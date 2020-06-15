Sevilla anota autogol y deja escapar la victoria

Al ingresar reconoces estar de acuerdo con el Aviso de Privacidad
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Quality Sport Images/Getty Images | BENIDORM, SPAIN - JUNE 15: Jorge Miramon of Levante celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal with his teamamtes Enis Bardhi and Ruben Garcia Vezo during the Liga match between Levante UD and Sevilla FC at Estadio Camilo Cano on June 15, 2020 in Benidorm, Spain. (Photo by Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images |
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images | BENIDORM, SPAIN - JUNE 15: Ever Banega of Sevilla looks on during the Liga match between Levante UD and Sevilla FC at Estadio Camilo Cano on June 15, 2020 in Benidorm, Spain. (Photo by Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images | BENIDORM, SPAIN - JUNE 15: Gonzalo Melero of Levante competes for the ball with Fernando Reges of Sevilla during the Liga match between Levante UD and Sevilla FC at Estadio Camilo Cano on June 15, 2020 in Benidorm, Spain. (Photo by Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images | BENIDORM, SPAIN - JUNE 15: Coke Andujar of Levante runs with the ball during the Liga match between Levante UD and Sevilla FC at Estadio Camilo Cano on June 15, 2020 in Benidorm, Spain. (Photo by Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images | BENIDORM, SPAIN - JUNE 15: Paco Lopez, Manager of Levante UD looks on during the Liga match between Levante UD and Sevilla FC at Estadio Camilo Cano on June 15, 2020 in Benidorm, Spain. (Photo by Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images | BENIDORM, SPAIN - JUNE 15: Jorge Miramon of Levante celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal with his teamamtes Enis Bardhi and Ruben Garcia Vezo during the Liga match between Levante UD and Sevilla FC at Estadio Camilo Cano on June 15, 2020 in Benidorm, Spain. (Photo by Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images |
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images | BENIDORM, SPAIN - JUNE 15: Ever Banega of Sevilla looks on during the Liga match between Levante UD and Sevilla FC at Estadio Camilo Cano on June 15, 2020 in Benidorm, Spain. (Photo by Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images | BENIDORM, SPAIN - JUNE 15: Gonzalo Melero of Levante competes for the ball with Fernando Reges of Sevilla during the Liga match between Levante UD and Sevilla FC at Estadio Camilo Cano on June 15, 2020 in Benidorm, Spain. (Photo by Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images | BENIDORM, SPAIN - JUNE 15: Coke Andujar of Levante runs with the ball during the Liga match between Levante UD and Sevilla FC at Estadio Camilo Cano on June 15, 2020 in Benidorm, Spain. (Photo by Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images | BENIDORM, SPAIN - JUNE 15: Paco Lopez, Manager of Levante UD looks on during the Liga match between Levante UD and Sevilla FC at Estadio Camilo Cano on June 15, 2020 in Benidorm, Spain. (Photo by Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)