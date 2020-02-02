Al ingresar reconoces estar de acuerdo con el Aviso de Privacidad
Autenticando...
GALERÍA | Shakira, JLO, Bad Bunny y J. Balvin ponen a bailar a Miami en el Super Bowl LIV
El show del tiempo fue movido con la participación de las 4 estrellas de la música latina: Shakira, JLO, Bad Bunny y J. Balvin.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Singers Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Singer Jennifer Lopez performs while a Puerto Rican flag is displayed on stage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Singer Jennifer Lopez performs while a Puerto Rican flag is displayed on stage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Colombian singer Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
|
Elsa/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Singer Jennifer Lopez performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Al Bello/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Colombian singer Shakira and Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Colombian singer Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Singer Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Al Bello/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Colombian singer Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Singer Jennifer Lopez performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Al Bello/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Jennifer Lopez performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Singers Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Singer Jennifer Lopez performs while a Puerto Rican flag is displayed on stage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Singers Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Singer Jennifer Lopez performs while a Puerto Rican flag is displayed on stage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Singer Jennifer Lopez performs while a Puerto Rican flag is displayed on stage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Colombian singer Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
|
Elsa/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Singer Jennifer Lopez performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Al Bello/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Colombian singer Shakira and Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Colombian singer Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Singer Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Al Bello/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Colombian singer Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Singer Jennifer Lopez performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Al Bello/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Jennifer Lopez performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Singers Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Singer Jennifer Lopez performs while a Puerto Rican flag is displayed on stage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)