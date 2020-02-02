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GALERÍA | Shakira, JLO, Bad Bunny y J. Balvin ponen a bailar a Miami en el Super Bowl LIV

El show del tiempo fue movido con la participación de las 4 estrellas de la música latina: Shakira, JLO, Bad Bunny y J. Balvin.

Por: Azteca Deportes

Show del medio tiempo Super Bowl LIV

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Singers Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Show del medio tiempo Super Bowl LIV

Elsa/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Singer Jennifer Lopez performs while a Puerto Rican flag is displayed on stage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Show del medio tiempo Super Bowl LIV

Elsa/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Singer Jennifer Lopez performs while a Puerto Rican flag is displayed on stage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Show del medio tiempo Super Bowl LIV

Elsa/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Colombian singer Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Show del medio tiempo Super Bowl LIV




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Show del medio tiempo Super Bowl LIV

Elsa/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Singer Jennifer Lopez performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Show del medio tiempo Super Bowl LIV

Al Bello/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Colombian singer Shakira and Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Show del medio tiempo Super Bowl LIV

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Colombian singer Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Show del medio tiempo Super Bowl LIV

Andy Lyons/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Singer Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Show del medio tiempo Super Bowl LIV

Al Bello/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Colombian singer Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Show del medio tiempo Super Bowl LIV

Elsa/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Singer Jennifer Lopez performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Show del medio tiempo Super Bowl LIV

Al Bello/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Jennifer Lopez performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Show del medio tiempo Super Bowl LIV

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Singers Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Show del medio tiempo Super Bowl LIV

Elsa/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Singer Jennifer Lopez performs while a Puerto Rican flag is displayed on stage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

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Show del medio tiempo Super Bowl LIV

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Singers Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Show del medio tiempo Super Bowl LIV

Elsa/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Singer Jennifer Lopez performs while a Puerto Rican flag is displayed on stage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Show del medio tiempo Super Bowl LIV

Elsa/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Singer Jennifer Lopez performs while a Puerto Rican flag is displayed on stage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Show del medio tiempo Super Bowl LIV

Elsa/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Colombian singer Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Show del medio tiempo Super Bowl LIV




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Show del medio tiempo Super Bowl LIV

Elsa/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Singer Jennifer Lopez performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Show del medio tiempo Super Bowl LIV

Al Bello/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Colombian singer Shakira and Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Show del medio tiempo Super Bowl LIV

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Colombian singer Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Show del medio tiempo Super Bowl LIV

Andy Lyons/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Singer Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Show del medio tiempo Super Bowl LIV

Al Bello/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Colombian singer Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Show del medio tiempo Super Bowl LIV

Elsa/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Singer Jennifer Lopez performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Show del medio tiempo Super Bowl LIV

Al Bello/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Jennifer Lopez performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Show del medio tiempo Super Bowl LIV

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Singers Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Show del medio tiempo Super Bowl LIV

Elsa/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Singer Jennifer Lopez performs while a Puerto Rican flag is displayed on stage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

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Show del medio tiempo Super Bowl LIV
Show del medio tiempo Super Bowl LIV
Show del medio tiempo Super Bowl LIV
Show del medio tiempo Super Bowl LIV
Show del medio tiempo Super Bowl LIV
Show del medio tiempo Super Bowl LIV
Show del medio tiempo Super Bowl LIV
Show del medio tiempo Super Bowl LIV
Show del medio tiempo Super Bowl LIV
Show del medio tiempo Super Bowl LIV

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