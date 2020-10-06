        Muerte de Van Halen.png
        Las reacciones del mundo de la música tras la muerta de Eddie Van Halen

        Grandes íconos de la música como Flea de los Red Hot Chilli Peppers, lamentaron la muerte de Eddie Van Halen, leyenda del rock y fundador de una de las bandas más emblemáticas.

        Ciudad de México.- El fallecimiento del legendario guitarrista Eddie Van Halen a los 65 años edad, generó muchas reacciones alrededor del mundo de la música y el rock, demostrando que fue una gran influencia para distintas generaciones de músicos.

          Entre ellos, Flea, el legendario bajista de los Red Hot Chili Peppers, quien catalogó al fundador de Van Halen como “un verdadero rockero”. Gene Simmons, líder de KISS aseguró que además de un Dios de la Guitarra, era una hermosa alma.

        Causas de la muerte de Eddie Van Halen.

        Aquí las palabras del integrante y leyenda de KISS:

        “Bendiciones a su hermoso y creativo corazón. Te Amo Eddie Van Halen, un verdadero rockero”, escribió Flea, bajista de los Red Hot Chili Peppers.

        “Legendario guitarrista y un músico innovador, Eddie Van Halen. El cielo será eléctrico esta noche”, señaló Lenny Kravitz en su cuenta de Twitter.

