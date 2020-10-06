Las reacciones del mundo de la música tras la muerta de Eddie Van Halen
Ciudad de México.- El fallecimiento del legendario guitarrista Eddie Van Halen a los 65 años edad, generó muchas reacciones alrededor del mundo de la música y el rock, demostrando que fue una gran influencia para distintas generaciones de músicos.
Entre ellos, Flea, el legendario bajista de los Red Hot Chili Peppers, quien catalogó al fundador de Van Halen como “un verdadero rockero”. Gene Simmons, líder de KISS aseguró que además de un Dios de la Guitarra, era una hermosa alma.
Causas de la muerte de Eddie Van Halen.
Aquí las palabras del integrante y leyenda de KISS:
My heart is broken. Eddie was not only a Guitar God, but a genuinely beautiful soul. Rest in peace, Eddie! ...Eddie Van Halen Dead at 65 from Cancer https://t.co/gITtcndQVv— Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) October 6, 2020
“Bendiciones a su hermoso y creativo corazón. Te Amo Eddie Van Halen, un verdadero rockero”, escribió Flea, bajista de los Red Hot Chili Peppers.
Oh man, bless his beautiful creative heart. I love you Eddie Van Halen, an LA boy, a true rocker. I hope you jam with Jimi tonight. Break through to the other side my brother. ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/XpcTlPJq9A— Flea (@flea333) October 6, 2020
“Legendario guitarrista y un músico innovador, Eddie Van Halen. El cielo será eléctrico esta noche”, señaló Lenny Kravitz en su cuenta de Twitter.
https://t.co/QjAj45KED8 Apex talent. An unparalleled titan in the annals of rock n roll. One of the greatest musicians in the history of mankind. Rest In Peace, King Edward— Tom Morello (@tmorello) October 6, 2020