Galería | ¡Empate en Pamplona! El Barcelona no pudo con el Osasuna.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images | PAMPLONA, SPAIN - AUGUST 31: Anssumane Fati of FC Barcelona celebrates with teammates Jordi Alba and Gerard Pique after scoring the first goal of his team during the Liga match between CA Osasuna and FC Barcelona at Estadio Reyno de Navarra on August 31, 2019 in Pamplona, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)