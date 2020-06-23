Al ingresar reconoces estar de acuerdo con el Aviso de Privacidad
Autenticando...
El Atlético de Madrid se aferra a los puestos de Champions
El mexicano Héctor Herrera volvió a tener actividad en la victoria del cuadro colchonero.
Alex Caparros/Getty Images | LA NUCIA, SPAIN - JUNE 23: Bruno Gonzalez of Levante scores an own goal as Marcos Llorente and Diego Costa celebrate during the Liga match between Levante UD and Club Atletico de Madrid at Estadi Olimpic Camilo Cano on June 23, 2020 in La Nucia, Spain. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)
David Aliaga/MB Media/Getty Images | VALENCIA, SPAIN - JUNE 23: Marcos Llorente (R) of Atletico de Madrid and his teammate Diego Costa celebrate a goal during the Liga match between Levante UD and Club Atletico de Madrid at Estadio Camilo Cano on June 23, 2020 in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by David Aliaga/MB Media/Getty Images)
NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images | Marcos Llorente of Atletico Madrid shooting to goal during the Liga match between Levante UD and Club Atletico de Madrid at at Estadio Camilo Cano on June 24, 2020 in La Nucia, Spain. (Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images | VALENCIA, SPAIN - JUNE 23: Players of Club Atletico de Madrid celebrating their team’s first goal during the Liga match between Levante UD and Club Atletico de Madrid at Estadi Olimpic Camilo Cano on June 23, 2020 in La Nucia, Spain. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images | VALENCIA, SPAIN - JUNE 23: Diego Pablo Simeone, head coach of Club Atletico de Madrid gives instructions to his players during the Liga match between Levante UD and Club Atletico de Madrid at Estadi Olimpic Camilo Cano on June 23, 2020 in La Nucia, Spain. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Alex Caparros/Getty Images | LA NUCIA, SPAIN - JUNE 23: Diego Simeone, Manager of Atletico Madrid speaks to hiks team during a drinks break during the Liga match between Levante UD and Club Atletico de Madrid at Estadi Olimpic Camilo Cano on June 23, 2020 in La Nucia, Spain. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images | LA NUCIA, SPAIN - JUNE 23: Jan Oblak of Atletico de Madrid looks on during the Liga match between Levante UD and Club Atletico de Madrid at Ciudad Deportiva Camilo Cano on June 23, 2020 in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images | LA NUCIA, SPAIN - JUNE 23: Borja Mayoral of Levante competes for the ball with Santiago Arias of Atletico de Madrid during the Liga match between Levante UD and Club Atletico de Madrid at Ciudad Deportiva Camilo Cano on June 23, 2020 in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images | LA NUCIA, SPAIN - JUNE 23: Jose Gomez Campana of Levante competes for the ball with Angel Correa of Atletico de Madrid during the Liga match between Levante UD and Club Atletico de Madrid at Ciudad Deportiva Camilo Cano on June 23, 2020 in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Alex Caparros/Getty Images | LA NUCIA, SPAIN - JUNE 23: Bruno Gonzalez of Levante scores an own goal as Marcos Llorente and Diego Costa celebrate during the Liga match between Levante UD and Club Atletico de Madrid at Estadi Olimpic Camilo Cano on June 23, 2020 in La Nucia, Spain. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)
David Aliaga/MB Media/Getty Images | VALENCIA, SPAIN - JUNE 23: Marcos Llorente (R) of Atletico de Madrid and his teammate Diego Costa celebrate a goal during the Liga match between Levante UD and Club Atletico de Madrid at Estadio Camilo Cano on June 23, 2020 in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by David Aliaga/MB Media/Getty Images)
NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images | Marcos Llorente of Atletico Madrid shooting to goal during the Liga match between Levante UD and Club Atletico de Madrid at at Estadio Camilo Cano on June 24, 2020 in La Nucia, Spain. (Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images | VALENCIA, SPAIN - JUNE 23: Players of Club Atletico de Madrid celebrating their team’s first goal during the Liga match between Levante UD and Club Atletico de Madrid at Estadi Olimpic Camilo Cano on June 23, 2020 in La Nucia, Spain. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images | VALENCIA, SPAIN - JUNE 23: Diego Pablo Simeone, head coach of Club Atletico de Madrid gives instructions to his players during the Liga match between Levante UD and Club Atletico de Madrid at Estadi Olimpic Camilo Cano on June 23, 2020 in La Nucia, Spain. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Alex Caparros/Getty Images | LA NUCIA, SPAIN - JUNE 23: Diego Simeone, Manager of Atletico Madrid speaks to hiks team during a drinks break during the Liga match between Levante UD and Club Atletico de Madrid at Estadi Olimpic Camilo Cano on June 23, 2020 in La Nucia, Spain. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images | LA NUCIA, SPAIN - JUNE 23: Jan Oblak of Atletico de Madrid looks on during the Liga match between Levante UD and Club Atletico de Madrid at Ciudad Deportiva Camilo Cano on June 23, 2020 in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images | LA NUCIA, SPAIN - JUNE 23: Borja Mayoral of Levante competes for the ball with Santiago Arias of Atletico de Madrid during the Liga match between Levante UD and Club Atletico de Madrid at Ciudad Deportiva Camilo Cano on June 23, 2020 in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images | LA NUCIA, SPAIN - JUNE 23: Jose Gomez Campana of Levante competes for the ball with Angel Correa of Atletico de Madrid during the Liga match between Levante UD and Club Atletico de Madrid at Ciudad Deportiva Camilo Cano on June 23, 2020 in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)