GALERÍA: las mejores fotos del Países Bajos vs Ecuador

Países Bajos vs Ecuador | Los dos equipos se juegan el liderato del Grupo A, la naranja mecánica mantiene una racha de 16 partidos sin perder en sus últimos partidos oficiales; los dirigidos por Louis Van Gaal se pusieron al frente del partido muy temprano, cuando al minuto 6' de haber iniciado, Cody Gakpo se inventa un disparo de fuera del área para romper el cero.
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Para la segunda mitad Ecuador nunca bajó los brazos y logró darle mayor volumen a sus ataques, hasta que en el minuto 49', Enner Valencia marcó su tercer gol en el Mundial de Qatar 2022, para darle el empate a su selección. El artillero asaltó la cima de goleo y ha sido de las grandes figuras en el campeonato.

Cabe mencionar que Enner Valencia abandonó el partido al minuto 89' por problemas musculares, por lo que encendió las alarmar para Ecuador de cara a la última jornada del mundial.

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