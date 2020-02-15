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GALERÍA | Mitch Evans es el dueño del e-Prix de la Fórmula E 2020
Gracias a este premio, Evans es el líder general de la Fórmula E acumulando 47 puntos, por encima del inglés Alexander Sims con 46 puntos.
Hector Vivas/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 15: Mitch Evans of Australia and Panasonic Jaguar Racing celebrates after winning the race during the E-Prix of Mexico City as part of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship 2019/2020 on February 15, 2020 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Hector Vivas/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 15: Mitch Evans of Australia and Panasonic Jaguar Racing celebrates after winning the race during the E-Prix of Mexico City as part of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship 2019/2020 on February 15, 2020 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Hector Vivas/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 15: Antonio Felix Da Costa of Portugal and DS Techeetah second place, Mitch Evans of Australia and Panasonic Jaguar Racing first place and Sebastian Buemi of Switzerland and Nissan e.dams third place during the E-Prix of Mexico City as part of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship 2019/2020 on February 15, 2020 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Hector Vivas/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 15: Aspects of the grid during the E-Prix of Mexico City as part of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship 2019/2020 on February 15, 2020 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Jam Media/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 15: Sebastian Buemi of Switzerland drives the Nissan E.Dams during the E-Prix of Mexico City as part of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship 2019/2020 on February 15, 2020 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Jaime Lopez/Jam Media/Getty Images)
Hector Vivas/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 15: Neel Jani of Switzerland driving the TAG HEUER PORSCHE FE TEAM during the E-Prix of Mexico City as part of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship 2019/2020 on February 15, 2020 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Osvaldo Aguilar/MEXSPORT | during the E-Prix FIA Formula Championship 2020, at the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome, on February 15, 2020. <br><br> durante el Campeonato de Formula E-Prix FIA 2020 , en el Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, el 15 de febrero de 2020
Osvaldo Aguilar/MEXSPORT | during the E-Prix FIA Formula Championship 2020, at the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome, on February 15, 2020. <br><br> durante el Campeonato de Formula E-Prix FIA 2020 , en el Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, el 15 de febrero de 2020
Hector Vivas/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 15: Mitch Evans of Australia drives the Panasonic Jaguar Racing during the E-Prix of Mexico City as part of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship 2019/2020 on February 15, 2020 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Osvaldo Aguilar/MEXSPORT | during the E-Prix FIA Formula Championship 2020, at the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome, on February 15, 2020. <br><br> durante el Campeonato de Formula E-Prix FIA 2020 , en el Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, el 15 de febrero de 2020
Jam Media/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 15: Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler car of Daniel Abt of Germany is transported after a crash during the E-Prix of Mexico City as part of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship 2019/2020 on February 15, 2020 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Mauricio Salas/Jam Media/Getty Images)
El corredor Neozelandés perteneciente al Panasonic Jaguars Racing´s dejó atrás la bandera a cuadros después de 45 minutos de carrera, sin embargo, no todo fue celebración, los accidentes también tuvieron su participación en el premio con sede en la Ciudad de México, pues dentro de los siete que se registraron esta tarde, Nico Mülller protagonizó uno de los más aparatosos.
Hector Vivas/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 15: Mitch Evans of Australia and Panasonic Jaguar Racing celebrates after winning the race during the E-Prix of Mexico City as part of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship 2019/2020 on February 15, 2020 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Hector Vivas/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 15: Mitch Evans of Australia and Panasonic Jaguar Racing celebrates after winning the race during the E-Prix of Mexico City as part of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship 2019/2020 on February 15, 2020 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Hector Vivas/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 15: Antonio Felix Da Costa of Portugal and DS Techeetah second place, Mitch Evans of Australia and Panasonic Jaguar Racing first place and Sebastian Buemi of Switzerland and Nissan e.dams third place during the E-Prix of Mexico City as part of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship 2019/2020 on February 15, 2020 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Hector Vivas/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 15: Aspects of the grid during the E-Prix of Mexico City as part of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship 2019/2020 on February 15, 2020 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Jam Media/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 15: Sebastian Buemi of Switzerland drives the Nissan E.Dams during the E-Prix of Mexico City as part of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship 2019/2020 on February 15, 2020 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Jaime Lopez/Jam Media/Getty Images)
Hector Vivas/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 15: Neel Jani of Switzerland driving the TAG HEUER PORSCHE FE TEAM during the E-Prix of Mexico City as part of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship 2019/2020 on February 15, 2020 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Osvaldo Aguilar/MEXSPORT | during the E-Prix FIA Formula Championship 2020, at the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome, on February 15, 2020. <br><br> durante el Campeonato de Formula E-Prix FIA 2020 , en el Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, el 15 de febrero de 2020
Osvaldo Aguilar/MEXSPORT | during the E-Prix FIA Formula Championship 2020, at the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome, on February 15, 2020. <br><br> durante el Campeonato de Formula E-Prix FIA 2020 , en el Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, el 15 de febrero de 2020
Hector Vivas/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 15: Mitch Evans of Australia drives the Panasonic Jaguar Racing during the E-Prix of Mexico City as part of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship 2019/2020 on February 15, 2020 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Osvaldo Aguilar/MEXSPORT | during the E-Prix FIA Formula Championship 2020, at the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome, on February 15, 2020. <br><br> durante el Campeonato de Formula E-Prix FIA 2020 , en el Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, el 15 de febrero de 2020
Jam Media/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 15: Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler car of Daniel Abt of Germany is transported after a crash during the E-Prix of Mexico City as part of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship 2019/2020 on February 15, 2020 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Mauricio Salas/Jam Media/Getty Images)