    Todo lo que tienes que saber del LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster
    Twitter/@LIVGolf
    28 julio 2022 14:07hrs
    Miguel Bárcena
    Azteca Golf
    LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster: Todo lo que tienes que saber

    Este viernes 29 de julio comienza el LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster, la tercera cita de la Superliga saudí, y aquí te contamos todo lo que tienes que saber

    Este jueves 29 de julio arranca el tercer torneo de LIV Golf, el LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster, que se disputará en el Trump National Golf Club Bedminster de Nueva Jersey en Estados Unidos. Los equipos ya están conformados y habrá nuevas caras en este certamen. Además, Carlos Ortiz y Abraham Ancer estarán en el field, por eso en Azteca Deportes te traemos todo lo que tienes que saber de este evento.

    Ficha general del LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster

    Fecha: Del 29 al 31 de julio del 2022
    Sede: Trump National Golf Club Bedminster en Nueva Jersey | Par 71 | 7,591 yards
    Bolsa total: 25 millones de dólares
    Ganador individual: 4 millones de dólares
    Equipo ganador: 3 millones de dólares
    Tercer evento de LIV Golf Invitational Series 2022

    Carlos Ortiz, en exclusiva sobre su debut en LIV Golf

    Nuevos jugadores de LIV Golf

    Cuatro nuevos golfistas harán su debut en LIV Golf:

    Henrik Stenson, campeón de The Open 2016
    Paul Casey, exnúmero tres del mundo.
    Jason Kokrar, 11 veces campeón
    Charles Howell III, golfista estadounidense con más de 600 torneos.

    Los números de los participantes

    11 campeones de Majors: Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio García, Dustin Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Brooks Koepka, Graeme McDowell, Phil Mickelson, Louis Oosthuizen, Patrick Reed, Charl Schwartzel, Henrik Stenson.

    21 victorias combinadas de Majors: 7 Masters, 6 U.S. Opens, 5 PGA Championships, 3 Open Championships

    13 jugadores con experiencia en Ryder Cup: Paul Casey, Sergio García, Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell, Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood y Bernd Wiesberger por Europa, mientras que Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson y Patrick Reed por Estados Unidos.

    65 apariciones combinadas en la Ryder Cup.

    4 exnúmeros uno: Dustin Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Brooks Koepka y Lee Westwood.

    Mexicanos en LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster

    El tercer torneo del año de LIV Golf contará, una vez más con presencia mexicana. Después de sus debuts en el LIV Golf Invitational Portland, Carlos Ortiz y Abraham Ancer volverán a la acción en el LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster.

    Cabe recordar que Ortiz se quedó muy cerca del triunfo en el certamen pasado, pero finalizó en el segundo lugar, solo por detrás de Branden Grace.

    Equipos del LIV Golf INvitational Bedminster

    4 ACES GC
    Dustin Johnson (Capitán)
    Patrick Reed
    Talor Gooch
    Pat Perez

    CLEEKS GC
    Martin Kaymer (Capitán)
    Graeme McDowell
    Laurie Canter
    David Puig (am)

    CRUSHERS GC
    Bryson DeChambeau (Capitán)
    Paul Casey
    Charles Howell III
    Shaun Norris

    FIREBALLS GC
    Sergio Garcia (Capitán)
    Abraham Ancer
    Carlos Ortiz
    Eugenio Chacarra

    HY FLYERS GC
    Phil Mickelson (Capitán)
    Bernd Wiesberger
    Matthew Wolff
    Justin Harding

    IRON HEADS GC
    Kevin Na (Capitán)
    Sadom Kaewkanjana
    Phachara Khongwatmai
    Scott Vincent

    MAJESTICKS GC
    Lee Westwood (Capitán)
    Ian Poulter
    Henrik Stenson
    Sam Horsfield

    NIBLICKS GC
    Hudson Swafford (Capitán)
    Peter Uihlein
    James Piot
    Turk Pettit

    PUNCH GC
    Wade Ormsby (Capitán)
    Matt Jones
    Travis Smyth
    Jediah Morgan

    SMASH GC
    Brooks Koepka (Capitán)
    Jason Kokrak
    Richard Bland
    Chase Koepka

    STINGER GC
    Louie Oosthuizen (Capitán)
    Charl Schwartzel
    Branden Grace
    Hennie Du Plessis

    TORQUE GC
    Hideto Tanihara (Capitán)
    Ryosuke Kinoshita
    Yuki Inamori
    Jinichiro Kozuma

