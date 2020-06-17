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¡Las mejores imágenes del campeonato del Napoli!
La escuadra napolitana levantó la Coppa Italia frente a la Juventus.
Marco Rosi/Getty Images | ROME, ITALY - JUNE 17: SSC Napoli’s players celebrating the winning of the Coppa Italia before the Coppa Italia Final match between Juventus and SSC Napoli at Olimpico Stadium on June 17, 2020 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Marco Rosi/Getty Images)
Marco Rosi/Getty Images | ROME, ITALY - JUNE 17: Italian singer Sergio Silvestri sings the Italian national anthem before the Coppa Italia Final match between Juventus and SSC Napoli at Olimpico Stadium on June 17, 2020 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Marco Rosi/Getty Images)
NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images | Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus in action during the Coca Cola Italian Cup Final football match SSC Napoli v Fc Juventus at the Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy on June 17, 2020 (Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images | ROME, ITALY - JUNE 17: Officials and players of Juventus and SSC Napoli observe a minute of silence during the Coppa Italia Final match between Juventus and SSC Napoli at Olimpico Stadium on June 17, 2020 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images)
Marco Rosi/Getty Images | ROME, ITALY - JUNE 17: Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus fights for the ball with Fabian Ruiz of SSC Napoli during the Coppa Italia Final match between Juventus and SSC Napoli at Olimpico Stadium on June 17, 2020 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Marco Rosi/Getty Images)
Marco Rosi/Getty Images | ROME, ITALY - JUNE 17: Paulo Dybala of Juventus clashes with Dries Mertens of SSC Napoli during the Coppa Italia Final match between Juventus and SSC Napoli at Olimpico Stadium on June 17, 2020 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Marco Rosi/Getty Images)
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Marco Rosi/Getty Images | ROME, ITALY - JUNE 17: Head coach of SSC Napoli Gennaro Gattuso hugs Juventus’ player Gonzalo Higuain after the Coppa Italia Final match between Juventus and SSC Napoli at Olimpico Stadium on June 17, 2020 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Marco Rosi/Getty Images)
Marco Rosi/Getty Images | ROME, ITALY - JUNE 17: Lorenzo Insigne of SSC Napoli celebrating with the trophy the winning of the Coppa Italia after the Coppa Italia Final match between Juventus and SSC Napoli at Olimpico Stadium on June 17, 2020 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Marco Rosi/Getty Images)
Marco Rosi/Getty Images | ROME, ITALY - JUNE 17: head coach of SSC Napoli Gennaro Gattuso hugs Juventus’ player Paulo Dybala after the Coppa Italia Final match between Juventus and SSC Napoli winner at Olimpico Stadium on June 17, 2020 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Marco Rosi/Getty Images)
Marco Rosi/Getty Images | ROME, ITALY - JUNE 17: SSC Napoli’s players celebrating the winning of the Coppa Italia before the Coppa Italia Final match between Juventus and SSC Napoli at Olimpico Stadium on June 17, 2020 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Marco Rosi/Getty Images)
Marco Rosi/Getty Images | ROME, ITALY - JUNE 17: Italian singer Sergio Silvestri sings the Italian national anthem before the Coppa Italia Final match between Juventus and SSC Napoli at Olimpico Stadium on June 17, 2020 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Marco Rosi/Getty Images)
NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images | Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus in action during the Coca Cola Italian Cup Final football match SSC Napoli v Fc Juventus at the Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy on June 17, 2020 (Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images | ROME, ITALY - JUNE 17: Officials and players of Juventus and SSC Napoli observe a minute of silence during the Coppa Italia Final match between Juventus and SSC Napoli at Olimpico Stadium on June 17, 2020 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images)
Marco Rosi/Getty Images | ROME, ITALY - JUNE 17: Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus fights for the ball with Fabian Ruiz of SSC Napoli during the Coppa Italia Final match between Juventus and SSC Napoli at Olimpico Stadium on June 17, 2020 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Marco Rosi/Getty Images)
Marco Rosi/Getty Images | ROME, ITALY - JUNE 17: Paulo Dybala of Juventus clashes with Dries Mertens of SSC Napoli during the Coppa Italia Final match between Juventus and SSC Napoli at Olimpico Stadium on June 17, 2020 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Marco Rosi/Getty Images)
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Marco Rosi/Getty Images | ROME, ITALY - JUNE 17: Head coach of SSC Napoli Gennaro Gattuso hugs Juventus’ player Gonzalo Higuain after the Coppa Italia Final match between Juventus and SSC Napoli at Olimpico Stadium on June 17, 2020 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Marco Rosi/Getty Images)
Marco Rosi/Getty Images | ROME, ITALY - JUNE 17: Lorenzo Insigne of SSC Napoli celebrating with the trophy the winning of the Coppa Italia after the Coppa Italia Final match between Juventus and SSC Napoli at Olimpico Stadium on June 17, 2020 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Marco Rosi/Getty Images)
Marco Rosi/Getty Images | ROME, ITALY - JUNE 17: head coach of SSC Napoli Gennaro Gattuso hugs Juventus’ player Paulo Dybala after the Coppa Italia Final match between Juventus and SSC Napoli winner at Olimpico Stadium on June 17, 2020 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Marco Rosi/Getty Images)