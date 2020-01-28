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Los 5 mejores jugadores de Kansas City Chiefs en la temporada 100 de la NFL
Kansas City querrá su segundo Vince Lombardi; los Chiefs 50 años sin un título de Super Bowl.
David Eulitt/Getty Images | KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the football in the second quarter of the AFC Championship game against the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
Jamie Squire/Getty Images | KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 12: Harrison Butker #7 of the Kansas City Chiefs kicks a field goal against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
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Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images | KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 12: Inside linebacker Anthony Hitchens #53 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts during player introductions before the AFC Divisional playoff game against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)
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David Eulitt/Getty Images | KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the football in the second quarter of the AFC Championship game against the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
Jamie Squire/Getty Images | KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 12: Harrison Butker #7 of the Kansas City Chiefs kicks a field goal against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
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Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images | KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 12: Inside linebacker Anthony Hitchens #53 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts during player introductions before the AFC Divisional playoff game against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)
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