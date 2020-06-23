El Barcelona se aferra al liderato de España

Eric Alonso/Getty Images | BARCELONA, SPAIN - JUNE 23: Ivan Rakitic of Barcelona celebrates after scoring his sides first goal witj team mates during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and Athletic Club at Camp Nou on June 23, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)