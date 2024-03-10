FOTOS | Ryan Gosling encantó a todos con ‘I’m just Ken’ en los Premios Oscar
Así fue la impresionante interpretación de ‘I’m just Ken’ que cantó Ryan Gosling con invitados como Mark Ronson, Slash y el resto de los Kens de Barbie.
ver fotos
-
Ryan Gosling sacó su lado más Ken es los Oscar 2024...HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Ryan Gosling performs ‘I’m Just Ken’ from “Barbie” onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
-
Y se roba la noche al interpretar “I’m just Ken”...HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Ryan Gosling performs ‘I’m Just Ken’ from “Barbie” onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
-
Y es que el performance fue muy divertido...HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: (L-R) Ryan Gosling, Slash, and Mark Ronson perform ‘I’m Just Ken’ from “Barbie” onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
-
Y tuvo a un invitado de lujo acompañándolo, Slash de “Guns ’N Roses”.HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Ryan Gosling performs ‘I’m Just Ken’ from “Barbie” onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
-
A pesar de toda la controversia que surgió con la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas...HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Ryan Gosling performs ‘I’m Just Ken’ from “Barbie” onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
-
Luego de dejar fuera de las nominaciones a Margot Robbie y Greta Gerwing en las categorías “Mejor Actriz” y “Mejor Directora”.HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Ryan Gosling performs ‘I’m Just Ken’ from “Barbie” onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
-
Todo parece indicar que el encargado de poner el nombre de Barbie en alto, fue Ryan Gosling.HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Ryan Gosling performs ‘I’m Just Ken’ from “Barbie” onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
-
Desde que se dio la noticia sobre el performance que tendría Ryan en la premiación...HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Ryan Gosling performs ‘I’m Just Ken’ from “Barbie” onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
-
Se sabía que sería épica, ¡pero superó todas las expectativas!HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: (L-R) Ryan Gosling and Slash perform ‘I’m Just Ken’ from “Barbie” onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
-
Y es que el actor que le dio vida a Ken en el live action de Barbie estrenado en julio del 2023...HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Ryan Gosling performs ‘I’m Just Ken’ from “Barbie” onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
-
Puso a cantar a todos los asistentes del Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles.HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: (L-R) Sam Hunt, Simu Liu, Mark Ronson, Ryan Gosling, and Slash perform ‘I’m Just Ken’ from “Barbie” onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
-
El actor lució un traje en color rosa que presentaba detalles brillosos de pies a cabeza. Sí, muy Ken.HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: (L-R) Sam Hunt, Simu Liu, Mark Ronson, Ryan Gosling, and Slash perform ‘I’m Just Ken’ from “Barbie” onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
-
En compañía de sus séquitos Ken’s, Ryan Gosling dio la mejor interpretación de la noche.HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: (L-R) Ryan Gosling, Mark Ronson and Slash perform ‘I’m Just Ken’ from “Barbie” onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
-
Acompañado por 65 bailarines enfundados en trajes de vaqueros en color negro...HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: (L-R) Wolfgang Van Halen, Slash and Ryan Gosling perform ‘I’m Just Ken’ from “Barbie” onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
-
El actor también involucró a Margot Robbie, America Ferrera, Greta Gerwig y hasta Emma Stone en su presentación.HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Ryan Gosling performs ‘I’m Just Ken’ from “Barbie” onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
-
Al dejar que por momentos ellas fueran las que cantaran como fans de Ken.HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Ryan Gosling performs ‘I’m Just Ken’ from “Barbie” onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
-
Por si la interpretación de Ryan Gosling no pudiera ser más icónica...HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Ryan Gosling performs ‘I’m Just Ken’ from “Barbie” onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
-
Ryan subió al escenario al guitarrista de “Guns ’N Roses”, Slash, considerado como uno de los mejores del mundo.HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Ryan Gosling performs ‘I’m Just Ken’ from “Barbie” onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
-
Sin duda, este número será recordado a través de la historia de los Oscar.HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Ryan Gosling performs ‘I’m Just Ken’ from “Barbie” onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)