¡Espectacular empate en el Betis vs Granada con actividad de los mexicanos!

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images | SEVILLE, SPAIN - JUNE 15: Andres Guardado of Real Betis Balompie competes for the ball with Ramon Azeez of Granada CF during the Liga match between Real Betis Balompie and Granada CF at Estadio Benito Villamarin on June 15, 2020 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Mateo Villalba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)