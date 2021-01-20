FOTOS | Kamala Harris hace historia al jurar como la primera vicepresidenta de los Estados Unidos

ver fotos
Kamala Harris, primera vicepresidenta de Estados UnidosKamala Harris is sworn in as U.S. Vice President as her spouse Doug Emhoff holds a bible during the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Kamala Harris, primera vicepresidenta de Estados UnidosFrom left, President-elect Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff, arrive at the steps of the U.S. Capitol ahead of the inauguration of President Joe Biden in Washington, DC, U.S. January 20, 2021. Melina Mara/Pool via REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY REFILE - CORRECTING PARTICIPANTS
Kamala Harris, primera vicepresidenta de Estados UnidosVice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff arrive for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Kamala Harris, primera vicepresidenta de Estados UnidosU.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris attend the inauguration of Biden as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
Kamala Harris, primera vicepresidenta de Estados UnidosJennifer Lopez with Vice President Kamala Harris during the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Kamala Harris, primera vicepresidenta de Estados UnidosKamala Harris, the U.S. Vice President-elect, and her spouse Doug Emhoff, stop to greet a young guest during the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. Susan Walsh/Pool via REUTERS
Kamala Harris, primera vicepresidenta de Estados UnidosKamala Harris bumps fists with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, after she was sworn in as Vice President of the United States during the inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Kamala Harris, primera vicepresidenta de Estados UnidosVice President-elect Kamala Harris and her spouse Doug Emhoff arrive for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Kamala Harris, primera vicepresidenta de Estados UnidosU.S. Vice President Kamala Harris hugs her husband Doug Emhoff after being sworn in during the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
Kamala Harris, primera vicepresidenta de Estados UnidosU.S. Vice President Kamala Harris waves during the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Kamala Harris, primera vicepresidenta de Estados UnidosVice President Kamala Harris is hugged as she leaves with her husband during the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
Kamala Harris, primera vicepresidenta de Estados UnidosFormer U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff walk down the stairs after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States, in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Kamala Harris, primera vicepresidenta de Estados UnidosKamala Harris is sworn in as U.S. Vice President as her spouse Doug Emhoff holds a bible during the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS
Kamala Harris, primera vicepresidenta de Estados UnidosVice President-elect Kamala Harris gestures towards U.S. Vice President Mike Pence ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Kamala Harris, primera vicepresidenta de Estados UnidosFormer U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris walk down the stairs after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States, in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Kamala Harris, primera vicepresidenta de Estados UnidosU.S. Vice President Kamala Harris hugs her husband Doug Emhoff after being sworn in as the Vice President of the United States in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. Caroline Brehman/Pool via REUTERS
Kamala Harris, primera vicepresidenta de Estados UnidosPresident-elect Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff salute as they arrive ahead of the inauguration of Biden, in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Kamala Harris, primera vicepresidenta de Estados UnidosU.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris greets former President Barack Obama ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Kamala Harris, primera vicepresidenta de Estados UnidosU.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff wave after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States, in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Kamala Harris, primera vicepresidenta de Estados UnidosU.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff leave the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS
FOTOS | Kamala Harris hace historia al jurar como la primera vicepresidenta de los Estados Unidos
Este miércoles 20 de enero Kamala Harris hizo historia al realizar el juramento como vicepresidenta de Estados Unidos, convirtiéndose en la primera mujer, primera afroamericana y primera persona de origen asiático en asumir el cargo en dicho país.
El vicepresidente saliente de Estados Unidos, Mike Pence, y su esposa Karen asistieron el miércoles a la juramentación de Joe Biden, tras saltarse tanto la ceremonia de despedida de Donald Trump como el protocolo habitual para dar la bienvenida a su sucesor a su casa en el Observatorio Naval.
Pence, a quien algunos de los partidarios de Trump que asaltaron el Capitolio el 6 de enero amenazaron con ahorcarlo por negarse a tratar de anular la victoria de Biden en el Congreso, aplaudió a su sucesora, Kamala Harris, cuando llegó a la ceremonia, a la que el mandatario republicano no asistió.
Pence fue un leal lugarteniente durante los cuatro años de mandato de Trump, pero criticado por el republicano durante días por no apoyar su intento de anular la victoria de Biden basado en falsas afirmaciones de fraude e irregularidades en el voto. Pese a eso, ambos trataron de reparar sus lazos antes de dejar el cargo.
El ya ex vicepresidente había hablado con Harris el jueves pasado, en el que fue el contacto de más alto nivel entre las administraciones saliente y entrante
La compañera de fórmula de Biden, Kamala Harris, nació en Oakland, California, es hija de inmigrantes de Jamaica e India, y fue investida por la jueza Sonia Sotomayor, la primera integrante de origen latino de la Corte Suprema.
<b>Kamala Harris y su larga trayectoria de servicio público</b>
Kamala Harris cuenta con una larga trayectoria de servicio público, luego de ser elegida fiscal general de San Francisco, fiscal general de California y senadora de los Estados Unidos. La ahora Vicepresidenta se graduó de la Universidad de Howard y de la Escuela de Derecho de Hastings (Hastings College of Law) de la Universidad de California.
De acuerdo con la página oficial de la Casa Blanca de los Estados Unidos:
“La vicepresidenta Harris y su hermana Maya Harris fueron criadas e inspiradas principalmente por su madre, Shyamala Gopalan. Gopalan, una científica y pionera en cáncer de mama por su propio mérito, recibió su doctorado el mismo año que la vicepresidenta nació. Sus padres eran activistas y le inculcaron a la vicepresidenta Harris un fuerte sentido de la justicia.
Ellos la llevaban a las manifestaciones de los derechos civiles y le presentaron a modelos a seguir: desde el juez de la Suprema Corte Thurgood Marshall hasta la líder de los derechos civiles Constance Baker Motley, cuyo trabajo la motivó a convertirse en fiscal”.
El 11 de agosto de 2020 aceptó la invitación del ahora presidente Joe Biden para convertirse en su compañera de boleta y ayudar a unificar a la nación.