Galería: El partido de "vida o muerte" de Alemania vs España

Este domingo 27 de noviembre la Selección de Alemania se jugaba la vida ante España -que ganó, gustó y goleo en su debut en el certamen- en el Estadio Al Bayt.

Tras la primer fecha del Grupo E en la Copa del Mundo de Qatar 2022, se temía que el cuadro teutón reviviera el fracaso ocurrido en Brasil 2018. Pese a contar con una selección renovada, abrió el torneo con una sorpresiva derrota a manos de un aguerrido conjunto japonés.

Por su cuenta, la Selección Española vapuleó 7-0 a una Costa Rica que saltó temerosa al terreno de juego y en ningún momento pudo imprimir el futbol que deseaba.

El resultado entre el equipo tico y el nipón brindó tranquilidad al grupo germano. Un punto por selección le daba oxigeno a los alemanes, aún perdiendo.

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Se espera un partidazo entre España vs Alemania | Protagonistas Extra

España vs Alemania

Durante el tramite del encuentro parecía que sería la roja la que se llevaría los tres puntos. Con el balón controlado y tras abrir el marcador a través de Álvaro Morata, los dirigidos por Luis Enrique se notaban cómodos dentro de la cancha.

En los minutos finales los de Hansi Flick empezaron a generar ocasiones. Más con empuje que con idea pero se acercaban con peligro a la portería de Unai Simón.

Al 83’, entre rebotes, el futbolista del Werder Bremen, Niclas Füllkrug se encontró con un balón dentro del área y con un potente disparo igualó el marcador.

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