugar vs Estados Unidos tras percance ante Irán
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v Iran - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 25, 2022 Iran coach Carlos Queiroz celebrates with the players after the match REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v Iran - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 25, 2022 Wales’ Gareth Bale looks dejected after Iran’s second goal REUTERS/Carl Recine
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v Iran - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 25, 2022 Iran’s Ramin Rezaeian celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v Iran - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 25, 2022 Wales’ Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon and Danny Ward look dejected after Iran’s Ramin Rezaeian scored their second goal REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v Iran - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 25, 2022 Wales’ Gareth Bale looks dejected after Iran’s second goal REUTERS/Carl Recine
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v Iran - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 25, 2022 Wales’ Joe Rodon looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Carl Recine
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v Iran - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 25, 2022 Iran’s Mehdi Torabi celebrates after the match REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v Iran - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 25, 2022 Wales’ Gareth Bale looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Carl Recine
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v Iran - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 25, 2022 Wales’ Gareth Bale applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v Iran - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 25, 2022 Wales’ Gareth Bale and Joe Rodon look dejected after the match REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v Iran - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 25, 2022 Wales’ Wayne Hennessey fouls Iran’s Mehdi Taremi leading to a red card REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v Iran - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 25, 2022 Iran’s Mehdi Taremi and Karim Ansarifard celebrate after the match REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v Iran - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 25, 2022 Iran players celebrate after the match REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v Iran - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 25, 2022 Iran players celebrate after the match REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v Iran - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 25, 2022 Iran’s Karim Ansarifard and teammates celebrate after the match REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli