GALERÍA: Así se vivió la victoria del 'Pitbull' Cruz vs Giovanni Cabrera
Por decisión dividida de los jueces, Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz se lleva la victoria ante Giovanni Cabrera y le quita el invicto al boxeador estadounidense
EFE | Las Vegas (United States), 30/07/2023.- Isaac Cruz of Mexico (L) in action against Giovanni Cabrera of the United States during their 12 round WBA World Lightweight Title Eliminator & WBC Silver & WBO Latino title fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 29 July 2023. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
EFE | Las Vegas (United States), 30/07/2023.- Isaac Cruz of Mexico (L) in action against Giovanni Cabrera of the United States during their 12 round WBA World Lightweight Title Eliminator & WBC Silver & WBO Latino title fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 29 July 2023. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
EFE | Las Vegas (United States), 30/07/2023.- Isaac Cruz of Mexico (L) in action against Giovanni Cabrera of the United States during their 12 round WBA World Lightweight Title Eliminator & WBC Silver & WBO Latino title fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 29 July 2023. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
EFE | Las Vegas (United States), 30/07/2023.- Isaac Cruz of Mexico (L) in action against Giovanni Cabrera of the United States during their 12 round WBA World Lightweight Title Eliminator & WBC Silver & WBO Latino title fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 29 July 2023. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
EFE | Las Vegas (United States), 30/07/2023.- Isaac Cruz of Mexico (R) in action against Giovanni Cabrera of the United States during their 12 round WBA World Lightweight Title Eliminator & WBC Silver & WBO Latino title fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 29 July 2023. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
EFE | Las Vegas (United States), 30/07/2023.- Isaac Cruz of Mexico (R) in action against Giovanni Cabrera of the United States during their 12 round WBA World Lightweight Title Eliminator & WBC Silver & WBO Latino title fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 29 July 2023. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
EFE | Las Vegas (United States), 30/07/2023.- Isaac Cruz of Mexico (R) in action against Giovanni Cabrera of the United States during their 12 round WBA World Lightweight Title Eliminator & WBC Silver & WBO Latino title fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 29 July 2023. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
EFE | Las Vegas (United States), 30/07/2023.- Giovanni Cabrera of the United States (R) in action against Isaac Cruz of Mexico during their 12 round WBA World Lightweight Title Eliminator & WBC Silver & WBO Latino title fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 29 July 2023. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
EFE | Las Vegas (United States), 30/07/2023.- Isaac Cruz of Mexico (L) in action against Giovanni Cabrera of the United States during their 12 round WBA World Lightweight Title Eliminator & WBC Silver & WBO Latino title fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 29 July 2023. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
EFE | Las Vegas (United States), 30/07/2023.- Isaac Cruz of Mexico poses after his victory over Giovanni Cabrera of the United States during their 12 round WBA World Lightweight Title Eliminator & WBC Silver & WBO Latino title fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 29 July 2023. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
EFE | Las Vegas (United States), 30/07/2023.- Isaac Cruz of Mexico (L) in action against Giovanni Cabrera of the United States during their 12 round WBA World Lightweight Title Eliminator & WBC Silver & WBO Latino title fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 29 July 2023. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
EFE | Las Vegas (United States), 30/07/2023.- Isaac Cruz of Mexico (L) in action against Giovanni Cabrera of the United States during their 12 round WBA World Lightweight Title Eliminator & WBC Silver & WBO Latino title fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 29 July 2023. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
EFE | Las Vegas (United States), 30/07/2023.- Isaac Cruz of Mexico (L) in action against Giovanni Cabrera of the United States during their 12 round WBA World Lightweight Title Eliminator & WBC Silver & WBO Latino title fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 29 July 2023. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
EFE | Las Vegas (United States), 30/07/2023.- Isaac Cruz of Mexico (L) in action against Giovanni Cabrera of the United States during their 12 round WBA World Lightweight Title Eliminator & WBC Silver & WBO Latino title fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 29 July 2023. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
EFE | Las Vegas (United States), 30/07/2023.- Isaac Cruz of Mexico (R) in action against Giovanni Cabrera of the United States during their 12 round WBA World Lightweight Title Eliminator & WBC Silver & WBO Latino title fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 29 July 2023. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
EFE | Las Vegas (United States), 30/07/2023.- Isaac Cruz of Mexico (R) in action against Giovanni Cabrera of the United States during their 12 round WBA World Lightweight Title Eliminator & WBC Silver & WBO Latino title fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 29 July 2023. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
EFE | Las Vegas (United States), 30/07/2023.- Isaac Cruz of Mexico (R) in action against Giovanni Cabrera of the United States during their 12 round WBA World Lightweight Title Eliminator & WBC Silver & WBO Latino title fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 29 July 2023. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
EFE | Las Vegas (United States), 30/07/2023.- Giovanni Cabrera of the United States (R) in action against Isaac Cruz of Mexico during their 12 round WBA World Lightweight Title Eliminator & WBC Silver & WBO Latino title fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 29 July 2023. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
EFE | Las Vegas (United States), 30/07/2023.- Isaac Cruz of Mexico (L) in action against Giovanni Cabrera of the United States during their 12 round WBA World Lightweight Title Eliminator & WBC Silver & WBO Latino title fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 29 July 2023. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
EFE | Las Vegas (United States), 30/07/2023.- Isaac Cruz of Mexico poses after his victory over Giovanni Cabrera of the United States during their 12 round WBA World Lightweight Title Eliminator & WBC Silver & WBO Latino title fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 29 July 2023. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT