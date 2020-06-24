¡Real Madrid es líder nuevamente!

Europa Press Sports/Europa Press via Getty Images | VALDEBEBAS, SPAIN - JUNE 24: Sergio Ramos of Real Madrid celebrates a goal with his teammate during the spanish league, Liga Santander, football match played between Real Madrid and RCD Mallorca at Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium on June 24, 2020 in Valdebebas, Madrid, Spain. The Spanish La Liga is restarting following its break caused by the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by Oscar J. Barroso / AFP7 / Europa Press Sports via Getty Images)