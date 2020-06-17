¡Las mejores imágenes del campeonato del Napoli!

Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images | ROME, ITALY - JUNE 17: Officials and players of Juventus and SSC Napoli observe a minute of silence during the Coppa Italia Final match between Juventus and SSC Napoli at Olimpico Stadium on June 17, 2020 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images)