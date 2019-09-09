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¡Imágenes imperdibles del Broncos vs Raiders!
Denver y Oakland cerraron la semana 1 de la NFL
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images | OAKLAND, CA - SEPTEMBER 09: Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders scrambles with the ball against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter of an NFL football game at RingCentral Coliseum on September 9, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images | OAKLAND, CA - SEPTEMBER 09: Josh Jacobs #28 of the Oakland Raiders dives over the top for a two-yard touchdown run against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter of an NFL football game at RingCentral Coliseum on September 9, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Robert Reiners/Getty Images | OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 09: A fan poses for a photo prior to the NFL game between the Oakland Raiders and the Denver Broncos at RingCentral Coliseum on September 09, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)
Robert Reiners/Getty Images | OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 09: A fan holds a sign prior to the NFL game between the Oakland Raiders and the Denver Broncos at RingCentral Coliseum on September 09, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images | OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 09: Quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders passes against the Denver Broncos in the first quarter of the game at RingCentral Coliseum on September 09, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images | OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 09: quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders looks to pass against the Denver Broncos in the first quarter of the game at RingCentral Coliseum on September 09, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images | OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 09: Quarterback Joe Flacco #5 of the Denver Broncos warms up prior to their game against the Oakland Raiders at RingCentral Coliseum on September 09, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images | OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 09: Running back Josh Jacobs #28 of the Oakland Raiders leaps into the end zone for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos at RingCentral Coliseum on September 09, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Robert Reiners/Getty Images | OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 09: Josh Jacobs #28 of the Oakland Raiders rushes for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos during their NFL game at RingCentral Coliseum on September 09, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)
Robert Reiners/Getty Images | OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 09: DaeSean Hamilton #17 of the Denver Broncos is hit after catch against the Oakland Raiders during their NFL game at RingCentral Coliseum on September 09, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images | OAKLAND, CA - SEPTEMBER 09: Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders scrambles with the ball against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter of an NFL football game at RingCentral Coliseum on September 9, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images | OAKLAND, CA - SEPTEMBER 09: Josh Jacobs #28 of the Oakland Raiders dives over the top for a two-yard touchdown run against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter of an NFL football game at RingCentral Coliseum on September 9, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Robert Reiners/Getty Images | OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 09: A fan poses for a photo prior to the NFL game between the Oakland Raiders and the Denver Broncos at RingCentral Coliseum on September 09, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)
Robert Reiners/Getty Images | OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 09: A fan holds a sign prior to the NFL game between the Oakland Raiders and the Denver Broncos at RingCentral Coliseum on September 09, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images | OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 09: Quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders passes against the Denver Broncos in the first quarter of the game at RingCentral Coliseum on September 09, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images | OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 09: quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders looks to pass against the Denver Broncos in the first quarter of the game at RingCentral Coliseum on September 09, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images | OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 09: Quarterback Joe Flacco #5 of the Denver Broncos warms up prior to their game against the Oakland Raiders at RingCentral Coliseum on September 09, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images | OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 09: Running back Josh Jacobs #28 of the Oakland Raiders leaps into the end zone for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos at RingCentral Coliseum on September 09, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Robert Reiners/Getty Images | OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 09: Josh Jacobs #28 of the Oakland Raiders rushes for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos during their NFL game at RingCentral Coliseum on September 09, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)
Robert Reiners/Getty Images | OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 09: DaeSean Hamilton #17 of the Denver Broncos is hit after catch against the Oakland Raiders during their NFL game at RingCentral Coliseum on September 09, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)