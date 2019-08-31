Al ingresar reconoces estar de acuerdo con el Aviso de Privacidad
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#Galería | ¡Empate en Pamplona! El Barcelona no pudo con el Osasuna.
El partido terminó empatado a dos goles.
Soccrates Images/Getty Images | PAMPLONA, SPAIN - AUGUST 31: coach Ernesto Valverde of FC Barcelona during the La Liga Santander match between Osasuna v FC Barcelona at the Estadio El Sadar on August 31, 2019 in Pamplona Spain (Photo by Soccrates/Getty Images)
Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images | PAMPLONA, SPAIN - AUGUST 31: Anssumane Fati of FC Barcelona celebrates with teammates Jordi Alba and Gerard Pique after scoring the first goal of his team during the Liga match between CA Osasuna and FC Barcelona at Estadio Reyno de Navarra on August 31, 2019 in Pamplona, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)
Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images | PAMPLONA, SPAIN - AUGUST 31: Anssumane Fati of FC Barcelona celebrates with teammates Jordi Alba and Gerard Pique after scoring the first goal of his team during the Liga match between CA Osasuna and FC Barcelona at Estadio Reyno de Navarra on August 31, 2019 in Pamplona, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)
Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images | PAMPLONA, SPAIN - AUGUST 31: Anssumane Fati of FC Barcelona celebrates with teammates Jordi Alba and Gerard Pique after scoring the first goal of his team during the Liga match between CA Osasuna and FC Barcelona at Estadio Reyno de Navarra on August 31, 2019 in Pamplona, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)
Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images | PAMPLONA, SPAIN - AUGUST 31: Anssumane Fati of FC Barcelona celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team during the Liga match between CA Osasuna and FC Barcelona at Estadio Reyno de Navarra on August 31, 2019 in Pamplona, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images | PAMPLONA, SPAIN - AUGUST 31: Anssumane Fati of FC Barcelona looks on prior to the Liga match between CA Osasuna and FC Barcelona at Estadio El Sadar on August 31, 2019 in Pamplona, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images | PAMPLONA, SPAIN - AUGUST 31: Antoine Griezmann of FC Barcelona looks on during the Liga match between CA Osasuna and FC Barcelona at Estadio El Sadar on August 31, 2019 in Pamplona, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)
Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images | PAMPLONA, SPAIN - AUGUST 31: Roberto Torres of CA Osasuna celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the Liga match between CA Osasuna and FC Barcelona at Estadio Reyno de Navarra on August 31, 2019 in Pamplona, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)
Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images | PAMPLONA, SPAIN - AUGUST 31: Anssumane Fati of FC Barcelona celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team during the Liga match between CA Osasuna and FC Barcelona at Estadio Reyno de Navarra on August 31, 2019 in Pamplona, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images | PAMPLONA, SPAIN - AUGUST 31: coach Ernesto Valverde of FC Barcelona during the La Liga Santander match between Osasuna v FC Barcelona at the Estadio El Sadar on August 31, 2019 in Pamplona Spain (Photo by Soccrates/Getty Images)
Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images | PAMPLONA, SPAIN - AUGUST 31: Anssumane Fati of FC Barcelona celebrates with teammates Jordi Alba and Gerard Pique after scoring the first goal of his team during the Liga match between CA Osasuna and FC Barcelona at Estadio Reyno de Navarra on August 31, 2019 in Pamplona, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)
Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images | PAMPLONA, SPAIN - AUGUST 31: Anssumane Fati of FC Barcelona celebrates with teammates Jordi Alba and Gerard Pique after scoring the first goal of his team during the Liga match between CA Osasuna and FC Barcelona at Estadio Reyno de Navarra on August 31, 2019 in Pamplona, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)
Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images | PAMPLONA, SPAIN - AUGUST 31: Anssumane Fati of FC Barcelona celebrates with teammates Jordi Alba and Gerard Pique after scoring the first goal of his team during the Liga match between CA Osasuna and FC Barcelona at Estadio Reyno de Navarra on August 31, 2019 in Pamplona, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)
Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images | PAMPLONA, SPAIN - AUGUST 31: Anssumane Fati of FC Barcelona celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team during the Liga match between CA Osasuna and FC Barcelona at Estadio Reyno de Navarra on August 31, 2019 in Pamplona, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images | PAMPLONA, SPAIN - AUGUST 31: Anssumane Fati of FC Barcelona looks on prior to the Liga match between CA Osasuna and FC Barcelona at Estadio El Sadar on August 31, 2019 in Pamplona, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images | PAMPLONA, SPAIN - AUGUST 31: Antoine Griezmann of FC Barcelona looks on during the Liga match between CA Osasuna and FC Barcelona at Estadio El Sadar on August 31, 2019 in Pamplona, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)
Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images | PAMPLONA, SPAIN - AUGUST 31: Roberto Torres of CA Osasuna celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the Liga match between CA Osasuna and FC Barcelona at Estadio Reyno de Navarra on August 31, 2019 in Pamplona, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)
Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images | PAMPLONA, SPAIN - AUGUST 31: Anssumane Fati of FC Barcelona celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team during the Liga match between CA Osasuna and FC Barcelona at Estadio Reyno de Navarra on August 31, 2019 in Pamplona, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)