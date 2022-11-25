Al ingresar reconoces estar de acuerdo con el Aviso de Privacidad
Autenticando...
GALERÍA: las mejores fotos del Países Bajos vs Ecuador
Países Bajos vs Ecuador | Los dos equipos perdieron en sus presentaciones del Grupo A en la Copa del Mundo, los dos se fueron sin marcar un sólo gol en el juego
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group A - Netherlands v Ecuador - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 25, 2022 Ecuador’s Enner Valencia celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
CARL RECINE/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group A - Netherlands v Ecuador - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 25, 2022 Netherlands players pose for a team group photo before the match REUTERS/Carl Recine
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group A - Netherlands v Ecuador - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 25, 2022 Ecuador fan with a painted face inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group A - Netherlands v Ecuador - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 25, 2022 Netherlands’ Cody Gakpo scores their first goal REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group A - Netherlands v Ecuador - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 25, 2022 Netherlands’ Cody Gakpo celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group A - Netherlands v Ecuador - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 25, 2022 Netherlands’ Virgil van Dijk reacts REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group A - Netherlands v Ecuador - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 25, 2022 Ecuador’s Enner Valencia scores their first goal REUTERS/Carl Recine
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group A - Netherlands v Ecuador - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 25, 2022 Ecuador’s Enner Valencia celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group A - Netherlands v Ecuador - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 25, 2022 Netherlands’ Virgil van Dijk talks to Ecuador’s Piero Hincapie REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group A - Netherlands v Ecuador - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 25, 2022 Ecuador’s Enner Valencia celebrates scoring their first goal with Gonzalo Plata, Moises Caicedo and teammates REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group A - Netherlands v Ecuador - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 25, 2022 Ecuador’s Angelo Preciado shoots at goal REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group A - Netherlands v Ecuador - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 25, 2022 Ecuador’s Enner Valencia comes off in a stretcher after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Carl Recine
Países Bajos vs Ecuador | Los dos equipos se juegan el liderato del Grupo A, la naranja mecánica mantiene una racha de 16 partidos sin perder en sus últimos partidos oficiales; los dirigidos por Louis Van Gaal se pusieron al frente del partido muy temprano, cuando al minuto 6' de haber iniciado, Cody Gakpo se inventa un disparo de fuera del área para romper el cero.
Te puede interesar: Con un golazo, Richarlison le da los tres puntos a Brasil ante Serbia
Para la segunda mitad Ecuador nunca bajó los brazos y logró darle mayor volumen a sus ataques, hasta que en el minuto 49', Enner Valencia marcó su tercer gol en el Mundial de Qatar 2022, para darle el empate a su selección. El artillero asaltó la cima de goleo y ha sido de las grandes figuras en el campeonato.
Cabe mencionar que Enner Valencia abandonó el partido al minuto 89' por problemas musculares, por lo que encendió las alarmar para Ecuador de cara a la última jornada del mundial.
Te puede interesar: El mensaje de Neymar tras su lesión ante Serbia en Qatar 2022
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group A - Netherlands v Ecuador - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 25, 2022 Ecuador’s Enner Valencia celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
CARL RECINE/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group A - Netherlands v Ecuador - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 25, 2022 Netherlands players pose for a team group photo before the match REUTERS/Carl Recine
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group A - Netherlands v Ecuador - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 25, 2022 Ecuador fan with a painted face inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group A - Netherlands v Ecuador - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 25, 2022 Netherlands’ Cody Gakpo scores their first goal REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group A - Netherlands v Ecuador - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 25, 2022 Netherlands’ Cody Gakpo celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group A - Netherlands v Ecuador - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 25, 2022 Netherlands’ Virgil van Dijk reacts REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group A - Netherlands v Ecuador - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 25, 2022 Ecuador’s Enner Valencia scores their first goal REUTERS/Carl Recine
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group A - Netherlands v Ecuador - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 25, 2022 Ecuador’s Enner Valencia celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group A - Netherlands v Ecuador - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 25, 2022 Netherlands’ Virgil van Dijk talks to Ecuador’s Piero Hincapie REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group A - Netherlands v Ecuador - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 25, 2022 Ecuador’s Enner Valencia celebrates scoring their first goal with Gonzalo Plata, Moises Caicedo and teammates REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group A - Netherlands v Ecuador - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 25, 2022 Ecuador’s Angelo Preciado shoots at goal REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group A - Netherlands v Ecuador - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 25, 2022 Ecuador’s Enner Valencia comes off in a stretcher after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Carl Recine