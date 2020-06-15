Sevilla anota autogol y deja escapar la victoria

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images | BENIDORM, SPAIN - JUNE 15: Jorge Miramon of Levante celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal with his teamamtes Enis Bardhi and Ruben Garcia Vezo during the Liga match between Levante UD and Sevilla FC at Estadio Camilo Cano on June 15, 2020 in Benidorm, Spain. (Photo by Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)