Al ingresar reconoces estar de acuerdo con el Aviso de Privacidad
Autenticando...
¡El Sevilla venció al Real Betis en el regreso del futbol a España!
Diego Lainez tuvo poca actividad en el partido; Andrés Guardado no jugó.
MARCELO DEL POZO/REUTERS | Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Sevilla v Real Betis - Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville, Spain - June 11, 2020 Sevilla’s Lucas Ocampos celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
MARCELO DEL POZO/REUTERS | Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Sevilla v Real Betis - Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville, Spain - June 11, 2020 Sevilla’s Lucas Ocampos celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
MARCELO DEL POZO/REUTERS | Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Sevilla v Real Betis - Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville, Spain - June 11, 2020 Real Betis coach Rubi reacts as coaching staff wearing protective face masks look on, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
MARCELO DEL POZO/REUTERS | Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Sevilla v Real Betis - Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville, Spain - June 11, 2020 Real Betis’ Nabil Fekir in action with Sevilla’s Lucas Ocampos, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
MARCELO DEL POZO/REUTERS | Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Sevilla v Real Betis - Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville, Spain - June 11, 2020 Sevilla players celebrate after the match. Play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
MARCELO DEL POZO/REUTERS | Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Sevilla v Real Betis - Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville, Spain - June 11, 2020 Sevilla players celebrate after the match. Play resumed behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
MARCELO DEL POZO/REUTERS | Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Sevilla v Real Betis - Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville, Spain - June 11, 2020 Sevilla’s Lucas Ocampos celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
MARCELO DEL POZO/REUTERS | Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Sevilla v Real Betis - Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville, Spain - June 11, 2020 Sevilla’s Lucas Ocampos celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
MARCELO DEL POZO/REUTERS | Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Sevilla v Real Betis - Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville, Spain - June 11, 2020 Real Betis coach Rubi reacts as coaching staff wearing protective face masks look on, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
MARCELO DEL POZO/REUTERS | Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Sevilla v Real Betis - Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville, Spain - June 11, 2020 Real Betis’ Nabil Fekir in action with Sevilla’s Lucas Ocampos, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
MARCELO DEL POZO/REUTERS | Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Sevilla v Real Betis - Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville, Spain - June 11, 2020 Sevilla players celebrate after the match. Play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
MARCELO DEL POZO/REUTERS | Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Sevilla v Real Betis - Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville, Spain - June 11, 2020 Sevilla players celebrate after the match. Play resumed behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo