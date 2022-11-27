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Galería: El partido de "vida o muerte" de Alemania vs España
La Selección de Alemania se jugaba la vida en la segunda fecha del Grupo E en la Copa del Mundo de Qatar 2022, frente a la España de Luis Enrique
FABRIZIO BENSCH/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 27, 2022 General view as players from both teams line up before the match REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
FABRIZIO BENSCH/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 27, 2022 General view of the giant replica World Cup trophy inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
ALBERT GEA/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 27, 2022 Spain players pose for a team group photo before the match REUTERS/Albert Gea
JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 27, 2022 Germany players pose for a team group photo before the match REUTERS/John Sibley
JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 27, 2022 Spain’s Pedri in action with Germany’s Joshua Kimmich REUTERS/John Sibley
MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 27, 2022 Spain’s Dani Olmo shoots at goal REUTERS/Matthew Childs
KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 27, 2022 Germany’s Antonio Rudiger scores their first goal before it is disallowed after a VAR review REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 27, 2022 A big screen displays a VAR review message REUTERS/John Sibley
MOLLY DARLINGTON/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 27, 2022 Spain’s Alvaro Morata scores their first goal REUTERS/Molly Darlington
MOLLY DARLINGTON/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 27, 2022 Spain’s Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Molly Darlington
JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 27, 2022 Germany’s Niclas Fullkrug scores their first goal REUTERS/John Sibley
FABRIZIO BENSCH/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 27, 2022 Germany’s Niclas Fullkrug celebrates scoring their first goal with Jamal Musiala REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
MOLLY DARLINGTON/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 27, 2022 Spain coach Luis Enrique and Germany coach Hansi Flick after the match REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Este domingo 27 de noviembre la Selección de Alemania se jugaba la vida ante España -que ganó, gustó y goleo en su debut en el certamen- en el Estadio Al Bayt.
Tras la primer fecha del Grupo E en la Copa del Mundo de Qatar 2022, se temía que el cuadro teutón reviviera el fracaso ocurrido en Brasil 2018. Pese a contar con una selección renovada, abrió el torneo con una sorpresiva derrota a manos de un aguerrido conjunto japonés.
Por su cuenta, la Selección Española vapuleó 7-0 a una Costa Rica que saltó temerosa al terreno de juego y en ningún momento pudo imprimir el futbol que deseaba.
El resultado entre el equipo tico y el nipón brindó tranquilidad al grupo germano. Un punto por selección le daba oxigeno a los alemanes, aún perdiendo.
Te puede interesar: Así marcha el grupo E de Qatar 2022 tras dos fechas de Mundial
Se espera un partidazo entre España vs Alemania | Protagonistas Extra
España vs Alemania
Durante el tramite del encuentro parecía que sería la roja la que se llevaría los tres puntos. Con el balón controlado y tras abrir el marcador a través de Álvaro Morata, los dirigidos por Luis Enrique se notaban cómodos dentro de la cancha.
En los minutos finales los de Hansi Flick empezaron a generar ocasiones. Más con empuje que con idea pero se acercaban con peligro a la portería de Unai Simón.
Al 83’, entre rebotes, el futbolista del Werder Bremen, Niclas Füllkrug se encontró con un balón dentro del área y con un potente disparo igualó el marcador.
Te puede interesar: Así se vivió el España vs Alemania | Mundial Qatar 2022, Grupo E
FABRIZIO BENSCH/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 27, 2022 General view as players from both teams line up before the match REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
FABRIZIO BENSCH/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 27, 2022 General view of the giant replica World Cup trophy inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
ALBERT GEA/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 27, 2022 Spain players pose for a team group photo before the match REUTERS/Albert Gea
JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 27, 2022 Germany players pose for a team group photo before the match REUTERS/John Sibley
JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 27, 2022 Spain’s Pedri in action with Germany’s Joshua Kimmich REUTERS/John Sibley
MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 27, 2022 Spain’s Dani Olmo shoots at goal REUTERS/Matthew Childs
KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 27, 2022 Germany’s Antonio Rudiger scores their first goal before it is disallowed after a VAR review REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 27, 2022 A big screen displays a VAR review message REUTERS/John Sibley
MOLLY DARLINGTON/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 27, 2022 Spain’s Alvaro Morata scores their first goal REUTERS/Molly Darlington
MOLLY DARLINGTON/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 27, 2022 Spain’s Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Molly Darlington
JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 27, 2022 Germany’s Niclas Fullkrug scores their first goal REUTERS/John Sibley
FABRIZIO BENSCH/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 27, 2022 Germany’s Niclas Fullkrug celebrates scoring their first goal with Jamal Musiala REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
MOLLY DARLINGTON/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 27, 2022 Spain coach Luis Enrique and Germany coach Hansi Flick after the match REUTERS/Molly Darlington