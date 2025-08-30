FOTOS AL MEDIO TIEMPO: América vence a Pachuca en juego de la Jornada 7 a puerta cerrada
El cuadro del América se encuentra superando a Tuzos del Pachuca, gracias a la anotación de Lichnovsky; el Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes no tiene aficionados en las triibunas.
América vs Pachuca Liga MX medio tiempo Liga MX Jornada 7
Allan Saint-Maximin of America during the 7th round match between America and Pachuca as part of the Liga BBVA MX, Torneo Apertura 2025 at Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium, on August 30, 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico.
Igor Lichnosvky celebrates his goal 1-0 with Alejandro Zendejas of America during the 7th round match between America and Pachuca as part of the Liga BBVA MX, Torneo Apertura 2025 at Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium, on August 30, 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico.
Alvaro Fidalgo, Luis Malagon, Rodrigo Aguirre and Brian Rodriguez of Americaduring the 7th round match between America and Pachuca as part of the Liga BBVA MX, Torneo Apertura 2025 at Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium, on August 30, 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico.
Andre Soares Jardine head coach of America and Jaime Lozano head coach of Pachuca during the 7th round match between America and Pachuca as part of the Liga BBVA MX, Torneo Apertura 2025 at Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium, on August 30, 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico.
Rodrigo Aguirre (L) of America fights for the ball with Carlos Moreno (R) of Pachuca during the 7th round match between America and Pachuca as part of the Liga BBVA MX, Torneo Apertura 2025 at Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium, on August 30, 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico.
Alejandro Zendejas (L) of America fights of the ball with Daniel Aceves (R) of Pachuca during the 7th round match between America and Pachuca as part of the Liga BBVA MX, Torneo Apertura 2025 at Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium, on August 30, 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico.
Igor Lichnosvky celebrates his goal 1-0 of America during the 7th round match between America and Pachuca as part of the Liga BBVA MX, Torneo Apertura 2025 at Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium, on August 30, 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico.
Cristian Borja (L) of America fights of the ball with Alexei Dominguez (R) of Pachuca during the 7th round match between America and Pachuca as part of the Liga BBVA MX, Torneo Apertura 2025 at Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium, on August 30, 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico.
Cristian Borja (L) of America fights for the ball with Alexei Dominguez (R) of Pachuca during the 7th round match between America and Pachuca as part of the Liga BBVA MX, Torneo Apertura 2025 at Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium, on August 30, 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico.
Luis Malagon of America during the 7th round match between America and Pachuca as part of the Liga BBVA MX, Torneo Apertura 2025 at Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium, on August 30, 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico.
Erick Sanchez (L) of America fights for the ball with William Silva (R) of Pachuca during the 7th round match between America and Pachuca as part of the Liga BBVA MX, Torneo Apertura 2025 at Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium, on August 30, 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico.
Illian Hernandez of Pachuca and Erick Sanchez of America during the 7th round match between America and Pachuca as part of the Liga BBVA MX, Torneo Apertura 2025 at Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium, on August 30, 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico.
during the 7th round match between America and Pachuca as part of the Liga BBVA MX, Torneo Apertura 2025 at Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium, on August 30, 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico.