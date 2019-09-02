Fran Santiago/MEXSPORT | JAVIER HERNANDEZ during the official presentation as a new reinforcement of Team Sevilla FC during the 2019/2020 season of LaLiga Santander, at Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium, on September 02, 2019. <br><br> JAVIER HERNANDEZ durante la presentación oficial como nuevo refuerzo del Equipo Sevilla FC durante la temporada 2019/2020 de LaLiga Santander, en el Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, el 02 de Septiembre de 2019.