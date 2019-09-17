Al ingresar reconoces estar de acuerdo con el Aviso de Privacidad
Autenticando...
¡La Semana 2 de la NFL en Imágenes!
10 equipos mantienen el invicto tras 2 semanas de acción en la NFLk, las sorpresas son: Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers y Baltimore Ravens.
Will Newton/Getty Images | LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 15: Adrian Peterson #26 of the Washington Redskins is tackled by Byron Jones #31 of the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at FedExField on September 15, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images | LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 15: Case Keenum #8 of the Washington Redskins is sacked by Tyrone Crawford #98 of the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at FedExField on September 15, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images | LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 15: Chris Thompson #25 of the Washington Redskins is tackled by Xavier Woods #25 and Dorance Armstrong #92 of the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at FedExField on September 15, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images | LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 15: Case Keenum #8 of the Washington Redskins drops back to pass as Brandon Scherff #75 blocks Tyrone Crawford #98 of the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at FedExField on September 15, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Michael Hickey/Getty Images | CINCINNATI, OH - AUGUST 22: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants hands off during the preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on August 22, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Michael Hickey/Getty Images | CINCINNATI, OH - AUGUST 22: Daniel Jones #8 and Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants are seen during the preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on August 22, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images | FOXBOROUGH, MA - AUGUST 29: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants hikes the football off during a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 29, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images | EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 08: John Brown #15 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 8, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Buffalo defeats New York 17-16. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images | EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 8: John Brown #15 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates a touchdown with Josh Allen #17 against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 8, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)
Emilee Chinn/Getty Images | EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 15: John Brown #15 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates a touchdown during their game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 15, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Joe Sargent/Getty Images | PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 15: Vance McDonald #89 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates his second touchdown of the game with James Washington #13 and Zach Banner #72 during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Heinz Field on September 15, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
Joe Sargent/Getty Images | PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 15: James Washington #13 of the Pittsburgh Steelers carries the ball in front of Bobby Wagner #54 of the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Heinz Field on September 15, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images | CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 15: Raheem Mostert #31 of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball while defended by Jessie Bates III #30 the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images | CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 15: Raheem Mostert #31 of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images | CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 15: Raheem Mostert #31 of the San Francisco 49ers runs for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images | CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 15: Raheem Mostert #31 of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball while defended by Jessie Bates III #30 the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images | CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 15: Raheem Mostert #31 of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Al Bello/Getty Images | EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 15: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills scores a touchdown against the New York Giants during their game at MetLife Stadium on September 15, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Al Bello/Getty Images | EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 15: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills passes against the New York Giants during their game at MetLife Stadium on September 15, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Emilee Chinn/Getty Images | EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 15: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills calls the play during their game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 15, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Sarah Stier/Getty Images | EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 15: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills carries the ball during the fourth quarter of the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 15, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Al Bello/Getty Images | EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 15: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills passes against the New York Giants during their game at MetLife Stadium on September 15, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 08: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens throws a pass against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Daniel Shirey/Getty Images | OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 15: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs makes a call as the line of scrimmage during the game against the Oakland Raiders at RingCentral Coliseum on September 15, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)
Will Newton/Getty Images | LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 15: Adrian Peterson #26 of the Washington Redskins is tackled by Byron Jones #31 of the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at FedExField on September 15, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images | LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 15: Case Keenum #8 of the Washington Redskins is sacked by Tyrone Crawford #98 of the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at FedExField on September 15, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images | LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 15: Chris Thompson #25 of the Washington Redskins is tackled by Xavier Woods #25 and Dorance Armstrong #92 of the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at FedExField on September 15, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images | LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 15: Case Keenum #8 of the Washington Redskins drops back to pass as Brandon Scherff #75 blocks Tyrone Crawford #98 of the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at FedExField on September 15, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Michael Hickey/Getty Images | CINCINNATI, OH - AUGUST 22: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants hands off during the preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on August 22, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Michael Hickey/Getty Images | CINCINNATI, OH - AUGUST 22: Daniel Jones #8 and Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants are seen during the preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on August 22, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images | FOXBOROUGH, MA - AUGUST 29: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants hikes the football off during a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 29, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images | EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 08: John Brown #15 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 8, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Buffalo defeats New York 17-16. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images | EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 8: John Brown #15 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates a touchdown with Josh Allen #17 against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 8, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)
Emilee Chinn/Getty Images | EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 15: John Brown #15 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates a touchdown during their game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 15, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Joe Sargent/Getty Images | PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 15: Vance McDonald #89 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates his second touchdown of the game with James Washington #13 and Zach Banner #72 during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Heinz Field on September 15, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
Joe Sargent/Getty Images | PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 15: James Washington #13 of the Pittsburgh Steelers carries the ball in front of Bobby Wagner #54 of the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Heinz Field on September 15, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images | CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 15: Raheem Mostert #31 of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball while defended by Jessie Bates III #30 the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images | CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 15: Raheem Mostert #31 of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images | CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 15: Raheem Mostert #31 of the San Francisco 49ers runs for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images | CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 15: Raheem Mostert #31 of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball while defended by Jessie Bates III #30 the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images | CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 15: Raheem Mostert #31 of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Al Bello/Getty Images | EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 15: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills scores a touchdown against the New York Giants during their game at MetLife Stadium on September 15, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Al Bello/Getty Images | EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 15: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills passes against the New York Giants during their game at MetLife Stadium on September 15, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Emilee Chinn/Getty Images | EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 15: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills calls the play during their game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 15, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Sarah Stier/Getty Images | EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 15: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills carries the ball during the fourth quarter of the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 15, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Al Bello/Getty Images | EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 15: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills passes against the New York Giants during their game at MetLife Stadium on September 15, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 08: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens throws a pass against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Daniel Shirey/Getty Images | OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 15: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs makes a call as the line of scrimmage during the game against the Oakland Raiders at RingCentral Coliseum on September 15, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)