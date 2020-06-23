El Atlético de Madrid se aferra a los puestos de Champions

Alex Caparros/Getty Images | LA NUCIA, SPAIN - JUNE 23: Bruno Gonzalez of Levante scores an own goal as Marcos Llorente and Diego Costa celebrate during the Liga match between Levante UD and Club Atletico de Madrid at Estadi Olimpic Camilo Cano on June 23, 2020 in La Nucia, Spain. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)