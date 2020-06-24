Al ingresar reconoces estar de acuerdo con el Aviso de Privacidad
Autenticando...
¡Real Madrid es líder nuevamente!
Los merengues derrotaron al Mallorca y no sueltan en liderato.
Europa Press Sports/Europa Press via Getty Images | VALDEBEBAS, SPAIN - JUNE 24: Sergio Ramos of Real Madrid celebrates a goal during the spanish league, Liga Santander, football match played between Real Madrid and RCD Mallorca at Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium on June 24, 2020 in Valdebebas, Madrid, Spain. The Spanish La Liga is restarting following its break caused by the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by Oscar J. Barroso / AFP7 / Europa Press Sports via Getty Images)
Europa Press Sports/Europa Press via Getty Images | VALDEBEBAS, SPAIN - JUNE 24: Sergio Ramos of Real Madrid celebrates a goal during the spanish league, Liga Santander, football match played between Real Madrid and RCD Mallorca at Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium on June 24, 2020 in Valdebebas, Madrid, Spain. The Spanish La Liga is restarting following its break caused by the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by Oscar J. Barroso / AFP7 / Europa Press Sports via Getty Images)
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Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images | MADRID, SPAIN - JUNE 24: Zinedine Zidane , Manger of Real Madrid encourages his players during the Liga match between Real Madrid CF and RCD Mallorca at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on June 24, 2020 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Europa Press Sports/Europa Press via Getty Images | VALDEBEBAS, SPAIN - JUNE 24: Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid celebrates a goal during the spanish league, Liga Santander, football match played between Real Madrid and RCD Mallorca at Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium on June 24, 2020 in Valdebebas, Madrid, Spain. The Spanish La Liga is restarting following its break caused by the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by Oscar J. Barroso / AFP7 / Europa Press Sports via Getty Images)
Europa Press Sports/Europa Press via Getty Images | VALDEBEBAS, SPAIN - JUNE 24: Sergio Ramos of Real Madrid celebrates a goal with his teammate during the spanish league, Liga Santander, football match played between Real Madrid and RCD Mallorca at Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium on June 24, 2020 in Valdebebas, Madrid, Spain. The Spanish La Liga is restarting following its break caused by the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by Oscar J. Barroso / AFP7 / Europa Press Sports via Getty Images)
Europa Press Sports/Europa Press via Getty Images | VALDEBEBAS, SPAIN - JUNE 24: Sergio Ramos of Real Madrid celebrates a goal during the spanish league, Liga Santander, football match played between Real Madrid and RCD Mallorca at Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium on June 24, 2020 in Valdebebas, Madrid, Spain. The Spanish La Liga is restarting following its break caused by the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by Oscar J. Barroso / AFP7 / Europa Press Sports via Getty Images)
Europa Press Sports/Europa Press via Getty Images | VALDEBEBAS, SPAIN - JUNE 24: Sergio Ramos of Real Madrid celebrates a goal during the spanish league, Liga Santander, football match played between Real Madrid and RCD Mallorca at Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium on June 24, 2020 in Valdebebas, Madrid, Spain. The Spanish La Liga is restarting following its break caused by the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by Oscar J. Barroso / AFP7 / Europa Press Sports via Getty Images)
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Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images | MADRID, SPAIN - JUNE 24: Zinedine Zidane , Manger of Real Madrid encourages his players during the Liga match between Real Madrid CF and RCD Mallorca at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on June 24, 2020 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Europa Press Sports/Europa Press via Getty Images | VALDEBEBAS, SPAIN - JUNE 24: Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid celebrates a goal during the spanish league, Liga Santander, football match played between Real Madrid and RCD Mallorca at Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium on June 24, 2020 in Valdebebas, Madrid, Spain. The Spanish La Liga is restarting following its break caused by the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by Oscar J. Barroso / AFP7 / Europa Press Sports via Getty Images)
Europa Press Sports/Europa Press via Getty Images | VALDEBEBAS, SPAIN - JUNE 24: Sergio Ramos of Real Madrid celebrates a goal with his teammate during the spanish league, Liga Santander, football match played between Real Madrid and RCD Mallorca at Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium on June 24, 2020 in Valdebebas, Madrid, Spain. The Spanish La Liga is restarting following its break caused by the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by Oscar J. Barroso / AFP7 / Europa Press Sports via Getty Images)