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LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster: Todo lo que tienes que saber

Este viernes 29 de julio comienza el LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster, la tercera cita de la Superliga saudí, y aquí te contamos todo lo que tienes que saber

Todo lo que tienes que saber del LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster
|Twitter/@LIVGolf

Escrito por: Miguel Bárcena

Este jueves 29 de julio arranca el tercer torneo de LIV Golf, el LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster, que se disputará en el Trump National Golf Club Bedminster de Nueva Jersey en Estados Unidos. Los equipos ya están conformados y habrá nuevas caras en este certamen. Además, Carlos Ortiz y Abraham Ancer estarán en el field, por eso en Azteca Deportes te traemos todo lo que tienes que saber de este evento.

Ficha general del LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster

Fecha: Del 29 al 31 de julio del 2022
Sede: Trump National Golf Club Bedminster en Nueva Jersey | Par 71 | 7,591 yards
Bolsa total: 25 millones de dólares
Ganador individual: 4 millones de dólares
Equipo ganador: 3 millones de dólares
Tercer evento de LIV Golf Invitational Series 2022

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Nuevos jugadores de LIV Golf

Cuatro nuevos golfistas harán su debut en LIV Golf:

Henrik Stenson, campeón de The Open 2016
Paul Casey, exnúmero tres del mundo.
Jason Kokrar, 11 veces campeón
Charles Howell III, golfista estadounidense con más de 600 torneos.

Los números de los participantes

11 campeones de Majors: Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio García, Dustin Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Brooks Koepka, Graeme McDowell, Phil Mickelson, Louis Oosthuizen, Patrick Reed, Charl Schwartzel, Henrik Stenson.

21 victorias combinadas de Majors: 7 Masters, 6 U.S. Opens, 5 PGA Championships, 3 Open Championships

13 jugadores con experiencia en Ryder Cup: Paul Casey, Sergio García, Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell, Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood y Bernd Wiesberger por Europa, mientras que Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson y Patrick Reed por Estados Unidos.

65 apariciones combinadas en la Ryder Cup.

4 exnúmeros uno: Dustin Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Brooks Koepka y Lee Westwood.

Mexicanos en LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster

El tercer torneo del año de LIV Golf contará, una vez más con presencia mexicana. Después de sus debuts en el LIV Golf Invitational Portland, Carlos Ortiz y Abraham Ancer volverán a la acción en el LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster.

Cabe recordar que Ortiz se quedó muy cerca del triunfo en el certamen pasado, pero finalizó en el segundo lugar, solo por detrás de Branden Grace.

Equipos del LIV Golf INvitational Bedminster

4 ACES GC
Dustin Johnson (Capitán)
Patrick Reed
Talor Gooch
Pat Perez

CLEEKS GC
Martin Kaymer (Capitán)
Graeme McDowell
Laurie Canter
David Puig (am)

CRUSHERS GC
Bryson DeChambeau (Capitán)
Paul Casey
Charles Howell III
Shaun Norris

FIREBALLS GC
Sergio Garcia (Capitán)
Abraham Ancer
Carlos Ortiz
Eugenio Chacarra

HY FLYERS GC
Phil Mickelson (Capitán)
Bernd Wiesberger
Matthew Wolff
Justin Harding

IRON HEADS GC
Kevin Na (Capitán)
Sadom Kaewkanjana
Phachara Khongwatmai
Scott Vincent

MAJESTICKS GC
Lee Westwood (Capitán)
Ian Poulter
Henrik Stenson
Sam Horsfield

NIBLICKS GC
Hudson Swafford (Capitán)
Peter Uihlein
James Piot
Turk Pettit

Te puede interesar: ¿Qué es LIV Golf, el circuito donde juegan Ancer y Carlos Ortiz?

PUNCH GC
Wade Ormsby (Capitán)
Matt Jones
Travis Smyth
Jediah Morgan

SMASH GC
Brooks Koepka (Capitán)
Jason Kokrak
Richard Bland
Chase Koepka

STINGER GC
Louie Oosthuizen (Capitán)
Charl Schwartzel
Branden Grace
Hennie Du Plessis

TORQUE GC
Hideto Tanihara (Capitán)
Ryosuke Kinoshita
Yuki Inamori
Jinichiro Kozuma

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