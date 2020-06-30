Al ingresar reconoces estar de acuerdo con el Aviso de Privacidad
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¡Messi anotó el 700, pero el Barcelona se aleja del título!
El Atlético de Madrid le sacó el empate al Barcelona en el Camp Nou.
David Ramos/Getty Images | BARCELONA, SPAIN - JUNE 30: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona reacts for a yellow card after a referee decison during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and Club Atletico de Madrid at Camp Nou on June 30, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
David Ramos/Getty Images | BARCELONA, SPAIN - JUNE 30: Seats in the stadium covered with FC Barcelona jerseys bought by fans seen prior to the Liga match between FC Barcelona and Club Atletico de Madrid at Camp Nou on June 30, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
David Ramos/Getty Images | BARCELONA, SPAIN - JUNE 30: Goalkeeper Jan Oblak of Atletico Madrid saves a free kick of Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and Club Atletico de Madrid at Camp Nou on June 30, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
David Ramos/Getty Images | BARCELONA, SPAIN - JUNE 30: Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen of FC Barcelona protests against a decision of the referee during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and Club Atletico de Madrid at Camp Nou on June 30, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
David Ramos/Getty Images | BARCELONA, SPAIN - JUNE 30: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona celebrates with his teammates after scoring his team’s second goal by penalty against Goalkeeper Jan Oblak of Atletico Madrid during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and Club Atletico de Madrid at Camp Nou on June 30, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
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David Ramos/Getty Images | BARCELONA, SPAIN - JUNE 30: Saul Niguez of Atletico Madrid celebrates with teammates after scoring his team’s first goal by penalty during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and Club Atletico de Madrid at Camp Nou on June 30, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
David Ramos/Getty Images | BARCELONA, SPAIN - JUNE 30: Saul Niguez of Atletico Madrid celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal by penalty during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and Club Atletico de Madrid at Camp Nou on June 30, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
David Ramos/Getty Images | BARCELONA, SPAIN - JUNE 30: Saul Niguez of Atletico Madrid scores his team’s second goal by penalty against Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen of FC Barcelona during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and Club Atletico de Madrid at Camp Nou on June 30, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
David Ramos/Getty Images | BARCELONA, SPAIN - JUNE 30: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona scores his team’s second goal by penalty against Goalkeeper Jan Oblak of Atletico Madrid during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and Club Atletico de Madrid at Camp Nou on June 30, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
David Ramos/Getty Images | BARCELONA, SPAIN - JUNE 30: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona celebrates with his teammates after scoring his team’s second goal by penalty against Goalkeeper Jan Oblak of Atletico Madrid during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and Club Atletico de Madrid at Camp Nou on June 30, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
David Ramos/Getty Images | BARCELONA, SPAIN - JUNE 30: Saul Niguez of Atletico Madrid celebrates with teammates after scoring his team’s second goal by penalty during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and Club Atletico de Madrid at Camp Nou on June 30, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
David Ramos/Getty Images | BARCELONA, SPAIN - JUNE 30: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona reacts for a yellow card after a referee decison during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and Club Atletico de Madrid at Camp Nou on June 30, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
David Ramos/Getty Images | BARCELONA, SPAIN - JUNE 30: Seats in the stadium covered with FC Barcelona jerseys bought by fans seen prior to the Liga match between FC Barcelona and Club Atletico de Madrid at Camp Nou on June 30, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
David Ramos/Getty Images | BARCELONA, SPAIN - JUNE 30: Goalkeeper Jan Oblak of Atletico Madrid saves a free kick of Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and Club Atletico de Madrid at Camp Nou on June 30, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
David Ramos/Getty Images | BARCELONA, SPAIN - JUNE 30: Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen of FC Barcelona protests against a decision of the referee during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and Club Atletico de Madrid at Camp Nou on June 30, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
David Ramos/Getty Images | BARCELONA, SPAIN - JUNE 30: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona celebrates with his teammates after scoring his team’s second goal by penalty against Goalkeeper Jan Oblak of Atletico Madrid during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and Club Atletico de Madrid at Camp Nou on June 30, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
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David Ramos/Getty Images | BARCELONA, SPAIN - JUNE 30: Saul Niguez of Atletico Madrid celebrates with teammates after scoring his team’s first goal by penalty during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and Club Atletico de Madrid at Camp Nou on June 30, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
David Ramos/Getty Images | BARCELONA, SPAIN - JUNE 30: Saul Niguez of Atletico Madrid celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal by penalty during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and Club Atletico de Madrid at Camp Nou on June 30, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
David Ramos/Getty Images | BARCELONA, SPAIN - JUNE 30: Saul Niguez of Atletico Madrid scores his team’s second goal by penalty against Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen of FC Barcelona during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and Club Atletico de Madrid at Camp Nou on June 30, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
David Ramos/Getty Images | BARCELONA, SPAIN - JUNE 30: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona scores his team’s second goal by penalty against Goalkeeper Jan Oblak of Atletico Madrid during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and Club Atletico de Madrid at Camp Nou on June 30, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
David Ramos/Getty Images | BARCELONA, SPAIN - JUNE 30: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona celebrates with his teammates after scoring his team’s second goal by penalty against Goalkeeper Jan Oblak of Atletico Madrid during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and Club Atletico de Madrid at Camp Nou on June 30, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
David Ramos/Getty Images | BARCELONA, SPAIN - JUNE 30: Saul Niguez of Atletico Madrid celebrates with teammates after scoring his team’s second goal by penalty during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and Club Atletico de Madrid at Camp Nou on June 30, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)