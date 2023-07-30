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GALERÍA: Así se vivió la victoria del 'Pitbull' Cruz vs Giovanni Cabrera

Por decisión dividida de los jueces, Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz se lleva la victoria ante Giovanni Cabrera y le quita el invicto al boxeador estadounidense

Por: Oscar Rodríguez

Isaac Cruz v Giovanni Cabrera

EFE | Las Vegas (United States), 30/07/2023.- Isaac Cruz of Mexico (L) in action against Giovanni Cabrera of the United States during their 12 round WBA World Lightweight Title Eliminator & WBC Silver & WBO Latino title fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 29 July 2023. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Isaac Cruz v Giovanni Cabrera

EFE | Las Vegas (United States), 30/07/2023.- Isaac Cruz of Mexico (L) in action against Giovanni Cabrera of the United States during their 12 round WBA World Lightweight Title Eliminator & WBC Silver & WBO Latino title fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 29 July 2023. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Isaac Cruz v Giovanni Cabrera

EFE | Las Vegas (United States), 30/07/2023.- Isaac Cruz of Mexico (L) in action against Giovanni Cabrera of the United States during their 12 round WBA World Lightweight Title Eliminator & WBC Silver & WBO Latino title fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 29 July 2023. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Isaac Cruz v Giovanni Cabrera

EFE | Las Vegas (United States), 30/07/2023.- Isaac Cruz of Mexico (L) in action against Giovanni Cabrera of the United States during their 12 round WBA World Lightweight Title Eliminator & WBC Silver & WBO Latino title fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 29 July 2023. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Isaac Cruz v Giovanni Cabrera

EFE | Las Vegas (United States), 30/07/2023.- Isaac Cruz of Mexico (R) in action against Giovanni Cabrera of the United States during their 12 round WBA World Lightweight Title Eliminator & WBC Silver & WBO Latino title fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 29 July 2023. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Isaac Cruz v Giovanni Cabrera

EFE | Las Vegas (United States), 30/07/2023.- Isaac Cruz of Mexico (R) in action against Giovanni Cabrera of the United States during their 12 round WBA World Lightweight Title Eliminator & WBC Silver & WBO Latino title fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 29 July 2023. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Isaac Cruz v Giovanni Cabrera

EFE | Las Vegas (United States), 30/07/2023.- Isaac Cruz of Mexico (R) in action against Giovanni Cabrera of the United States during their 12 round WBA World Lightweight Title Eliminator & WBC Silver & WBO Latino title fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 29 July 2023. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Isaac Cruz v Giovanni Cabrera

EFE | Las Vegas (United States), 30/07/2023.- Giovanni Cabrera of the United States (R) in action against Isaac Cruz of Mexico during their 12 round WBA World Lightweight Title Eliminator & WBC Silver & WBO Latino title fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 29 July 2023. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Isaac Cruz v Giovanni Cabrera

EFE | Las Vegas (United States), 30/07/2023.- Isaac Cruz of Mexico (L) in action against Giovanni Cabrera of the United States during their 12 round WBA World Lightweight Title Eliminator & WBC Silver & WBO Latino title fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 29 July 2023. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Isaac Cruz v Giovanni Cabrera

EFE | Las Vegas (United States), 30/07/2023.- Isaac Cruz of Mexico poses after his victory over Giovanni Cabrera of the United States during their 12 round WBA World Lightweight Title Eliminator & WBC Silver & WBO Latino title fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 29 July 2023. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

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Isaac Cruz v Giovanni Cabrera

EFE | Las Vegas (United States), 30/07/2023.- Isaac Cruz of Mexico (L) in action against Giovanni Cabrera of the United States during their 12 round WBA World Lightweight Title Eliminator & WBC Silver & WBO Latino title fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 29 July 2023. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Isaac Cruz v Giovanni Cabrera

EFE | Las Vegas (United States), 30/07/2023.- Isaac Cruz of Mexico (L) in action against Giovanni Cabrera of the United States during their 12 round WBA World Lightweight Title Eliminator & WBC Silver & WBO Latino title fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 29 July 2023. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Isaac Cruz v Giovanni Cabrera

EFE | Las Vegas (United States), 30/07/2023.- Isaac Cruz of Mexico (L) in action against Giovanni Cabrera of the United States during their 12 round WBA World Lightweight Title Eliminator & WBC Silver & WBO Latino title fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 29 July 2023. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Isaac Cruz v Giovanni Cabrera

EFE | Las Vegas (United States), 30/07/2023.- Isaac Cruz of Mexico (L) in action against Giovanni Cabrera of the United States during their 12 round WBA World Lightweight Title Eliminator & WBC Silver & WBO Latino title fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 29 July 2023. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Isaac Cruz v Giovanni Cabrera

EFE | Las Vegas (United States), 30/07/2023.- Isaac Cruz of Mexico (R) in action against Giovanni Cabrera of the United States during their 12 round WBA World Lightweight Title Eliminator & WBC Silver & WBO Latino title fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 29 July 2023. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Isaac Cruz v Giovanni Cabrera

EFE | Las Vegas (United States), 30/07/2023.- Isaac Cruz of Mexico (R) in action against Giovanni Cabrera of the United States during their 12 round WBA World Lightweight Title Eliminator & WBC Silver & WBO Latino title fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 29 July 2023. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Isaac Cruz v Giovanni Cabrera

EFE | Las Vegas (United States), 30/07/2023.- Isaac Cruz of Mexico (R) in action against Giovanni Cabrera of the United States during their 12 round WBA World Lightweight Title Eliminator & WBC Silver & WBO Latino title fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 29 July 2023. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Isaac Cruz v Giovanni Cabrera

EFE | Las Vegas (United States), 30/07/2023.- Giovanni Cabrera of the United States (R) in action against Isaac Cruz of Mexico during their 12 round WBA World Lightweight Title Eliminator & WBC Silver & WBO Latino title fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 29 July 2023. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Isaac Cruz v Giovanni Cabrera

EFE | Las Vegas (United States), 30/07/2023.- Isaac Cruz of Mexico (L) in action against Giovanni Cabrera of the United States during their 12 round WBA World Lightweight Title Eliminator & WBC Silver & WBO Latino title fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 29 July 2023. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Isaac Cruz v Giovanni Cabrera

EFE | Las Vegas (United States), 30/07/2023.- Isaac Cruz of Mexico poses after his victory over Giovanni Cabrera of the United States during their 12 round WBA World Lightweight Title Eliminator & WBC Silver & WBO Latino title fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 29 July 2023. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Isaac Cruz v Giovanni Cabrera
Isaac Cruz v Giovanni Cabrera
Isaac Cruz v Giovanni Cabrera
Isaac Cruz v Giovanni Cabrera
Isaac Cruz v Giovanni Cabrera
Isaac Cruz v Giovanni Cabrera
Isaac Cruz v Giovanni Cabrera
Isaac Cruz v Giovanni Cabrera
Isaac Cruz v Giovanni Cabrera
Isaac Cruz v Giovanni Cabrera

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