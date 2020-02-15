El corredor Neozelandés perteneciente al Panasonic Jaguars Racing´s dejó atrás la bandera a cuadros después de 45 minutos de carrera, sin embargo, no todo fue celebración, los accidentes también tuvieron su participación en el premio con sede en la Ciudad de México, pues dentro de los siete que se registraron esta tarde, Nico Mülller protagonizó uno de los más aparatosos.