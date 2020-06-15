Al ingresar reconoces estar de acuerdo con el Aviso de Privacidad
Autenticando...
¡Espectacular empate en el Betis vs Granada con actividad de los mexicanos!
Los mejores momentos se vivieron en los últimos minutos del partido.
Fran Santiago/Getty Images | SEVILLE, SPAIN - JUNE 15: Cristian Tello of Real Betis celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 during the Liga match between Real Betis Balompie and Granada CF at Estadio Benito Villamarin on June 15, 2020 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images | SEVILLE, SPAIN - JUNE 15: Carlos Fernandez and Antonio Puertas of Granada CF celebrating their team’s first goal during the Liga match between Real Betis Balompie and Granada CF at Estadio Benito Villamarin on June 15, 2020 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Mateo Villalba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Fran Santiago/Getty Images | SEVILLE, SPAIN - JUNE 15: Carlos Fernandez of Grenada celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 with team mates during the Liga match between Real Betis Balompie and Granada CF at Estadio Benito Villamarin on June 15, 2020 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images | SEVILLE, SPAIN - JUNE 15: Diego Lainez of Real Betis Balompie arrives at the stadium wearing a mask prior to the Liga match between Real Betis Balompie and Granada CF at Estadio Benito Villamarin on June 15, 2020 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Mateo Villalba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images | SEVILLE, SPAIN - JUNE 15: Andres Guardado of Real Betis Balompie competes for the ball with Ramon Azeez of Granada CF during the Liga match between Real Betis Balompie and Granada CF at Estadio Benito Villamarin on June 15, 2020 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Mateo Villalba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images | SEVILLE, SPAIN - JUNE 15: Players of Real Betis Balompie celebrating their team’s second goal during the Liga match between Real Betis Balompie and Granada CF at Estadio Benito Villamarin on June 15, 2020 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Mateo Villalba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Fran Santiago/Getty Images | SEVILLE, SPAIN - JUNE 15: Cristian Tello of Real Betis celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 during the Liga match between Real Betis Balompie and Granada CF at Estadio Benito Villamarin on June 15, 2020 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images | SEVILLE, SPAIN - JUNE 15: Carlos Fernandez and Antonio Puertas of Granada CF celebrating their team’s first goal during the Liga match between Real Betis Balompie and Granada CF at Estadio Benito Villamarin on June 15, 2020 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Mateo Villalba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Fran Santiago/Getty Images | SEVILLE, SPAIN - JUNE 15: Carlos Fernandez of Grenada celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 with team mates during the Liga match between Real Betis Balompie and Granada CF at Estadio Benito Villamarin on June 15, 2020 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images | SEVILLE, SPAIN - JUNE 15: Diego Lainez of Real Betis Balompie arrives at the stadium wearing a mask prior to the Liga match between Real Betis Balompie and Granada CF at Estadio Benito Villamarin on June 15, 2020 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Mateo Villalba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images | SEVILLE, SPAIN - JUNE 15: Andres Guardado of Real Betis Balompie competes for the ball with Ramon Azeez of Granada CF during the Liga match between Real Betis Balompie and Granada CF at Estadio Benito Villamarin on June 15, 2020 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Mateo Villalba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images | SEVILLE, SPAIN - JUNE 15: Players of Real Betis Balompie celebrating their team’s second goal during the Liga match between Real Betis Balompie and Granada CF at Estadio Benito Villamarin on June 15, 2020 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Mateo Villalba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)