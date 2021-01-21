FOTOS | Tormenta “Christoph” azota Reino Unido; rescatan a adultos mayores en medio de las inundaciones

ver fotos
Reino Unido afectado por tormenta “Christoph”Members of a fire brigade evacuate the residents of a care home after the river Weaver burst banks in Northwich, Britain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Reino Unido afectado por tormenta “Christoph”A road sign is seen partially submerged on a flooded street, as the city prepares for flooding due to the arrival of Storm Christoph, in York, Britain, January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Reino Unido afectado por tormenta “Christoph”A warning sign is seen at an allotment next to the River Ver, during a flood caused by the heavy rainfall, in St. Albans, Britain, 19 January 2021. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Reino Unido afectado por tormenta “Christoph”General view of allotments next to the River Ver, flooded due to the heavy rainfall, in St. Albans, Britain, 19 January 2021. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Reino Unido afectado por tormenta “Christoph”Birds swim near a partially submerged goalpost in a flooded playing field after Storm Christoph arrived in Manchester, Britain January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Reino Unido afectado por tormenta “Christoph”A vehicle rides through a flooded road after Storm Christoph hit Wales, in Tenby, Britain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Reino Unido afectado por tormenta “Christoph”A view of a flooded street after the river Weaver burst banks in Northwich, Britain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Reino Unido afectado por tormenta “Christoph”A flooded street in front of businesses is seen, after the river Weaver burst banks in Northwich, Britain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Reino Unido afectado por tormenta “Christoph”Bins are seen on a flooded street, after the river Weaver burst banks in Northwich, Britain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Reino Unido afectado por tormenta “Christoph”A flooded street is seen in front of businesses, after the river Weaver burst banks in Northwich, Britain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Reino Unido afectado por tormenta “Christoph”A flooded street is seen in front of a business, after the river Weaver burst banks in Northwich, Britain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Reino Unido afectado por tormenta “Christoph”A car is seen on a flooded street after the river Weaver burst banks in Northwich, Britain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Reino Unido afectado por tormenta “Christoph”Water is pumped out from a car park during a flood after the river Weaver burst banks in Northwich, Britain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Reino Unido afectado por tormenta “Christoph”A flooded street is seen in front of a bank after the river Weaver burst banks in Northwich, Britain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Reino Unido afectado por tormenta “Christoph”A woman places sandbags outside a shop during a flood, after the river Weaver burst banks in Northwich, Britain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Reino Unido afectado por tormenta “Christoph”A closed road sign is seen on a flooded road in Elvaston, Britain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Reino Unido afectado por tormenta “Christoph”Residents of a care home are evacuated after the river Weaver burst banks in Northwich, Britain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Reino Unido afectado por tormenta “Christoph”Residents of a care home are evacuated by members of a fire brigade after the river Weaver burst banks in Northwich, Britain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Reino Unido afectado por tormenta “Christoph”Members of a fire brigade evacuate the residents of a care home after the river Weaver burst banks in Northwich, Britain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Reino Unido afectado por tormenta “Christoph”A member of a fire brigade transports the belongings of residents evacuated from a care home after the river Weaver burst banks in Northwich, Britain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Reino Unido afectado por tormenta “Christoph”Member of a fire brigade evacuate residents from a care home after the river Weaver burst banks in Northwich, Britain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Reino Unido afectado por tormenta “Christoph”Members of a fire brigade evacuate residents from a care home after the river Weaver burst banks in Northwich, Britain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Reino Unido afectado por tormenta “Christoph”Members of a fire brigade evacuate the residents of a care home after the river Weaver burst banks in Northwich, Britain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
FOTOS | Tormenta “Christoph” azota Reino Unido; rescatan a adultos mayores en medio de las inundaciones
La tormenta “Christoph” azotó Reino Unido al provocar severas inundaciones, por las cuales decenas de adultos mayores tuvieron que ser evacuados de sus hogares en Northwich.
El sur de Gales e Inglaterra han sido algunas de las zonas más afectadas, donde los bomberos utilizaron botes de goma para rescatar a los residentes que quedaron abandonados dentro de la residencia de ancianos de Weaver Court.
Más de 200 advertencias de inundaciones permanecen vigentes en toda Inglaterra, seis de ellas de clima severo por lluvia y nieve mientras la tormenta “Christoph” continúa azotando partes de Gran Bretaña.
Las fuertes lluvias y la nieve han provocado varios incidentes importantes y alertas de inundaciones declaradas en Inglaterra y Gales, y la Agencia de Medio Ambiente advirtió que muchos ríos se encuentran en niveles peligrosamente altos.
<b>Boris Johnson recorre las zonas afectadas </b>
El primer ministro británico, Boris Johnson, visitó el jueves Didsbury en el noroeste de Inglaterra para ver el impacto de la tormenta “Christoph”. El río Mersey, que atraviesa la zona, ha experimentado niveles de agua extremadamente altos, y ha inundado calles y campos cercanos.
Johnson agradeció a la Agencia de Medio Ambiente por sus preparativos de defensa y esfuerzos para evacuar a la población local de las áreas de riesgo. Sin embargo, también advirtió de más lluvias en los próximos días.