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GALERÍA: Uruguay vs Corea del Sur | dividen puntos en el grupo H
Uruguay vs Corea del Sur| Ambos equipos tuvieron su debut en el mundial de Qatar 2022; los dos cuadros dividieron puntos al empatar 0-0 en el Grupo H
BERNADETT SZABO/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - Uruguay v South Korea - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 24, 2022 Uruguay’s Edinson Cavani REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - Uruguay v South Korea - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 24, 2022 Uruguay’s Darwin Nunez misses a chance to score REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - Uruguay v South Korea - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 24, 2022 South Korea’s Son Heung-min in action with Uruguay’s Martin Caceres REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - Uruguay v South Korea - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 24, 2022 South Korea’s Son Heung-min REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - Uruguay v South Korea - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 24, 2022 Uruguay’s Diego Godin heads at goal REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - Uruguay v South Korea - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 24, 2022 Uruguay’s Jose Maria Gimenez and South Korea’s Lee Kang-in REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
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Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - Uruguay v South Korea - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 24, 2022 South Korea’s Son Heung-min REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - Uruguay v South Korea - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 24, 2022 Uruguay’s Matias Vina in action with South Korea’s Kim Seung-gyu REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - Uruguay v South Korea - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 24, 2022 Uruguay’s Federico Valverde REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - Uruguay v South Korea - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 24, 2022 A South Korea fan inside the stadium during the match REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - Uruguay v South Korea - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 24, 2022 Uruguay’s Federico Valverde in action with South Korea’s Lee Kang-in REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - Uruguay v South Korea - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 24, 2022 Uruguay’s Darwin Nunez REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Uruguay vs Corea del Sur fue el partido de presentación del Grupo H, uno de los más complejos en el Mundial de Qatar 2022; un partido cerrado tácticamente, con pocos espacios, la Garra Charrúa mantuvo el marco en cero pese a que el equipo asiático tuvo las mejores opciones de la primera mitad.
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Uruguay vs Corea del Sur | Para la segunda mitad, el equipo de Uruguay tuvo una buena oportunidad en la cabeza de Diego Godín, pero el balón se estrelló en el poste; Federico Valverde mandó un disparo al metal sobre el final del partido... al final las dos selecciones dividieron puntos y confirmaron las teorías de que el sector H sería uno de los más complejos del Mundial de Qatar 2022.
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BERNADETT SZABO/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - Uruguay v South Korea - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 24, 2022 Uruguay’s Edinson Cavani REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - Uruguay v South Korea - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 24, 2022 Uruguay’s Darwin Nunez misses a chance to score REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - Uruguay v South Korea - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 24, 2022 South Korea’s Son Heung-min in action with Uruguay’s Martin Caceres REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - Uruguay v South Korea - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 24, 2022 South Korea’s Son Heung-min REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - Uruguay v South Korea - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 24, 2022 Uruguay’s Diego Godin heads at goal REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - Uruguay v South Korea - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 24, 2022 Uruguay’s Jose Maria Gimenez and South Korea’s Lee Kang-in REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Reuters | .
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - Uruguay v South Korea - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 24, 2022 South Korea’s Son Heung-min REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - Uruguay v South Korea - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 24, 2022 Uruguay’s Matias Vina in action with South Korea’s Kim Seung-gyu REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - Uruguay v South Korea - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 24, 2022 Uruguay’s Federico Valverde REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - Uruguay v South Korea - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 24, 2022 A South Korea fan inside the stadium during the match REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - Uruguay v South Korea - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 24, 2022 Uruguay’s Federico Valverde in action with South Korea’s Lee Kang-in REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - Uruguay v South Korea - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 24, 2022 Uruguay’s Darwin Nunez REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo