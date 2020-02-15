Hector Vivas/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 15: Antonio Felix Da Costa of Portugal and DS Techeetah second place, Mitch Evans of Australia and Panasonic Jaguar Racing first place and Sebastian Buemi of Switzerland and Nissan e.dams third place during the E-Prix of Mexico City as part of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship 2019/2020 on February 15, 2020 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)