Golden Globes 2026: Todo lo que debes saber sobre las nominaciones más sorprendentes del año
Los Golden Globes 2026 ya revelaron a sus nominados y hay sorpresas, ausencias y varias películas y series imperdibles. Aquí te dejamos lo más importante.
Los Golden Globes 2026 por fin anunciaron a sus nominados, y esto comienza a revelar el panorama que comienza a definir quiénes podrían dominar la temporada de premios rumbo a los Oscar. Entre las más destacadas se encuentran películas como One Battle After Another, Wicked: For Good y Sinners que se posicionan como fuertes contendientes al recibir múltiples menciones, confirmando así su enorme impacto tanto crítico como mediático desde finales de 2025.
Por si fuera poco, en la categoría de drama, sobresale el director mexicano, Guillermo del Toro, con su aclamada cinta Frankenstein. Junto a esta se encuentran Hamnet y Sentimental Value. Ambas películas demuestran una fuerte tendencia de los directores por traer historias más autorales y arriesgadas, con un giro hacia narrativas emocionales e introspectivas.
Lista completa de nominados a los Golden Globes 2026
Ahora sí, conoce la lista completa de series y películas nominadas a los Golden Globes 2026:
Mejor canción original
- “Dream As One” - ‘AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH’
- “The Girl in the Bubble” - ‘WICKED: FOR GOOD’
- “Golden” - ‘KPOP DEMON HUNTERS’
- “I Lied to You” - ‘SINNERS’
- “No Place Like Home” - ‘WICKED: FOR GOOD’
- “Train Dreams” - ‘TRAIN DREAMS’
Mejor Actor en una Película de Drama
- Joel Edgerton - Train Dreams
- Oscar Isaac - Frankenstein
- Dwayne Johnson - The Smashing Machine
- Michael B. Jordan - Sinners
- Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent
- Jeremy Allen White - Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
Mejor Película de Drama
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- It Was Just An Accident
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Mejor Actriz en una Película de Drama
- Jessie Buckley - Hamnet
- Jennifer Lawrence - Die My Love
- Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value
- Julia Roberts - After The Hunt
- Tessa Thompson - Hedda
- Eva Victor - Sorry, Baby
Mejor Película de Comedia/Musical
- Blue Moon
- Bugonia
- Marty Supreme
- No Other Choice
- Nouvelle Vague
- One Battle After Another
Premios cinematográficos y de taquilla:
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning
- Wicked: For Good
- Sinners
- Weapons
- Zootopia 2
Mejor serie de comedia/musical
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders In The Building
- The Studio
Mejor Actriz de Comedia/Musical
- Rose Bryne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
- Cynthia Erivo - Wicked: For Good
- Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue
- Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another
- Emma Stone - Bugonia
- Amanda Seyfried - The Testament of Ann Lee
Mejor Actor en una Comedia/Musical
- Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme
- George Clooney - Jay Kelly
- Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
- Lee Byung-Hun - No Other Choice
- Jesse Plemons - Bugonia
Mejor Serie de Drama
- The Diplomat
- The Pitt
- Pluribus
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The White Lot
Mejor Película Animada
- Arco
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle
- Elio
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Little Amelie or The Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Mejor Actriz en una serie limitada/antológica
- Claire Danes - The Beast In Me
- Rashida Jones - Black Mirror
- Amanda Seyfried - Long Bright River
- Sarah Snook - All Her Fault
- Michelle Williams - Dying For Sex
- Robin Wright - The Girlfriend
Mejor Actriz en una serie de comedia/musical
- Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This
- Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
- Selena Gomez - Only Murders In The Building
- Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face
- Jenna Ortega - Wednesday
- Jean Smart - Hacks
Mejor Actriz en una serie de drama
- Kathy Bates - Matlock
- Britt Lower - Severance
- Helen Mirren - Mobland
- Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
- Keri Russell - The Diplomat
- Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus
Mejor Actor en una serie de comedia/musical
- Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
- Steve Martin - Only Murders In The Building
- Glen Powell - Chad Powers
- Seth Rogen - The Studio
- Martin Short - Only Murders In The Building
- Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Ariana Grande - Wicked: For Good
- Emily Blunt - The Smashing Machine
- Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan - Weapons
- Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en un programa de televisión
- Carrie Coon - The White Lotus
- Erin Doherty - Adolescence
- Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
- Catherine O'hara - The Studio
- Parker Posey - The White Lotus
- Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus
Mejor Actor de Reparto en Televisión
- Owen Cooper - Adolescence
- Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
- Walton Goggins - The White Lotus
- Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus
- Tramell Tillman - Severance
- Ashley Walters - Adolescence
Mejor Película Musical
- Dream As One
- Golden
- I Lied To You
- No Place Like Home
- The Girl In The Bubble
- Train Dreams
Mejor Miniserie
- Adolescence
- All Her Fault
- The Beast In Me
- Black Mirror
- Dying For Sex
- The Girlfriend
Mejor actor masculino en Televisión (Drama)
- Sterling K. Brown - Paradise
- Diego Luna - Andor
- Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
- Mark Ruffalo - Task
- Adam Scott - Severance
- Noah Wyle - The Pitt
Mejor banda sonora original
- Frankenstein
- Sinners
- One Battle After Another
- Sirat
- Hamnet
- F1
Mejor actor de reparto en una película de drama
- Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
- Paul Mescal- Hamnet
- Sean Penn - One Battle After Another
- Adam Sandler - Jay Kelly
- Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value
Mejor película internacional
- It Was Just An Accident
- No Other Choice
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sirāt
- The Voice of Hind Rajab
Mejor guión
- One Battle After Another
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners
- It Was Just An Accident
- Sentimental Value
- Hamnet
Mejor director
- Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
- Ryan Coogler - Sinners
- Guillermo del Toro - Frankenstein
- Jafar Panahi - It Was Just An Accident
- Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
- Chloé Zhao - Hamnet
¿Cuándo será la ceremonia de los Golden Globes 2026?
Los ganadores se darán a conocer el domingo 11 de enero de 2026. El evento será conducido por Nikki Glaser quien está repitiendo como anfitriona por segundo año consecutivo.
También te puede interesar: Esto se vio en el PRIMER TEASER de Supergirl, la prima de Superman en el Universo de DC de James Gunn