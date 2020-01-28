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Los 5 mejores jugadores de Kansas City Chiefs en la temporada 100 de la NFL

Kansas City querrá su segundo Vince Lombardi; los Chiefs 50 años sin un título de Super Bowl.

Por: Azteca Deportes

Los 5 mejores jugadores de Kansas City Chiefs en la temporada 100 de la NFL
‘El Chico Maravilla’ de los Chiefs fue MVP la temporada pasada. Pese a su gran rendimiento, el número 15 perdi´ó en la final de Conferencia, sin embargo este año regresó para ganarla y ahora tiene la oportunidad dorada de levantar el Vince Lombardi por primera vez en su carrera.

David Eulitt/Getty Images | KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the football in the second quarter of the AFC Championship game against the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Bien dicen que la posición de pateador es una de las más importantes en este deporte. Harrison Butker y su pierna mágica podrían ser una pieza clave este domingo en el Super Bowl LIV

Jamie Squire/Getty Images | KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 12: Harrison Butker #7 of the Kansas City Chiefs kicks a field goal against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Tyreek Hill

Getty Images |


Anthony Hitchens es uno de los capitanes del campeón de la Americana. El egresado de la universidad de Iowa será uno de los responsables en que la ofensiva de San Francisco no anote muchos puntos en el Super Domingo.

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images | KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 12: Inside linebacker Anthony Hitchens #53 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts during player introductions before the AFC Divisional playoff game against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)

Travis Kelce se declara fanático del América



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Los 5 mejores jugadores de Kansas City Chiefs en la temporada 100 de la NFL
‘El Chico Maravilla’ de los Chiefs fue MVP la temporada pasada. Pese a su gran rendimiento, el número 15 perdi´ó en la final de Conferencia, sin embargo este año regresó para ganarla y ahora tiene la oportunidad dorada de levantar el Vince Lombardi por primera vez en su carrera.

David Eulitt/Getty Images | KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the football in the second quarter of the AFC Championship game against the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Bien dicen que la posición de pateador es una de las más importantes en este deporte. Harrison Butker y su pierna mágica podrían ser una pieza clave este domingo en el Super Bowl LIV

Jamie Squire/Getty Images | KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 12: Harrison Butker #7 of the Kansas City Chiefs kicks a field goal against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Tyreek Hill

Getty Images |


Anthony Hitchens es uno de los capitanes del campeón de la Americana. El egresado de la universidad de Iowa será uno de los responsables en que la ofensiva de San Francisco no anote muchos puntos en el Super Domingo.

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images | KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 12: Inside linebacker Anthony Hitchens #53 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts during player introductions before the AFC Divisional playoff game against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)

Travis Kelce se declara fanático del América



|

Los 5 mejores jugadores de Kansas City Chiefs en la temporada 100 de la NFL
‘El Chico Maravilla’ de los Chiefs fue MVP la temporada pasada. Pese a su gran rendimiento, el número 15 perdi´ó en la final de Conferencia, sin embargo este año regresó para ganarla y ahora tiene la oportunidad dorada de levantar el Vince Lombardi por primera vez en su carrera.
Bien dicen que la posición de pateador es una de las más importantes en este deporte. Harrison Butker y su pierna mágica podrían ser una pieza clave este domingo en el Super Bowl LIV
Tyreek Hill
Anthony Hitchens es uno de los capitanes del campeón de la Americana. El egresado de la universidad de Iowa será uno de los responsables en que la ofensiva de San Francisco no anote muchos puntos en el Super Domingo.
Travis Kelce se declara fanático del América

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