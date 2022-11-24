GALERÍA: Uruguay vs Corea del Sur | dividen puntos en el grupo H

Uruguay vs Corea del Sur fue el partido de presentación del Grupo H, uno de los más complejos en el Mundial de Qatar 2022; un partido cerrado tácticamente, con pocos espacios, la Garra Charrúa mantuvo el marco en cero pese a que el equipo asiático tuvo las mejores opciones de la primera mitad.

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Uruguay vs Corea del Sur | Para la segunda mitad, el equipo de Uruguay tuvo una buena oportunidad en la cabeza de Diego Godín, pero el balón se estrelló en el poste; Federico Valverde mandó un disparo al metal sobre el final del partido... al final las dos selecciones dividieron puntos y confirmaron las teorías de que el sector H sería uno de los más complejos del Mundial de Qatar 2022.

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