LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster: Todo lo que tienes que saber

Este viernes 29 de julio comienza el LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster, la tercera cita de la Superliga saudí, y aquí te contamos todo lo que tienes que saber Este jueves 29 de julio arranca el tercer torneo de LIV Golf, el LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster, que se disputará en el Trump National Golf Club Bedminster de Nueva Jersey en Estados Unidos. Los equipos ya están conformados y habrá nuevas caras en este certamen. Además, Carlos Ortiz y Abraham Ancer estarán en el field, por eso en Azteca Deportes te traemos todo lo que tienes que saber de este evento. Ficha general del LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster Fecha: Del 29 al 31 de julio del 2022 Sede: Trump National Golf Club Bedminster en Nueva Jersey | Par 71 | 7,591 yardsBolsa total: 25 millones de dólaresGanador individual: 4 millones de dólaresEquipo ganador: 3 millones de dólaresTercer evento de LIV Golf Invitational Series 2022 Carlos Ortiz, en exclusiva sobre su debut en LIV Golf Te puede interesar: La LIV Golf anuncia expansión de premios y torneos para 2023 Nuevos jugadores de LIV Golf Cuatro nuevos golfistas harán su debut en LIV Golf:Henrik Stenson, campeón de The Open 2016Paul Casey, exnúmero tres del mundo.Jason Kokrar, 11 veces campeónCharles Howell III, golfista estadounidense con más de 600 torneos. Los números de los participantes 11 campeones de Majors: Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio García, Dustin Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Brooks Koepka, Graeme McDowell, Phil Mickelson, Louis Oosthuizen, Patrick Reed, Charl Schwartzel, Henrik Stenson. 21 victorias combinadas de Majors: 7 Masters, 6 U.S. Opens, 5 PGA Championships, 3 Open Championships13 jugadores con experiencia en Ryder Cup: Paul Casey, Sergio García, Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell, Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood y Bernd Wiesberger por Europa, mientras que Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson y Patrick Reed por Estados Unidos.65 apariciones combinadas en la Ryder Cup.4 exnúmeros uno: Dustin Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Brooks Koepka y Lee Westwood. Mexicanos en LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster El tercer torneo del año de LIV Golf contará, una vez más con presencia mexicana. Después de sus debuts en el LIV Golf Invitational Portland, Carlos Ortiz y Abraham Ancer volverán a la acción en el LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster. Cabe recordar que Ortiz se quedó muy cerca del triunfo en el certamen pasado, pero finalizó en el segundo lugar, solo por detrás de Branden Grace. Equipos del LIV Golf INvitational Bedminster 4 ACES GCDustin Johnson (Capitán)Patrick ReedTalor GoochPat PerezCLEEKS GCMartin Kaymer (Capitán)Graeme McDowellLaurie CanterDavid Puig (am)CRUSHERS GCBryson DeChambeau (Capitán)Paul CaseyCharles Howell IIIShaun NorrisFIREBALLS GCSergio Garcia (Capitán)Abraham AncerCarlos OrtizEugenio Chacarra HY FLYERS GCPhil Mickelson (Capitán)Bernd WiesbergerMatthew WolffJustin HardingIRON HEADS GCKevin Na (Capitán)Sadom KaewkanjanaPhachara KhongwatmaiScott VincentMAJESTICKS GCLee Westwood (Capitán)Ian PoulterHenrik StensonSam HorsfieldNIBLICKS GCHudson Swafford (Capitán)Peter UihleinJames PiotTurk Pettit Te puede interesar: ¿Qué es LIV Golf, el circuito donde juegan Ancer y Carlos Ortiz? PUNCH GCWade Ormsby (Capitán)Matt JonesTravis SmythJediah MorganSMASH GCBrooks Koepka (Capitán)Jason KokrakRichard BlandChase KoepkaSTINGER GCLouie Oosthuizen (Capitán) Charl SchwartzelBranden GraceHennie Du PlessisTORQUE GCHideto Tanihara (Capitán)Ryosuke KinoshitaYuki InamoriJinichiro Kozuma