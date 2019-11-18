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GALERÍA | Las postales que dejó la victoria de Kansas City en México
Kansas City Chiefs derrota a Los Angeles Chargers en el cierre de la semana once de la temporada 100 de la NFL.
Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 18: Fans of the Los Angeles Chargers pose for photos before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Estadio Azteca on November 18, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)
Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 18: Head coach Anthony Lynn of the Los Angeles Chargers looks on from the sidelines during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Estadio Azteca on November 18, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)
Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 18: Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs walks the sidelines during the game against Los Angeles Chargers at Estadio Azteca on November 18, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)
Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 18: Wide receiver Keenan Allen #13 of the Los Angeles Chargers has the pass broken up by cornerback Charvarius Ward #35 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at Estadio Azteca on November 18, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)
Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 18: Defensive back Desmond King #20 of the Los Angeles Chargers returns a punt against the defense of the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at Estadio Azteca on November 18, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)
Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 18: Running back Darrel Williams #31 of the Kansas City Chiefs is tackled by free safety Jaylen Watkins #27 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the game at Estadio Azteca on November 18, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)
Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 18: Running back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Kansas City Chiefs and teammates celebrate his touchdown in the first quarter against Los Angeles Chargers at Estadio Azteca on November 18, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)
Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 18: Running back Darrel Williams #31 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates his touchdown with teammate in the third quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Estadio Azteca on November 18, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)
Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 18: Running back Melvin Gordon #25 of the Los Angeles Chargers leaps strong safety Tyrann Mathieu #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs during a run in the game at Estadio Azteca on November 18, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)
Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 18: Wide receiver Keenan Allen #13 of the Los Angeles Chargers has the pass broken up by cornerback Charvarius Ward #35 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at Estadio Azteca on November 18, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)
Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 18: Quarterback Philip Rivers #17 of the Los Angeles Chargers looks down during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Estadio Azteca on November 18, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)
Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 18: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs drops back tp pass against the defense of the Los Angeles Chargers during the game at Estadio Azteca on November 18, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)
Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 18: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs delivers a pass over defensive tackle Justin Jones #93 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the game at Estadio Azteca on November 18, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)
Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 18: Cornerback Michael Davis #43 of the Los Angeles Chargers breaks up a pass intended for wide receiver Sammy Watkins #14 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at Estadio Azteca on November 18, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)
Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 18: Fans of the Los Angeles Chargers pose for photos before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Estadio Azteca on November 18, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)
Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 18: Quarterback Philip Rivers #17 of the Los Angeles Chargers and team warmup before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Estadio Azteca on November 18, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)
Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 18: Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs pose for photos before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Estadio Azteca on November 18, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)
Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 18: A fan of the Kansas City Chiefs poses for photos before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Estadio Azteca on November 18, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)
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Jam Media/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 17: Aerial view of the Estadio Azteca a day before the NFL Monday night at Azteca Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. The Azteca Stadium will hold the NFL game between Chiefs and Chargers on November 18. (Photo by Jaime Lopez/Jam Media/Getty Images)
Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 18: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs and team walk on to the field for warm-ups before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Estadio Azteca on November 18, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)
Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 18: The Los Angeles Chargers walk on to the field before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Estadio Azteca on November 18, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)
Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 18: A general view of the stadium before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers at Estadio Azteca on November 18, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)
Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 18: Rashad Fenton #27 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Estadio Azteca on November 18, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)
Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 18: Fans of the Los Angeles Chargers pose for photos before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Estadio Azteca on November 18, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)
Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 18: Head coach Anthony Lynn of the Los Angeles Chargers looks on from the sidelines during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Estadio Azteca on November 18, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)
Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 18: Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs walks the sidelines during the game against Los Angeles Chargers at Estadio Azteca on November 18, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)
Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 18: Wide receiver Keenan Allen #13 of the Los Angeles Chargers has the pass broken up by cornerback Charvarius Ward #35 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at Estadio Azteca on November 18, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)
Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 18: Defensive back Desmond King #20 of the Los Angeles Chargers returns a punt against the defense of the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at Estadio Azteca on November 18, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)
Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 18: Running back Darrel Williams #31 of the Kansas City Chiefs is tackled by free safety Jaylen Watkins #27 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the game at Estadio Azteca on November 18, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)
Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 18: Running back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Kansas City Chiefs and teammates celebrate his touchdown in the first quarter against Los Angeles Chargers at Estadio Azteca on November 18, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)
Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 18: Running back Darrel Williams #31 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates his touchdown with teammate in the third quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Estadio Azteca on November 18, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)
Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 18: Running back Melvin Gordon #25 of the Los Angeles Chargers leaps strong safety Tyrann Mathieu #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs during a run in the game at Estadio Azteca on November 18, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)
Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 18: Wide receiver Keenan Allen #13 of the Los Angeles Chargers has the pass broken up by cornerback Charvarius Ward #35 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at Estadio Azteca on November 18, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)
Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 18: Quarterback Philip Rivers #17 of the Los Angeles Chargers looks down during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Estadio Azteca on November 18, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)
Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 18: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs drops back tp pass against the defense of the Los Angeles Chargers during the game at Estadio Azteca on November 18, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)
Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 18: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs delivers a pass over defensive tackle Justin Jones #93 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the game at Estadio Azteca on November 18, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)
Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 18: Cornerback Michael Davis #43 of the Los Angeles Chargers breaks up a pass intended for wide receiver Sammy Watkins #14 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at Estadio Azteca on November 18, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)
Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 18: Fans of the Los Angeles Chargers pose for photos before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Estadio Azteca on November 18, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)
Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 18: Quarterback Philip Rivers #17 of the Los Angeles Chargers and team warmup before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Estadio Azteca on November 18, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)
Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 18: Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs pose for photos before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Estadio Azteca on November 18, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)
Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 18: A fan of the Kansas City Chiefs poses for photos before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Estadio Azteca on November 18, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)
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Jam Media/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 17: Aerial view of the Estadio Azteca a day before the NFL Monday night at Azteca Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. The Azteca Stadium will hold the NFL game between Chiefs and Chargers on November 18. (Photo by Jaime Lopez/Jam Media/Getty Images)
Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 18: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs and team walk on to the field for warm-ups before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Estadio Azteca on November 18, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)
Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 18: The Los Angeles Chargers walk on to the field before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Estadio Azteca on November 18, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)
Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 18: A general view of the stadium before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers at Estadio Azteca on November 18, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)
Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 18: Rashad Fenton #27 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Estadio Azteca on November 18, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)