¡El Sevilla venció al Real Betis en el regreso del futbol a España!

MARCELO DEL POZO/REUTERS | Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Sevilla v Real Betis - Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville, Spain - June 11, 2020 Sevilla’s Lucas Ocampos celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY