FOTOS AL MEDIO TIEMPO: América vence a Pachuca en juego de la Jornada 7 a puerta cerrada

América vs Pachuca Liga MX medio tiempo Liga MX Jornada 7

Rodrigo Aguirre (L) of America fights for the ball with Carlos Moreno (R) of Pachuca during the 7th round match between America and Pachuca as part of the Liga BBVA MX, Torneo Apertura 2025 at Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium, on August 30, 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico.