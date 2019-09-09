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¡Las mejores imágenes del Texans vs Saints!
Nuevo Orleans se impuso a Houston en la Semana 1.
Chris Graythen/Getty Images | NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 09: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints throws a pass against the Houston Texans at Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 09, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Sean Gardner/Getty Images | NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 09: Wil Lutz #3 of the New Orleans Saints walks off the field after kicking q 58 yard field goal to defeat the Houston Texans during a NFL game at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 09, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Chris Graythen/Getty Images | NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 09: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints looks on during the game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 09, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Chris Graythen/Getty Images | NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 09: DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Houston Texans celebrates after a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 09, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
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Chris Graythen/Getty Images | NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 09: Fans dressed as NFL referees cheer during the game between the Houston Texans and the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 09, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Chris Graythen/Getty Images | NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 09: Marshon Lattimore #23 of the New Orleans Saints is introduced prior to playing the Houston Texans at Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 09, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Chris Graythen/Getty Images | NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 09: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints avoids a tackle by Aaron Colvin #22 of the Houston Texans at Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 09, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Chris Graythen/Getty Images | NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 09: DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Houston Texans is tackled by Marshon Lattimore #23 of the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 09, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Sean Gardner/Getty Images | NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 09: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans reacts after throwing a touchdown pass during a NFL game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 09, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Sean Gardner/Getty Images | NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 09: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans throw the ball against the New Orleans Saints during a NFL game at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 09, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Sean Gardner/Getty Images | NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 09: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans throw the ball against the New Orleans Saints during a NFL game at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 09, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Chris Graythen/Getty Images | NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 09: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints throws a pass against the Houston Texans at Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 09, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Sean Gardner/Getty Images | NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 09: Wil Lutz #3 of the New Orleans Saints walks off the field after kicking q 58 yard field goal to defeat the Houston Texans during a NFL game at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 09, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Chris Graythen/Getty Images | NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 09: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints looks on during the game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 09, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Chris Graythen/Getty Images | NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 09: DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Houston Texans celebrates after a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 09, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
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Chris Graythen/Getty Images | NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 09: Fans dressed as NFL referees cheer during the game between the Houston Texans and the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 09, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Chris Graythen/Getty Images | NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 09: Marshon Lattimore #23 of the New Orleans Saints is introduced prior to playing the Houston Texans at Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 09, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Chris Graythen/Getty Images | NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 09: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints avoids a tackle by Aaron Colvin #22 of the Houston Texans at Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 09, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Chris Graythen/Getty Images | NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 09: DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Houston Texans is tackled by Marshon Lattimore #23 of the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 09, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Sean Gardner/Getty Images | NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 09: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans reacts after throwing a touchdown pass during a NFL game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 09, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Sean Gardner/Getty Images | NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 09: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans throw the ball against the New Orleans Saints during a NFL game at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 09, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Sean Gardner/Getty Images | NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 09: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans throw the ball against the New Orleans Saints during a NFL game at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 09, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)