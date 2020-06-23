Al ingresar reconoces estar de acuerdo con el Aviso de Privacidad
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El Barcelona se aferra al liderato de España
Rakitic anotó el único gol frente al Athletic de Bilbao.
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Europa Press Sports/Europa Press via Getty Images | BARCELONA, SPAIN - JUNE 23: Antoine Griezmann of FC Barcelona defended by Inigo Leuke of Athletic Club during the spanish league, LaLiga, football match played between FC Barcelona and Athletic Club de Bilbao at Camp Nou Stadium on June 23, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. The Spanish La Liga is restarting following its break caused by the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by Xavi B. / AFP7 / Europa Press Sports via Getty Images)
Europa Press Sports/Europa Press via Getty Images | BARCELONA, SPAIN - JUNE 23: Illustration, a general view of the empty stands before the spanish league, LaLiga, football match played between FC Barcelona and Athletic Club de Bilbao at Camp Nou Stadium on June 23, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. The Spanish La Liga is restarting following its break caused by the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by Xavi B. / AFP7 / Europa Press Sports via Getty Images)
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Eric Alonso/Getty Images | BARCELONA, SPAIN - JUNE 23: Lionel Messi of Barcelona takes on Unai Lopez of Athletic Bilbao during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and Athletic Club at Camp Nou on June 23, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)
Eric Alonso/Getty Images | BARCELONA, SPAIN - JUNE 23: Ivan Rakitic of Barcelona replaces Sergio Busquets of Barcelona during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and Athletic Club at Camp Nou on June 23, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)
Eric Alonso/Getty Images | BARCELONA, SPAIN - JUNE 23: Ivan Rakitic of Barcelona celebrates after scoring his sides first goal witj team mates during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and Athletic Club at Camp Nou on June 23, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)
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Europa Press Sports/Europa Press via Getty Images | BARCELONA, SPAIN - JUNE 23: Antoine Griezmann of FC Barcelona defended by Inigo Leuke of Athletic Club during the spanish league, LaLiga, football match played between FC Barcelona and Athletic Club de Bilbao at Camp Nou Stadium on June 23, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. The Spanish La Liga is restarting following its break caused by the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by Xavi B. / AFP7 / Europa Press Sports via Getty Images)
Europa Press Sports/Europa Press via Getty Images | BARCELONA, SPAIN - JUNE 23: Illustration, a general view of the empty stands before the spanish league, LaLiga, football match played between FC Barcelona and Athletic Club de Bilbao at Camp Nou Stadium on June 23, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. The Spanish La Liga is restarting following its break caused by the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by Xavi B. / AFP7 / Europa Press Sports via Getty Images)
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Eric Alonso/Getty Images | BARCELONA, SPAIN - JUNE 23: Lionel Messi of Barcelona takes on Unai Lopez of Athletic Bilbao during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and Athletic Club at Camp Nou on June 23, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)
Eric Alonso/Getty Images | BARCELONA, SPAIN - JUNE 23: Ivan Rakitic of Barcelona replaces Sergio Busquets of Barcelona during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and Athletic Club at Camp Nou on June 23, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)
Eric Alonso/Getty Images | BARCELONA, SPAIN - JUNE 23: Ivan Rakitic of Barcelona celebrates after scoring his sides first goal witj team mates during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and Athletic Club at Camp Nou on June 23, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)